Gamelancer Signs Third Engagement with American-Owned International Sports Cable Channel

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned-and-operated TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat channels, is pleased to announce that it has signed its third contract with an American-owned international sports channel. Gamelancer was retained to produce creative short-form video content, which is then broadcast across the Gamelancer TikTok and Instagram network.

Each campaign is designed to drive awareness to two of the top five professional sports leagues, as well as the most profitable amateur sports organization in the United States, through short-form, viral-video distributed on the Gamelancer network. The deliverable being Gamelancer drives meaningful viewership and engagement to each television broadcast or live-stream.

Production was run by Gamelancer Studios, operated by JoyBox Media, the creative content and design studio acquired by the Company in Q1, 2022. Content was shot in San Francisco, Bedford, NY, Miami, Detroit, and North Carolina. San Francisco 49ers defensive end, Nick Bosa and Green Bay Packers running back, Aaron Jones, will be featured in 10 episodes to be broadcast across the Gamelancer network for the 3rd campaign in Q4 of this year.

The first campaign broadcast in June of this year featured Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, and Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils. The second campaign extended over the Labor Day weekend, and featured Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore, and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

"The Gamelancer TikTok network functions as a utility to brands and cable TV broadcasters, as we produce native short-form video branded-content, which is distributed across our channels to our audience of over 28.65 million TikTok followers, encouraging them to tune into a specific television broadcast or live-stream. With a majority of Gamelancer's audience in the US, Canada, the UK and Australia, brands engage Gamelancer to build authentic connections with our GenZ & young Millennial community in regions that are increasingly relevant to them. TikTok's demographics demonstrate a deep entrenchment in the North America, Europe, and Australia. 57% of TikTok's users worldwide identify as female, 43% identifying as male, with the US demonstrating higher than average female engagement, with 62.1% identifying as females. (https://www.businessofapps.com/data/most-popular-apps/)." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Media Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 33,500,000 followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

