CALIFIA FARMS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF HEAVY WHIP, A NO-COMPROMISE DAIRY-FREE SUBSTITUTE FOR HEAVY WHIPPING CREAM

The brand is celebrating its new culinary offering through a dairy-free recipe collection with celebrity chef, author, and television host Carla Hall

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading plant-based beverage brand, Califia Farms, today announced a new addition to its delicious lineup of dairy-free items: Heavy Whip, a one-for-one plant-based swap for heavy whipping cream, perfect for whipping, cooking, and baking – and sure to become a dairy-free kitchen staple! To celebrate the launch and showcase the versatility of the brand's entire product portfolio, Califia has released a digital recipe book with celebrity chef, Carla Hall, 'Comfort Kitchen: A Dairy-Free & Plant-Based Recipe Collection' featuring a mouthwatering selection of 16 recipes, available at www.califiafarms.com. Califia Farms Heavy Whip can be found at Whole Foods, Sprouts, and other retailers nationwide.

Unflavored and unsweetened, Heavy Whip is the perfect multipurpose ingredient for any culinary dish, allowing consumers to customize their recipes, whether sweet or savory. It can be used exactly as a dairy heavy whipping cream – from soups and salad dressings to creamy dessert recipes and airy whipped toppings. Heavy Whip is featured in two recipes from 'Comfort Kitchen' that help highlight its versatility in the kitchen: Creamy Mushroom Soup and Flaky Biscuit Shortcake with Mixed Berries.

"I am thrilled to introduce this new recipe collection with Califia Farms," said Carla Hall. "I love cooking and baking with their products, and their new, dairy-free Heavy Whip is a game-changer for cooks! It's an ideal one-to-one swap that makes the creamiest, dairy-free soups and works equally well as a 100% plant-based dessert topping and as an ingredient in so many other recipes. I had so much fun creating these delicious, comfort food recipes and can't wait for everyone to try them!"

In addition to Heavy Whip, 'Comfort Kitchen' also includes the brand's extensive selection of plant milks, coffees, and creamers used in deliciously inventive ways for recipes that are nourishing, dairy-free versions of popular comfort foods. The recipes span breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert, with exclusive plant-based cooking and baking tips from Hall.

"Califia is excited to partner with Carla Hall on this recipe collection, which helps showcase just how yummy and versatile our products can be, including our newest culinary item, Heavy Whip," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Califia Farms. "At Califia, we're passionate about celebrating the irresistible goodness of plants, and we saw an opportunity to create a plant-based swap for dairy heavy whipping cream without compromising on taste and functionality. Heavy Whip allows any recipe's ingredients to shine through and makes it easier than ever for consumers to experiment with plant-based options."

Heavy Whip is available in refrigerated format in a 16.9 oz carton with a suggested retail price of $4.89. It is made from a coconut oil base and is gluten free. As with all Califia products, Heavy Whip is made from simple, plant-based, dairy-free ingredients and is Non-GMO Certified, Kosher, and vegan.

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like California )

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy, and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. The brand's wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, and brewed-to-blend coffees are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K., Australia, and Canada with a brand presence in several other countries.

For more information, visit www.califiafarms.com and follow Califia Farms on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and TikTok. #Calilujah

To celebrate its new culinary offering, Califia has released a dairy-free recipe collection with celebrity chef, author, and television host Carla Hall. (PRNewswire)

Califia Farms Heavy Whip can be found at Whole Foods, Sprouts, and other retailers nationwide. (PRNewswire)

Califia Farms (PRNewsfoto/Califia Farms) (PRNewswire)

