NOW OPEN: Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México Welcomes Guests to a Verdant Refuge on the Pacific Coast

A 3,000-acre nature reserve along a pristine 6-mile stretch of coastline is now home to an ultra-luxury Four Seasons resort experience

TAMARINDO, Mexico, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deeply committed to preservation of the natural landscape, celebrating Mexico's rich heritage and providing the ultimate luxury travel experience, Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México is now welcoming guests to a pristine coastal reserve that for centuries has been completely off the grid – until now.

A private nature reserve along a pristine 6-mile stretch of coastline is now home to Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México (PRNewswire)

"In Tamarindo, Four Seasons guests will feel connected to the jungle, the ocean, and to one another. The Resort immerses guests in the wonders of the natural world," says Christian Clerc, President, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We are deeply grateful to our owner-partners Paralelo 19, whose family has cared for this land for generations, and are now trusting Four Seasons and our people to share in their commitment to preserving this beautiful destination and celebrating its remarkable culture."

Just 2% of the surrounding 3,000 acre (1,220 hectare) private nature Reserve is being developed, offering endless opportunities for visitors to explore through guided excursions on land and sea. The Resort includes 157 cliffside and beachfront accommodations – many with private pools – along with authentic dining options, an outstanding golf course, transformative spa and wellness experiences, three pools and three nearly-deserted beaches for watersports and long days in the sun.

"Our vision was to build a modern Mexican resort and make it a testimonial of our country's rich heritage," says Pedro Verea Hernandez, CEO of Paralelo 19, the owners of Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México.

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo has formed philanthropic alliances with Ensamble Artesano and Taller Maya to protect pre-Hispanic culture, support Mexican artisans and offer financial recognition to continue valuing their work. Both organizations' craftsmanship is reflective of Mexico's incredible abundance of beautiful, handcrafted fabrics and art. Guests are surrounded by puro talento Mexicano at every turn, from building architecture and design of indoor and outdoor spaces, to myriad details ranging from artworks to tableware and team uniforms. The Resort's boutique features many handcrafted items that will allow guests to take tangible reminders of their time in Tamarindo home.

"As we join our partners in guardianship of this incredible environment, we welcome our guests to participate in its next chapter through discovery of its breath-taking beauty and fascinating cultural influences from the surrounding area and across the country," says General Manager Félix Murillo. "In Tamarindo guests can expect to fall in love with Mexico all over again as they become fully engaged in the destination, people and traditions."

Seamlessly blending tradition and modernity, Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo was designed by architects Victor Legorreta and Mauricio Rocha, who came together as LegoRocha specifically for this project. Lead interior designers are Uribe Krayer and Estudio Esterlina, landscaping is by Mario Schjetnan, and restaurant designers are Esrawe Studio and Bibiana Huber.

Paradise Found

At Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, there's so much to do – or not do, if that is one's preference. Resident biologists and researchers lead guests on guided hikes along natural footpaths created by indigenous wildlife, through jungles and along the coastline. Learn about medicinal plants used since pre-Hispanic times, and get to know the 70 endemic species and hundreds more birds, mammals, amphibians and reptiles that call Tamarindo home. Stop by the Discovery Centre to learn more about the region's biodiversity and the "rewilding" efforts that are enabling the Earth's natural rhythms to flourish here.

For more details on the Resort's commitments to conservation and sustainability – and how guests can be part of the effort – click here.

Taste Tamarindo beyond the menus of the Resort's restaurants while learning about indigenous plant species at the 35-acre (14-hectare) Rancho Ortega, where Culinary Director Nicolás Piatti and the kitchen and farm teams are growing the ingredients that will appear on plates later that day. Meet La Manzanilla fishers, dive in for a macro-photography scuba tour, or paddle out to discover the Reserve's secret spots along the coast. Free divers – or those who want to try – will find that the waters off Tamarindo are ideal for underwater odysseys.

Dining at Four Seasons – Coyul features modern Mexican cuisine by famed Mexican Chef Elena Reygadas and cocktails throughout the day, while Nacho is a barefoot taqueria near one of the Resort's pools, perfect for snacks and midday meals. Opportunities for private dining abound – whether a romantic beach dinner para dos, a cliffside lunch with extended family or a party under the stars with friends old and new – and as always, in-villa dining is available around the clock. In 2023, Four Seasons will also debut Sal, an oceanside seafood restaurant and sunset cocktail bar.

El Tamarindo Golf Course – Long a favourite of serious golfers, the David Fleming-designed El Tamarindo 18-hole links golf course is now a Four Seasons resort experience. With winding fairways through tropical jungle and along the rocky coastline, it's recommended that golfers pack a camera in their bag to capture every moment. And, with the number of golfers on course at any given time strictly limited, it's like having a private course all to oneself.

Facilities and services include a practice range and private instruction. For those who don't want to travel with their gear, the Resort can arrange shipping, or provide top-quality clubs and shoes for rent.

Additional Resort Experiences - At the Casa Terrazas pop up spa, couples and individuals enjoy pampering massages indoors or outdoors. Around the Resort pools, guests can relax in the sunshine or in the seclusion of a private cabana. In late 2022, Four Seasons will unveil Caramelo, a dedicated, fully supervised program for younger guests, and in 2023 will add the Escondite teen centre.

(Very) Special Events in Tamarindo - For couples dreaming of the ultimate destination wedding, Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo offers a gorgeous setting, and a team of wedding specialists ready to ensure that every moment is perfect. Meeting planners will also find intriguing options for corporate retreats. For more information, and to connect to a Tamarindo Travel Expert who can arrange additional adventures for guests and attendees, contact +52 (357) 689 0012.

Be Among the First to Experience Tamarindo, Mexico

In celebration of its opening, Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is extending a selection of special packages, including an Introductory Offer featuring 30 percent savings on the room rate, and a Golf Package for two, among others. To book a trip to Tamarindo, call +52 357 689 0100 or reserve online.

Be sure to inquire about the full calendar of events and activities during the festive period from December 19, 2022 to January 7, 2023, including holiday dining, beach parties, last minute gift shopping and a gala New Year's Eve celebration, along with ongoing daily activities ranging from fitness classes to fermentation and wood-fired cooking workshops, birdwatching, guided hikes, farming and more.

Arriving in Style

Direct flights to Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO) are available daily from Mexico City, weekly from Houston, and beginning November 23, 2022, a fourth weekly flight from Los Angeles. Seasonally, direct flights are also available from Phoenix, Dallas and Calgary, opening up a world of opportunity for travellers to arrange connecting flights.

ZLO is also well equipped to welcome private jets, which can be met directly on the runway by Four Seasons representatives to assure a smooth transfer to Tamarindo. The Resort also has its own pier for guests arriving via private yacht.

For full details on getting to Tamarindo, including transfers and special services provided by Four Seasons in Manzanillo and Mexico City, click here.

