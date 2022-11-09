Aurigo Software Expanding Austin Operations as Infrastructure Investment Soars

Texas-based SaaS company opens new positions in services, sales, and marketing to meet national public sector demand.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software , the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, announced it is expanding operations in key positions at its Austin headquarters. The increase in headcount has been fueled by the company's growth in 2022 and predicted demand for its cloud-based solutions from capital owners into 2023. Aurigo has secured new customers in transportation, transit, local government, and other parts of the public sector landscape since the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) passed in November 2021.

"Funding from the IIJA is starting to flow, and public agencies are looking for the right long-term partner to support their business process and field technology needs," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "For this historic bill to be a success, owners need modern tools to plan, get feedback on, and deliver their capital programs, safely and effectively. We're building the right team of experts here at Aurigo to help our customers make the most of these capital investments."

The company has already opened more than a dozen positions on its professional services team, who are responsible for implementing and training customers on the software. Aurigo is also planning to open additional positions in customer success and technical support as more customers come on board. The firm is also expanding its sales and marketing team in response to increased interest from capital program executives.

In the past year, Aurigo has signed the largest deal in the company's history and is currently in discussion with several state-level departments of transportation and other major players in North America's public sector. The firm's flagship software platform, Masterworks, is used by large capital owners to digitize their program's lifecycle, including planning, funding, bidding out the work, and managing all aspects of construction. Aurigo also offers best-in-class solutions for right of way, permitting, field inspections, and materials management, all critical parts of any capital program's delivery. The company offers a streamlined version, Aurigo Essentials, for agencies with small- to mid-sized programs.

In 2022, Aurigo has also seen an increase in demand for its public feedback solution, Engage. Public participation during the planning process is required whenever federal funds are used on a capital project. The firm has been working with public agencies to help streamline public engagement, allowing for richer and more equitable feedback early in the lifecycle.

With a substantial client base across the United States and Canada, Aurigo employs more than 400 professionals worldwide and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine over the last two years. Aurigo has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work certified company in 2021, 2022, and counting.

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence and build with quality. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government with over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com .

