TAT's Feel Thailand Initiative Highlights Expanded Access to Thailand for U.S. Travelers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is proud to announce the launch of Feel Thailand with Delta and Korean Air, a bold new initiative that showcases Thailand's increased accessibility for U.S. travelers.

Taking place November 1-9, 2022, this one-of-a-kind mega-trip will bring together 50 travel agents from throughout the U.S. to experience Thailand's new offerings. Featuring stays in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket, the nine-day outing will promote tourism by helping agents discover the latest tourism products, learn about sustainable and responsible tourism practices, meet with trusted trade suppliers in one-on-one meetings, and build strong relationships with program partners.

"With winter approaching on their doorstep, many Americans are finding now is the perfect time to rediscover the wonders of Thailand," said Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor. "With the country fully open to travelers, we want to showcase the new and perennial offerings of our kingdom that serve to create a truly unforgettable holiday."

U.S. travel agents will get a chance to live that holiday experience firsthand through Feel Thailand. Throughout the trip, participants will have the opportunity to sample a variety of adventures, whether it's sipping drinks at a rooftop bar overlooking the dazzling Temple of Dawn in Bangkok, exploring a sustainable artisan-run village in Chiang Mai, or basking in a golden afternoon while island hopping in Phang Nga Bay.

"There are so many adventures awaiting U.S. travelers in Thailand," said Siriwan Seeharach, Director of the TAT Los Angeles Office. "We're making sure that those adventures are easier to access, no matter where you live in the U.S."

To achieve this goal, TAT is joining forces with Delta Air Lines and Korean Air to increase flight options for tourists traveling from the U.S. to Thailand. The industry-leading Delta-Korean Air transpacific joint venture offers customers greater choice and a more comprehensive range of benefits, including efficient connections to Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket from a combined network of 17 U.S. gateways.

Traveling to Thailand also lets American tourists take advantage of an exceptionally strong U.S. dollar, currently trading at its highest since 2006. That translates into increased purchasing power for tourists, who will have more local currency to spend on lodging, food, recreation, and shopping.

Another element that recent visitors to Thailand have found appealing is the country's emphasis on meaningful travel. As part of the country's Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model, TAT is working with its partners to promote sustainable tourism by creating quality standards for tourism while maintaining and rehabilitating natural resources in tourist areas.

In 2019, Thailand's tourism industry attracted more than 1.1 million U.S. visitors. This year, the country has set a target of 7-10 million international tourists overall.

