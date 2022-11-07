Camtek Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Results Release and Conference Call for November 17, 2022

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT); (TASE: CAMT) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The Company will also hold a conference call on the same day starting at 9:00 am ET. Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US: 1 866 229 7198 at 9:00 am Eastern Time

Israel: 03 918 0610 at 4:00 pm Israel Time

International: +972 3 918 0610

Alternatively, the call will be webcast from a link on Camtek's investor relations website, at https://www.camtek.com/investors/

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay on Camtek's website beginning 24 hours after the call.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

moshee@camtek.com

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040

camtek@ekgir.com

