Sapiens Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Summary Results for Third Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)



GAAP

Non-GAAP



Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Revenue $119 $117.8 1.0 % $119 $118.4 0.5 % Gross Profit $50.3 $48.3 4.1 % $53.5 $53.4 0.2 % Gross Margin 42.2 % 41.0 % 120 bps 45.0 % 45.1 % -10 bps Operating Income $16.6 $16.2 2.1 % $20.9 $21.0 -0.6 % Operating Margin 13.9 % 13.8 % 10 bps 17.6 % 17.7 % -10 bps Net Income (*) $13.4 $13.3 0.9 % $16.9 $17.0 -0.6 % Diluted EPS $0.24 $0.24 0.0 % $0.30 $0.31 -3.2 %

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "Our revenue reached $119 million, and on a constant currency basis, we grew by 8%. Operating profit this quarter reached $20.9 million, representing an operating margin of 17.6%. This quarter, we delivered solid results excluding the currency headwind. Sapiens' business model proves itself with continued growth and improved profitability, with a diversified product platform containing core systems in P&C, Life & Annuity and various business applications delivered on the cloud. We have a global presence with both onshore and offshore operations."

Mr. Al-Dor continued, "Today, we are revising our 2022 revenue guidance to a new range of $472 to $478 million from $480 to $485 million, primarily due to delays in signing new deals caused by macroeconomics and the impact of foreign exchange. The new revenue guidance reflects annual growth of 2.5%, and on a constant currency basis a growth of 8.4%. Despite the continuous weakening of the European currencies versus the dollar, we are reaffirming our profit margin guidance range of 17.5%-17.7%."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which we filled with the SEC on March 31, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



















Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

118,996

117,812

355,273

341,810 Cost of revenue

68,721

69,512

205,415

202,630



















Gross profit

50,275

48,300

149,858

139,180



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

14,804

13,767

43,405

40,122

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

18,919

18,316

56,443

57,302 Total operating expenses

33,723

32,083

99,848

97,424



















Operating income

16,552

16,217

50,010

41,756



















Financial and other expenses, net

(82)

(72)

2,038

512 Taxes on income

2,893

2,923

8,342

7,560







































Net income

13,741

13,366

39,630

33,684



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

348

97

401

177



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

13,393

13,269

39,229

33,507







































Basic earnings per share

0.25

0.24

0.72

0.61



















Diluted earnings per share

0.24

0.24

0.71

0.60





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding

used to compute basic earnings per share (in

thousands)

55,124

54,787

55,109

54,732

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding

used to compute diluted earnings per share (in

thousands)

55,581

55,611

55,595

55,564

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

















GAAP revenue

118,996

117,812

355,273

341,810 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

23

630

69

1,889 Non-GAAP revenue

119,019

118,442

355,342

343,699

















GAAP gross profit

50,275

48,300

149,858

139,180 Revenue adjustment

23

630

69

1,889 Amortization of capitalized software

1,442

1,920

4,323

5,595 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,806

2,563

5,446

7,697 Non-GAAP gross profit

53,546

53,413

159,696

154,361

















GAAP operating income

16,552

16,217

50,010

41,756 Gross profit adjustments

3,271

5,113

9,838

15,181 Capitalization of software development

(1,492)

(2,064)

(4,859)

(5,655) Amortization of other intangible assets

1,269

1,342

3,668

4,066 Stock-based compensation

1,141

657

3,201

3,527 Acquisition-related costs *)

161

(246)

561

938 Non-GAAP operating income

20,902

21,019

62,419

59,813

















GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

13,393

13,269

39,229

33,507 Operating income adjustments

4,350

4,802

12,408

18,057 Taxes on income

(872)

(1,095)

(2,489)

(3,707) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

16,871

16,976

49,148

47,857

(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.



Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















GAAP operating profit

16,552

16,217

50,010

41,756

















Non-GAAP adjustments:















Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

23

630

69

1,889 Amortization of capitalized software

1,442

1,920

4,323

5,595 Amortization of other intangible assets

3,075

3,905

9,114

11,763 Capitalization of software development

(1,492)

(2,064)

(4,859)

(5,655) Stock-based compensation

1,141

657

3,201

3,527 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs

161

(246)

561

938

















Non-GAAP operating profit

20,902

21,019

62,419

59,813

















Depreciation

1,134

1,125

3,208

3,371

















Adjusted EBITDA

22,036

22,144

65,627

63,184

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021



















Revenues 119,019

118,605

117,718

119,854

118,442 Gross profit 53,546

53,207

52,943

53,933

53,413 Operating income 20,902

20,747

20,770

21,590

21,019 Adjusted EBITDA 22,036

21,681

21,910

23,579

22,144 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 16,871

14,979

17,298

17,681

16,976



















Diluted earnings per share 0.30

0.27

0.31

0.32

0.31

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands



Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021



















North America 49,555

48,154

49,009

48,872

48,952 Europe 56,887

59,868

59,267

62,416

59,707 Rest of the World 12,577

10,583

9,442

8,566

9,783



















Total 119,019

118,605

117,718

119,854

118,442

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands



Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021



















Cash-flow from operating activities 4,405

6,615

18,330

27,386

14,556 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,492)

(1,621)

(1,746)

(2,256)

(2,064) Capital expenditures (1,047)

(803)

(453)

(801)

(1,082) Free cash-flow 1,866

4,191

16,131

24,329

11,410



















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**) -

-

-

407

477



















Adjusted free cash-flow 1,866

4,191

16,131

24,736

11,887

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.







Reconciliation of Revenue Growth as Reported on GAAP Basis to Revenue Growth on a Constant Currency Basis Three months ended September 30, 2022

Revenue growth %

As reported Currency Impact Constant Currency Basis North America

1.2 % - 1.2 % Europe

(4.7) % (14.8) % 10.0 % Rest of the world

28.6 % (0.9) % 29.5 % Total

0.5 % (7.5) % 8.0 %

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Revenue growth %

As reported Currency Impact Constant Currency Basis North America

4.4 % - 4.4 % Europe

(0.6) % (10.4) % 9.8 % Rest of the world

24.6 % (0.6) % 25.2 % Total

3.4 % (5.4) % 8.8 %

* Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period revenues in local currency into U.S dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.



* Due to the significant impact of the currencies fluctuations this year on our reported revenues, we are providing the above information by region on a constant currency basis for this quarter and the remaining of 2022. We are not committing at this time to continue providing such information in the future.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET U.S. dollars in thousands







September 30,

December 31,





2022

2021





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

146,916

190,243

Short-term bank deposit

20,000

20,000

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

89,992

76,261

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

12,231

13,841













Total current assets

269,139

300,345











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

12,421

14,458

Severance pay fund

4,267

5,954

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

315,454

343,283

Operating lease right-of-use assets

34,267

43,665

Other long-term assets

6,607

7,288













Total long-term assets

373,016

414,648











TOTAL ASSETS

642,155

714,993











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

11,772

5,008

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

70,412

76,450

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

9,161

10,827

Deferred revenue

32,110

39,614













Total current liabilities

143,251

151,695











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

59,251

78,986

Deferred tax liabilities

14,000

15,360

Other long-term liabilities

11,903

12,144

Long-term operating lease liabilities

29,338

38,751

Redeemable non-controlling interest

88

101

Accrued severance pay

7,166

9,236













Total long-term liabilities

121,746

154,578











EQUITY



377,158

408,720











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

642,155

714,993











SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands



For the Nine months ended September 30,

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 39,630

33,684 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 16,645

20,729 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 61

76 Capital (gain) loss from sale of property and equipment 27

(60) Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 3,201

3,527







Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:





Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (21,386)

(14,673) Deferred tax liabilities, net (978)

(3,777) Other operating assets 5,475

12,122 Trade payables 7,527

3,520 Other operating liabilities (15,122)

(1,292) Deferred revenues (5,686)

(810) Accrued severance pay, net (44)

110







Net cash provided by operating activities 29,350

53,156







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (2,334)

(2,985) Proceeds from (Investment in) deposits (133)

(9,989) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 31

1,112 Proceeds from (payments for) business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,467)

831 Capitalized software development costs (4,859)

(5,655)







Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (10,762)

(16,686)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock options exercised -

1,028 Distribution of dividend (38,579)

(20,255) Repayment of Series B Debenture (19,796)

(19,796) Payment of contingent considerations -

(926) Acquisition of non-controlling interests -

(990) Dividend to non-controlling interest -

(31)







Net cash used in financing activities (58,375)

(40,970)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,540)

(3,347)







Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (43,327)

(7,847) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 190,243

152,561







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 146,916

144,714

Debentures Covenants

As of September 30, 2022, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .

Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $374.8 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (29.38)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the three last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the three last quarters) is equal to (0.96).

