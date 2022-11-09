ACCA and CFA Institute join forces to deliver climate finance skills

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance and investment professionals have a critical role to play in helping organisations adapt as they adjust their activities and strategies to build a more sustainable future. ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, have worked together to respond to the demand for skills and training in this fast-developing area and help drive it forward.

As part of a partnership that combines their deep expertise across accountancy and investment, ACCA and CFA Institute have launched a new Climate Finance course designed by experts from both bodies.

The launch comes as this year's COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference highlights the urgency of the climate crisis.

ACCA chief executive, Helen Brand, said:

"This Climate Finance course is unique in its holistic approach, looking at the perspectives of both issuers and of investors. And so we're confident that learners will gain a strong practical understanding of climate implications to apply to their day-to-day work. Both accountancy and investment professionals have a vital role to play in the fight against climate change and creating a better world, so we're delighted to be working with CFA Institute on this."

CFA Institute and president and chief executive, Margaret Franklin, CFA, commented:

"Together with ACCA, we at CFA Institute are pleased to leverage our 75-year history of creating educational content to launch this unique and interactive learning experience for individuals wishing to develop their understanding of the climate aspects of ESG in an investment context. Concerns over greenwashing and a demand for products and skills to support sustainable investing have created a real need for finance professionals to develop a deeper understanding of how these factors are impacting the industry, clients, and the world at large."

About our Climate Finance course:

This course provides an introduction to climate change and its related economic and environmental impacts, as well as climate solutions.

It covers climate change, carbon pricing, sustainable business models, and climate risk and opportunities in the context of business as well as portfolio construction and investment analysis.

This course is unique in its holistic approach because it presents the topic from the perspectives of both issuers and investors, and hence is suitable for diverse audiences.

It is a practical and applied digital course to support business, finance and accounting professionals. It is also useful for individuals seeking practical guidance on climate change and related finance matters.

The course can be used as verifiable CPD and requires around 10 hours of self-paced study.

Find out more at www.accaglobal.com/climatefinance and https://store.cfainstitute.org/climate-finance/

ACCA and CFA Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2018 and work together on areas of common interest, such as research, thought leadership and learning opportunities, particularly on issues such as ESG, sustainability and ethics.

For media enquiries, contact:

ACCA News Room

E: newsroom@accaglobal.com

Twitter: @ACCANews

accaglobal.com

CFA Institute Corporate Communications

E: PR@CFAInstitute.org

About ACCA

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is the global body for professional accountants.

We're a thriving global community of 241,000 members and 542,000 future members based in 178 countries and regions, who work across a wide range of sectors and industries. We uphold the highest professional and ethical values.

We offer everyone everywhere the opportunity to experience a rewarding career in accountancy, finance and management. Our qualifications and learning opportunities develop strategic business leaders, forward-thinking professionals with the financial, business and digital expertise essential for the creation of sustainable organisations and flourishing societies.

Since 1904, being a force for public good has been embedded in our purpose. In December 2020, we made commitments to the UN Sustainable Development Goals which we are measuring and will report on in our annual integrated report.

We believe that accountancy is a cornerstone profession of society and is vital helping economies, organisations and individuals to grow and prosper. It does this by creating robust trusted financial and business management, combating corruption, ensuring organisations are managed ethically, driving sustainability, and providing rewarding career opportunities.

And through our cutting-edge research, we lead the profession by answering today's questions and preparing for the future. We're a not-for-profit organisation. Find out more at accaglobal.com and discover our full range of sustainability resources at our dedicated sustainability hub.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economics grow. There are more than 190,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.

View original content:

SOURCE CFA Institute