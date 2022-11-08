MIH unveils Project X: an A-Segment Electric Vehicle Platform with Modular Design Approach

Enabling mobility service providers, fleet operators, and mobility brands to customize vehicles based on their needs

TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foxconn-initiated MIH Consortium announced Project X, an open and agnostic EV Platform for the innovators, by the innovators. MIH is lowering the entry barrier for companies entering the electric vehicle market to customize vehicles based on their needs. To make it easier for partners and potential customers to understand the open and agnostic nature of MIH and to realize technologies developed by the MIH Working Groups, MIH released the Project X timeline and exterior design for the first time and this A-segment three-seater demo car is expected to be presented by the end of 2023.

MIH is enabling innovators to create the future of mobility for the next generation by building an open EV ecosystem with the BYOV (Build Your Own Vehicle) model. With modular design approach and standardized interfaces, innovative products can be introduced in less time and cost, fulfilling the needs of different audiences and enabling new business models for car sharing companies, mobility service providers, fleet operators, logistics service providers, and new EV brands.

"MIH is writing the next chapter of the future of mobility. Project X is a demonstration of a new EV platform for the ecosystem. We're not only making cars but also enabling the creation of more lifestyles," said Jack Cheng, CEO of MIH Consortium. "Thinking beyond the vehicles of today and by adopting the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and Web3, this vehicle platform can create shared mobility, digital health care in a post-pandemic society, entertainment, and other future applications unimaginable today. Project X's goal is to develop the world's most iconic open EV platform for the innovators, by the innovators."

MIH is inviting its MIH members to participate and co-create this platform in the early stage of vehicle development and is implementing technologies the MIH Working Groups develop, including powertrain, battery systems combined with fixed charging and battery swapping technology, zonal electrical and electronic architecture (EEA) and decentralized identifier (DID) for enhanced privacy. The A-segment vehicle platform is just the beginning, MIH will release six-seater and nine-seater vehicle platforms in the coming years to provide more vehicle segment choices to enable more innovation.

MIH Consortium has more than 2,500 members and held its annual event MIH Demo Day on November 8th with over 2,000 attendees joining in-person and online, and 100 partners attended the event, including Hon Hai Technology Group, emerging luxury EV brand Karma Automotive, TomTom, National Instruments (NI), NXP, Trend Micro automotive security company VicOne, Salesforce, and more.

