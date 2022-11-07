Katherine Sharp joins Mazars Dallas Tax Practice as Partner

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax and advisory firm in the US, today announced that Katherine Sharp has joined the Dallas office as a Partner in the Tax Practice.

"With experience providing tax advisory and compliance services for a broad array of clients including closely held businesses and companies with multinational operations across a range of industries, Katherine is an accomplished leader who has the right skill set to succeed in this role with Mazars," said Principal and National Tax Practice Leader Tifphani White-King. "Her expertise and work ethic in delivering quality services are the perfect fit to help grow our tax practice in the Dallas market and the firm more broadly. We're looking forward to welcoming Katherine and her wealth of knowledge to our team."

Katherine has led advisory teams serving the needs of high net-worth individuals, family offices and closely held businesses, with an emphasis on succession and wealth transfer planning. Additionally, she has assisted multi-state compliance on various income and franchise tax initiatives as well as cross-border tax planning.

"I am excited to bring my extensive tax experience to Mazars," said Katherine. "I look forward to supporting the growth of the Dallas office by ensuring our clients have the knowledge and insight to thrive and prosper."

Katherine received a Master of taxation and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Economics from Southern Methodist University. Katherine is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.

