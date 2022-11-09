Boardable secures $2.6M in its most recent round led by Base10 Partners and hires Jon Schwander as CFO

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardable, an online board management and meetings platform, today announced that it closed $2.6 million in Series A-1 financing led by Base10 Partners and includes participation from previous investors VisionTech and Collina Ventures and introduced IU Ventures as a new investor. This latest investment brings Boardable's total Series A funding to $10.6M.

"Boardable is well-positioned to lead the next generation of efficient board management to mission-driven organizations," said Jeff Middlesworth, CEO of Boardable. "This additional investment will fund product innovation and accelerate growth in markets that need board management tools the most."

Commenting on the announcement, Rexhi Dollaku, Principal at Base10 Partners, said, "Mission-driven organizations help create the change we need across a variety of social, economic, and political issues. They have generally been ignored by modern software vendors. Boardable's solution is easy to use and helps customers run their organizations better—we're proud to support Boardable."

In addition to the round of funding, Boardable is also announcing the hiring of Jon Schwander as their Chief Financial Officer. Jon joins Boardable with an extensive background in the finance and software industries and is an active leader in nonprofit organizations.

"I've admired Boardable for a long time and am thrilled to be joining this wonderful company," exclaimed Jon. "I love our mission to help organizations reach their fullest potential through their staff, boards, and committees."

About Boardable

Boardable is an online board management portal that centralizes communication, document storage, meeting planning, and everything involved with running a board of directors. Founded in 2016 by nonprofit leaders and founders, Boardable has a mission to improve board engagement for nonprofits. Boardable is based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Learn more at www.boardable.com .

About Base10 Partners

Base10 is a San Francisco-based venture capital fund investing in founders that believe purpose is key profits and are automating sectors of the Real Economy, including transportation, healthcare, retail, logistics, and construction. The Advancement Initiative, Base10's growth-stage fund, donates 50% of profits as scholarships to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Portfolio companies include Notion, Figma, FTX, Nubank, Nowports, KeepTruckin, Chili Piper, and Popmenu. Connect via base10.vc .

