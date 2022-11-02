Trinity Packaging Supply Named Inc. Magazine's Inaugural Power Partner Winner

Inc.'s Power Partners list recognizes the best B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth. Trinity Packaging Supply is one of the first 252 businesses to receive this honor.

VOORHEES, N.J., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Packaging Supply (Trinity) has been named one of Inc. Magazine's inaugural Power Partner winners, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. Of the thousands that applied, Trinity is one of the 64 companies honored in the Business Products and Services category.

Trinity Packaging Supply has been on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fast-growing companies for 7 years and is also one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in America (three-time winner)! Trinity is the first company to leverage proprietary software to connect over 300 distribution and manufacturing centers across North America to provide businesses with packaging’s largest catalog (over 80,000 custom and stock packaging supplies) — offered at low prices with next-day delivery. (PRNewswire)

Since 2010, Trinity has aided many companies, including Hostess, Kohler, and Tyson, in finding products at the lowest price and quickest lead time. Trinity offers the world's largest packaging catalog with 80,000+ packaging products, as well as:

Account managers who provide packaging and operational efficiencies.

A Six Sigma-Certified supply chain team who reduces costs through strategic purchasing.

The National Pallet Buyback Program, which helps customers generate revenue while ensuring their pallet supply.

"It is such an honor to win Inc. Magazine's inaugural Power Partner award, not only because of Inc.'s prestige but because our incredible customers vouched for us to win," said Anthony Magaraci, Founder & CEO of Trinity Packaging Supply. "This award is the result of our amazing relationships with our customers and the hard work of the Trinity team, who does whatever it takes to keep our customers happy."

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

In addition to being an Inc. Power Partner, Trinity has been named an Inc. Fastest-Growing Companies in America honoree seven years in a row and one of the top 50 Best Places to Work in America by Inc. three times.

About Trinity Packaging Supply:

Trinity Packaging Supply (Trinity) is wholesale packaging's largest catalog, with over 80,000 packaging and industrial products in stock and ready to ship. After founding Trinity from his home office in 2010, Founder & CEO, Anthony Magaraci, grew it into a $100 million business that is a seven-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America winner, a three-time Inc. Best Places to Work in America winner, and inaugural Inc. Power Partner winner.

