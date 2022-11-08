Leica Biosystems Acquires Cell IDx, Moving its Multiplexing Menu Forward with Ready-to-Use, Pre-Kitted Formulations

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Biosystems, a technology leader in automated staining and brightfield and fluorescent imaging, has acquired Cell IDx, Inc., a leader in multiplexed tissue profiling. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Cell IDx provides multiplex staining panels, tissue staining, and imaging and analysis services.

Cell IDx's UltraPlex technology allows simultaneous detection of multiple biomarkers in many immunoassays through fluorescent and chromogenic multiplex immunohistochemistry ("IHC") staining technology, and automated chromogenic detection of multiple markers on Leica Biosystems' BOND RX fully automated research stainer. Together, UltraPlex and BOND RX with high throughput imaging allows researchers to detect three or more markers chromogenically on a single slide using a straightforward pathology workflow.

In 2021, Leica Biosystems and Cell IDx announced a partnership to combine the benefits of UltraPlex and BOND RX; now, Leica Biosystems has acquired Cell IDx, advancing this partnership and adding both scale-up capability and Medical and Scientific Affairs support for Cell IDx customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cell IDx to the Leica Biosystems team," said Gustavo Perez-Fernandez, President of Leica Biosystems. "This acquisition will expand our capabilities in the translational research segment and help researchers to accelerate their journey, transforming scientific exploration into translational outcomes."

"The ability to differentiate multiple targets in brightfield has been a long-standing unmet need in clinical pathology. Multiplex chromogenic IHC allows the pathologist to, for example, detect targets inside and outside the tumor. This data on a single tissue section has the potential to inform real time therapy decisions and produce a more focused patient centric approach," said David Schwartz, co-founder and former CEO of Cell IDx. "Getting this technology into the hands of researchers will advance the science of cancer diagnostics and improve lives. We are delighted to be a part of this mission."

Robert Monroe, Chief Medical Officer at Leica Biosystems, agreed with Schwartz on the value of UltraPlex. "The Cell IDx technology promotes the translation of complex multiplex IHC signatures into manageable three and four biomarker panels that can be automated on Leica Biosystems' BOND RX platform for high quality, reproducible staining," he said. "We see the pairing of UltraPlex and BOND automation as a platform for the creation of next generation tissue-based diagnostics for better prediction of therapeutic response and tumor behavior."

Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in workflow solutions. Only Leica Biosystems offers the most comprehensive portfolio that spans the entire workflow from biopsy to diagnosis. With unique expertise, we are dedicated to driving innovations that connect people across radiology, pathology, surgery and oncology. Our experts are committed to delivering Improved Quality, Integrated Solutions, and Optimized Efficiencies leading to breakthrough advances in diagnostic confidence. Our mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of our corporate culture. Visit LeicaBiosystems.com for more information.

