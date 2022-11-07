Papaya Global Reaches Another Peak with Inclusion in CNBC's Inaugural Top Startups for the Enterprise

The recognition by the business media giant validates the global payroll company's commitment to exponential growth and changing the work tech landscape.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global , the leading global people management platform for the remote working era, announced today that it was included in CNBC's inaugural Top Startups for Enterprise list.

Papaya Global logo (PRNewswire)

The honor from CNBC comes on the heels of a month of accolades. Papaya won the 2022 Automation and Integration Award by the Global Payroll Association. Forbes included the company on the Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, for the second year in a row. Leading publications such as Fortune Magazine and Fintech Magazine selected CEO Eynet Guez as one of the top founder-CEOs. Last week, Inc. named Papaya to its inaugural Power Partners list.

Two weeks ago, Papaya announced its latest partnership. The company will integrate J.P. Morgan Payments technology to further extend international payments at remarkable speed.

"To be included on this list alongside such impressive companies is humbling and inspiring. "And, to be named by CNBC, the leader in business news, as a top startup is truly an honor. We have experienced considerable growth this year with new partnerships and integrations, so to receive such high praise signals that we are on the right path," said Guez. "This recognition substantiates our vision — to change the nature of payroll-payment tech and fintech — and to further embolden our innovation and how we support global workforces."

The selection for CNBC's Top Startups for the Enterprise list was based on a proprietary methodology as well as on the advice of CNBC's Technology Executive Council (TEC), which is comprised of leading CTOs, CIOs, CISOs and others in technology functions from public and private companies.

About Papaya Global

Papaya Global powers global hiring by enabling people, payroll, and payment management for organizations in over 160 countries. When companies want to remove barriers to global hiring, enhance engagement, and optimize employee experience at the same time - they call Papaya Global. Papaya's automated, cloud-based SaaS platform provides an end-to-end solution, from onboarding to ongoing management and cross-border payments. The platform is customizable to all business requirements, integrates with existing HRIS management tools, and uses intelligent technology to ensure compliance and eliminate errors. It gathers all employee information into one place, creating a highly visible system for tracking payroll spending, and providing real-time business intelligence. Papaya's team currently spans Tel Aviv, New York, Austin, London, Kiev, Singapore, and Melbourne. http://www.papayaglobal.com

