Progressive Celebrates 10 Years of the Keys to Progress® program with more than 900 Vehicles Donated to Military Families

Program Honors Veterans Across the Country on November 10th

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Insurance® announced today its 10th annual Keys to Progress® vehicle giveaway on November 10, 2022. Ahead of Veterans Day,100 veterans and military-related organizations across the country will receive the keys to vehicles that will provide reliable transportation, helping them and the veterans they serve get back on the road and move forward in life.

Progressive worked with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to locate certified vehicles from Enterprise's U.S. fleet of high-quality, late-model used cars, vans and SUVs that could be purchased and given away with funds provided by Progressive. The vehicles, with six months insurance paid for by Enterprise, will be delivered to veterans, bringing the total number of donated vehicles through the Keys to Progress program to more than 900 since 2013.

"As we celebrate this ten-year milestone, it is humbling to see the impact this program has made since its inception," said Tricia Griffith, CEO at Progressive. "Our Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway program is just one way we celebrate our nation's veterans at Progressive, and we are so proud to be able to help veterans who have given so much for this country. We look forward to continuing to do this program for many years to support our commitment to our service men and women."

The 2022 Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway honors veterans in every state across the country with personal and commercial vehicles. This year's events will take place in the following cities:

Albany, NY

Albuquerque, NM

Altamonte Springs, FL

Anchorage, AK

Austin, TX

Baton Rouge, LA

Belgrade, MT

Boise, ID

Buffalo, NY

Casper, WY

Charleston, WV

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Colchester, VT

Colorado Springs, CO

Columbia, SC

Columbus, OH

Des Moines, IA

Fargo, ND

Fort Campbell, KY

Glen Burnie, MD

Honolulu, HI

Houston, TX

Hudson, WI

Indianapolis, IN

Jackson (Ridgeland) , MS

Jacksonville, FL

Kansas City, KS

La Vista, NE

Las Vegas, NV

Lewisville, TX

Little Rock, AR

Louisville, KY

Malvern, PA

Manchester, NH

Marietta, GA

Midvale, UT

Minneapolis/St Paul, MN

Miramar, FL

Montgomery, AL

Nashville, TN

New Orleans, LA

New York City , NY

Newington, CT

Oklahoma City, OK

Pasadena, CA

Phoenix, AZ

Portland, ME

Providence, RI

Richmond, VA

Riverview, FL

Sacramento, CA

San Antonio, TX

San Diego, CA

Seattle / Lynnwood, WA

Sioux Falls, SD

South Plainfield, NJ

St. Louis, MO

Sterling Heights, MI

Walnut Creek, CA

Washington DC

West Palm Beach, FL

Westwood, MA

Wilmington, DE

*Some cities will host multiple events and give away more than one vehicle

Progressive's Keys to Progress giveaway program is a reality thanks to the assistance of the following organizations:

Enterprise Rent-A-Car locates certified vehicles from their U.S. fleet of high-quality, late-model used cars, vans, and SUVs for purchase to be given away with funds from Progressive. Enterprise also funds the first six months of insurance for the vehicles. Policies are written by Progressive.

Veracity Research Co. Investigations , a veteran-owned and operated organization, helps support the recipient selection process each year.

Insurance Auto A uctions Inc. provides a 12-month powertrain protection plan for the vehicles.

The Original 1-800-Charity Cars , provides resources to facilitate the vehicle donations, as well as titling and registration of some vehicles for recipients.

Local charities, which help to identify veteran recipients in each region.

"The evolution of this program, including the expansion of gifting commercial vehicles to veteran-focused organizations and nonprofits, has allowed hundreds of our veterans facing tough circumstances a little relief – whether that is a personal vehicle to help them get where they need to go, or a commercial vehicle to support their small business," said John Murphy, Progressive Claims President. "We know that for many veterans, transportation to work, school, medical appointments or even social events is not always accessible, and we are honored to provide them with reliable transportation so they can live the lives they deserve."

Interested in applying to be a future recipient? Veterans need to be sponsored by a veteran-friendly, non-profit organization to submit their request. If unfamiliar with an organization, veterans can visit VA.gov to find a local veteran office or contact their local VFW post. Applications are reviewed starting in May of each program year. For more information on the Keys to Progress veteran vehicle giveaway program, visit KeysToProgress.com or search #KeysToProgress on social media.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them—online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

