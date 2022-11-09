CEVA, Inc. Announces CEO Transition Plan

- Current CEO Gideon Wertheizer to Retire at Year End

- Board Appoints Technology Industry Veteran Amir Panush as CEO Effective January 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions, today announced that CEO Gideon Wertheizer has chosen to retire at the end of 2022. The CEVA board of directors has unanimously appointed Amir Panush as CEO effective January 1st, 2023. Mr. Wertheizer will continue to serve as an active member of CEVA's board of directors and will be employed in an advisory role in the near term to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Amir Panush has been selected to succeed Gideon Wertheizer as CEO of CEVA, Inc., effective January 1, 2023. Amir joins CEVA from InvenSense, Inc., a TDK group company, where he served as CEO and General Manager of TDK Corporation’s MEMS Sensors Business Group. Mr. Panush previously held various leadership positions at TDK, following TDK’s successful acquisition of InvenSense in 2017. Prior to InvenSense, Mr. Panush held several leadership roles at Qualcomm Inc. (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of everyone at the Company, I would like to sincerely thank Gideon for his strategic vision, leadership and dedication to the success of CEVA since the company's inception 20 years ago," said Peter McManamon, Chairman of the Board of CEVA. "Under Gideon's stewardship, CEVA has transformed into the industry's undisputed leader in wireless connectivity and smart sensing platform IPs that power billions of devices around the world. We look forward to continuing to benefit from Gideon's experience and counsel as an adviser and board member going forward."

"It has been a great honor for me to lead CEVA, and I am extremely proud of what our team has achieved together," stated Mr. Wertheizer. "As much as we have achieved over the past 20 years, CEVA has limitless future potential, with ubiquitous technologies and a collaborative business model for smart and connected devices. I would like to thank all of my colleagues for their support, dedication to innovation and diligence over the years and look forward to continuing to contribute to the Company."

Amir Panush was selected to succeed Mr. Wertheizer as CEO following an extensive search. Having been based in the U.S. for the past 17 years, Mr. Panush will relocate to Israel in the coming months. Mr. McManamon commented: "Amir has an excellent track record of leadership at large technology companies, strong relationships within the industry, and many intersections with CEVA's target markets. Amir is a thoughtful and analytical person that impressed us with his strategic vision and is an outstanding fit for CEVA. We look forward to working with Amir to write the next chapter of CEVA's growth story."

Amir Panush joins CEVA from InvenSense, Inc., a TDK group company, where he served as CEO and General Manager of TDK Corporation's MEMS Sensors Business Group and where he led the company through revenue growth of over 100% since 2020. Mr. Panush previously held various leadership positions at TDK, following TDK's successful acquisition of InvenSense in 2017. Mr. Panush joined Invensense in 2015, serving as head of the company's Strategy & Corporate Development, where he drove strategic expansion and diversification efforts. Prior to InvenSense, Mr. Panush held several leadership roles at Qualcomm Inc. and led strategic marketing and partnerships at Atheros Communications (acquired by Qualcomm). His earlier industry roles spanned software engineering and project management leadership at Texas Instruments and Comsys Mobile (acquired by Intel). Mr. Panush holds a Master of Business Administration from Haas Business School, University of California at Berkeley and a bachelor's degree, Cum Laude, in Computer Science from Technion Institute of Technology in Israel.

Mr. Panush commented: "I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to lead CEVA forward and I am honored by the trust shown in me by CEVA's board of directors. CEVA is uniquely positioned to leverage its deep portfolio of wireless connectivity and smart sensing IPs at a time when the market opportunity for these technologies has never been greater. I am energized by the opportunity to build on this technology leadership together with our highly talented team to accelerate the Company's growth and enhance the financial performance in the years ahead."

