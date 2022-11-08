POZZOLANS FROM MINE WASTE to DECARBONIZE CONCRETE

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Minerals Company, LLC today announced that they have reached an agreement with Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), on the production of pozzolans from waste materials at the U.S. Borax facility in Boron, CA.

CR Minerals pozzolan facility in Pueblo CO. (PRNewswire)

Using mine waste materials to create low carbon alternatives to cement.

CR Minerals intends to use waste tailings present onsite to produce pozzolans that can be used as a cement replacement in concrete. The pozzolans will be manufactured at a new facility to be constructed by CR Minerals on Rio Tinto's property as part of this agreement.

Rio Tinto has had operations in Boron for nearly a century, mining and manufacturing products used in fertilizers, but it is also in other industries such as glass manufacturing, wood protection and insulation fiberglass.

President of CR Minerals, Jeffrey Whidden said "We have been working with Rio Tinto for several years now to bring this concept to life. Taking what was once considered waste streams and turning them into usable products for the construction materials industry is part of the vision of our company. Manufacturing a low carbon alternative to cement will be an exciting venture in the State of California that prides itself on being at the forefront of effecting positive environmental change."

"Rio Tinto continues to demonstrate its leadership in the mining industry through this agreement," said Renny Dillinger, Rio Tinto's General Manager for US Borax. "Our commitment to the environment and leaving a lasting, positive legacy is fundamental to our sustainability goals. Finding new uses for our waste streams and byproducts such as this is a key component to our goal of decarbonization and also to achieving a circular economy."

About CR Minerals Company, LLC: CR Minerals Company is a global leader in pumice products and pozzolanic materials (natural pozzolans and patented, remediated fly ashes) for the construction and oil and gas industries. CR Minerals has operations in various states in the Western USA and is based in Southlake, Texas.

For more information about CR Minerals, visit us at http://www.crminerals.com or follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cr-minerals-company-llc

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CR Minerals Company, LLC