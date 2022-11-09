G FUEL PERFORMS FUSION DANCE WITH NEW "DRAGON BALL Z" KAMEHAMEHA ENERGY DRINK

Dragon Ball Z-Themed G FUEL Kamehameha Available Now for Pre-Order – Including Collector's Box Along with Saiyan Pride and Hidden Power Flavors

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Dragon Ball Z, one of the most iconic anime series of all time, G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — together with legendary studio Toei Animation Inc. and its U.S. agent Crunchyroll today announced that its brand-new flavor, G FUEL Kamehameha, is available for pre-order as a Collector's Box and tub at GFUEL.com!

Training your Ki and boosting your overall strength to face the battles from unknown worlds is incredibly tiring! If you're going to push yourself to your limits and beyond, you are going to need a brand-new way to help increase your power levels. Introducing G FUEL Kamehameha –named after Goku's famous energy attack in Dragon Ball Z! Channel your inner Saiyan and harness your energy with this tangy, sweet, candied taste of Strawberry Lychee! Plus, every G FUEL Kamehameha Collector's Box comes with a 40-serving tub and an exclusive Shenron Dragon Ball Z Shaker Cup! What will you wish for?

"We are pleased to partner with G FUEL on this Dragon Ball Z collaboration," said Masayuki Endo, President and CEO of Toei Animation Inc. "Dragon Ball Z is known for its power-packed action and G FUEL energy drinks embody this spirit. I think this new Dragon Ball Z collection will be very popular with fans."

G FUEL Kamehameha powdered Energy Formula is sugar free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"Without having to travel the globe to collect seven Dragon Balls, my wish came true in getting to collaborate with an amazing franchise like Dragon Ball Z," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "Our fans are going to love boosting their power levels with this unique Strawberry Lychee combination, along with two classic flavors that are getting exciting new looks as part of G FUEL's Dragon Ball Z collection."

That's right, Kamehameha isn't the only wish granted. G FUEL is also releasing two popular flavors remastered in special Dragon Ball Z skins as part of this collaboration. Sorbet and Sweet Cantaloupe-flavored G FUEL Saiyan Pride – with Vegeta standing proudly on the tub – and Arctic Citrus G FUEL Hidden Power, which brings Piccolo and Gohan into the fight! Be on the lookout for more iconic Dragon Ball Z Heroes and Villains coming to the G FUEL lineup as this saga unfolds …

Don't miss out on picking up G FUEL Kamehameha, Saiyan Pride, and Hidden Power, available for pre-order now at GFUEL.com. Available in the U.S. and Canada only.

G FUEL provides a zero-sugar, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the energy drink industry.

With over 300,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, MoistCr1TiKaL, SSSniperWolf, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Summit1G, xQc, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Crunchyroll, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the distribution of Toei Animation's top properties, including franchise series Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon, Saint Seiya and many others, to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Toei Animation's Los Angeles office further handles all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa.com.

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga publishing.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

