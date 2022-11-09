Prendio and BioProcure Announce Formation of New Advisory Board

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prendio, an eProcurement system built to support the life sciences industry and partner BioProcure, the biotech procurement services experts, have announced the formation of a joint Advisory Board. The members of the Board are David Drahms, Stephen Hau, Richard O'Connor, and Richard Stack.

David Drahms helped build the foundation for Osage Venture Partners, a Philadelphia-based venture capital firm. David also serves as Board Director of Circonus, Full Measure Education, Indico Data, and Semantic AI. He is a Board Observer of Earnest Research and HiveIO and co-chairman of the University of Rochester's Newman Community Advisory Board.

Stephen Hau is CEO and chairman of Newfire Global Partners, a technology and advisory services company that operates worldwide. Steve was Co-Founder of PatientKeeper (acquired by HCA) and Shareable Ink (acquired by Digital Reasoning). Steve earned bachelor's and master's degrees from MIT, and was a Ph.D. student at Harvard University before starting his first company.

Richard O'Connor is a member of the executive committee and former managing partner of accounting firm Johnson O'Connor in Massachusetts. He serves on various boards and committees, including as Treasurer and Trustee of Montserrat College of Art and as Treasurer of Lynnfield Dollars for Scholars, a nonprofit scholarship fund. Richard formerly held board member positions with the Lynnfield Collaborative Catholic Churches and the Massachusetts Society of CPAs

Richard Stark is the Executive VP at ProsPac Holdings Group, a Honolulu-based real estate investment firm. Previously, Rick was Senior VP of Development at Alexander & Baldwin, VP and Operations Manager at Molokai Ranch, and Development Manager of the State of Hawaii's Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HFDC). Rick serves as President of the Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation and on the boards of NAIOP and the Waipahu Community Association.

"We're pleased to welcome David, Stephen, Richard, and Rick to our advisory board," said Vincent Bologna, Partner and Co-Founder of Prendio and CEO of BioProcure. "Their impressive backgrounds and industry expertise will be fundamental in helping us to continue to innovate and meet our clients' needs in the best way possible."

About Prendio

Prendio is a complete eProcurement system built to support time-critical research environments with shopping, ordering, tracking, receiving, and accounts payable. Visit prendio.com to learn more.

About BioProcure

From the incubator space lab startup to the established research organization, BioProcure offers the support you need to elevate your company to the next level. Visit bioprocure.com for more info.

