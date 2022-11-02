Qualys Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue Growth of 20% Year-Over-Year

GAAP EPS: $0.71; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.94

Raises 2022 Revenue Guidance to $488.6-$489.6 million

Raises 2022 GAAP EPS Guidance to $2.52-$2.54

Raises 2022 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance to $3.60-$3.62

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported revenues of $125.6 million, net income under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") of $27.7 million, non-GAAP net income of $36.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $54.9 million, GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.71, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.94.

"In Q3, we delivered another quarter of strong revenue growth and cash flow generation," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO. "We believe our extendable cloud-based platform is core to building a durable growth business over the long term. The launch of TotalCloud flexes the power of our platform by enabling cloud-native VMDR with accurate, comprehensive and unrestricted scanning options to uniquely secure cloud and container environments from build to run-time. We believe the Blue Hexagon acquisition allows us to further extend the Qualys Cloud Platform by transforming our massive data lake into a powerful, predictive analytics engine to perform real-time zero-day threat detection while advancing our value proposition and competitive differentiation in the market."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 20% to $125.6 million compared to $104.9 million for the same quarter in 2021.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 21% to $99.6 million compared to $82.5 million for the same quarter in 2021. GAAP gross margin was 79% for both the third quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 20% to $102.2 million compared to $85.1 million for the same quarter in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 81% for both the third quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021.

Operating Income: GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was $33.3 million compared to $32.0 million for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP operating income was 27% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 30% for the same quarter in 2021. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 11% to $48.0 million compared to $43.1 million for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating income was 38% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 41% for the same quarter in 2021.

Net Income: GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $27.7 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $27.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP net income was 22% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 26% for the same quarter in 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $36.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $34.2 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP net income was 29% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 33% for the same quarter in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 9% to $54.9 million compared to $50.3 million for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, Adjusted EBITDA was 44% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 48% for the same quarter in 2021.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 13% to $42.2 million compared to $48.5 million for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, operating cash flow was 34% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 46% for the same quarter in 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

VMDR received industry recognition as it was named the Best Vulnerability Management solution in the industry-leading SC Awards 2022.

Qualys upgrades CyberSecurity Asset Management, adding External Attack Surface Management (EASM) to enable continuous discovery of unknown internet-facing assets and the automatic assessment of an organization's risk posture.

In collaboration with IBM, Qualys has made the power of the Qualys Cloud Platform available for IBM zSystems – delivering our award-winning VMDR, policy compliance and asset management capabilities to help protect IBM zSystems environments.

At Black Hat 2022, Qualys was once again front and center showing attendees how the powerful Qualys Cloud Platform offers everything they need to tackle threats with automated workflows for rapid response and a clear picture of what it takes to reduce risk in their organizations.

Financial Performance Outlook

Based on information as of today, November 2, 2022, Qualys is issuing the following financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022. The Company emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the sections entitled "Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be in the range of $129.7 million to $130.7 million, representing 18% to 19% growth over the same quarter in 2021. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.54, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 26%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.89 to $0.91, which assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 24%. Fourth quarter 2022 net income per diluted share estimates are based on approximately 39.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter.

Full Year 2022 Guidance: Management now expects revenues for the full year of 2022 to be in the range of $488.6 million to $489.6 million, representing 19% growth over 2021, up from the previous guidance range of $488.0 million to $489.5 million. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.52 to $2.54, up from the previous guidance range of $2.39 to $2.44. This assumes an effective income tax rate of 22%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.60 to $3.62, up from the previous guidance range of $3.50 to $3.55. This assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 24%. Full year 2022 net income per diluted share estimates are based on approximately 39.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based Security, Compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys, Qualys VMDR® and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, quotations of management and statements related to: the benefits of our new and upcoming products, features, integrations, acquisitions, collaborations and joint solutions, and their impact upon our long-term growth; our ability to advance our value proposition and competitive differentiation in the market, our guidance for revenues, GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter and full year 2022; and our expectations for the number of weighted average diluted shares outstanding and the GAAP and non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; the ability of our platform and solutions to perform as intended; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in our products or services; our ability to retain existing customers and generate new customers; the budgeting cycles and seasonal buying patterns of our customers; the length of our sales cycle; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business and the global economy; our ability to manage costs as we increase our customer base and the number of our platform solutions; the market for cloud solutions for IT security and compliance not increasing at the rate we expect; competition from other products and services; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; unexpected fluctuations in our effective income tax rate on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth and our ability to anticipate future market needs and opportunities; any unanticipated accounting charges; and general market, political, economic and business conditions in the United States as well as globally. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Qualys as of the date hereof, and Qualys disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Qualys provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest expense, interest income and other income (expense), net, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation) and non-GAAP free cash flows (defined as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment (net of proceeds from disposal) and principal payments under finance lease obligations).

In computing non-GAAP financial measures, Qualys excludes the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions, and non-recurring items and the related tax effects. Qualys believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help illustrate underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income or expenses that are excluded in non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flows.

Furthermore, Qualys uses some of these non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals for managing its business and evaluating its performance. Qualys believes that non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flows provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing its recurring core business operating results over multiple periods with other companies in its industry.

Although Qualys does not focus on quarterly billings, Qualys provides calculated current billings (defined as total revenues recognized in a period plus the sequential change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period) to assist investors and analysts in assessing its operating performance.

Qualys has not reconciled non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to GAAP net income per diluted share guidance because Qualys does not provide guidance on the various reconciling cash and non-cash items between GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income (i.e., stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions, and non-recurring items). The actual dollar amount of reconciling items in the fourth quarter and full year 2022 is likely to have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP net income per diluted share in the fourth quarter and full year 2022. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to the GAAP net income per diluted share guidance is not available without unreasonable effort.

In order to provide a more complete picture of recurring core operating business results, the Company's non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share are adjusted for non-recurring income tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments to achieve the effective income tax rate on a non-GAAP basis. The Company's non-GAAP effective tax rate may differ from the GAAP effective income tax rate as a result of these income tax adjustments. The Company believes its estimated non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 24% in 2022 is a reasonable estimate under its current global operating structure and core business operations. The Company may adjust this rate during the year to take into account events or trends that it believes materially impact the estimated annual rate. The non-GAAP effective income tax rate could be subject to change for a number of reasons, including but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in geographic mix of revenues and expenses and other significant events.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating its business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues $125,561

$104,934

$358,874

$301,392 Cost of revenues (1) 25,992

22,479

75,040

65,711 Gross profit 99,569

82,455

283,834

235,681 Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 25,478

21,336

73,376

58,890 Sales and marketing (1) 25,047

18,569

68,919

54,328 General and administrative (1) 15,698

10,573

41,665

63,829 Total operating expenses 66,223

50,478

183,960

177,047 Income from operations 33,346

31,977

99,874

58,634 Other income (expense), net:













Interest expense -

-

-

(4) Interest income 1,568

525

2,925

1,838 Other income (expense), net (1,076)

(451)

(3,496)

(775) Total other income (expense), net 492

74

(571)

1,059 Income before income taxes 33,838

32,051

99,303

59,693 Income tax provision 6,178

4,282

19,637

10,554 Net income $ 27,660

$ 27,769

$ 79,666

$ 49,139 Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.72

$ 0.71

$ 2.06

$ 1.26 Diluted $ 0.71

$ 0.70

$ 2.01

$ 1.22 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:













Basic 38,317

38,925

38,680

39,077 Diluted 39,220

39,938

39,634

40,147 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Cost of revenues $ 1,384

$ 986

$ 3,739

$ 2,702 Research and development 3,236

2,723

10,064

7,520 Sales and marketing 2,495

1,642

6,829

4,356 General and administrative 6,176

4,112

17,224

41,640 Total stock-based compensation $ 13,291

$ 9,463

$ 37,856

$ 56,218

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands)









September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,902

$ 137,328 Short-term marketable securities 191,378

267,960 Accounts receivable, net 98,717

108,998 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,736

32,112 Total current assets 522,733

546,398 Long-term marketable securities 70,997

111,198 Property and equipment, net 53,935

61,854 Operating leases - right of use asset 31,454

37,016 Deferred tax assets, net 39,802

25,087 Intangible assets, net 2,019

6,545 Goodwill 7,447

7,447 Restricted cash 1,200

1,200 Other noncurrent assets 18,044

17,814 Total assets $ 747,631

$ 814,559 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,308

$ 1,296 Accrued liabilities 42,816

32,504 Deferred revenues, current 278,947

257,872 Operating lease liabilities, current 10,959

12,608 Total current liabilities 334,030

304,280 Deferred revenues, noncurrent 24,182

32,753 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 28,911

35,914 Other noncurrent liabilities 5,322

4,898 Total liabilities 392,445

377,845 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 38

39 Additional paid-in capital 510,557

477,323 Accumulated other comprehensive income 43

1,007 Accumulated deficit (155,452)

(41,655) Total stockholders' equity 355,186

436,714 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 747,631

$ 814,559

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)









Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021 Cash flow from operating activities:





Net income $ 79,666

$ 49,139 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 25,773

26,752 Bad debt expense 493

247 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 5

12 Stock-based compensation 37,856

56,218 Amortization of premiums on marketable securities 1,127

2,985 Deferred income taxes (15,599)

(15,962) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 9,788

15,665 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,412)

(5,460) Accounts payable 841

200 Accrued liabilities 3,968

9,912 Deferred revenues 12,504

21,033 Net cash provided by operating activities 155,010

160,741 Cash flow from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (178,788)

(255,051) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 290,949

295,336 Purchases of property and equipment (12,391)

(20,089) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment -

6 Purchases of intangible assets (120)

(1,080) Net cash used in investing activities 99,650

19,122 Cash flow from financing activities:





Repurchase of common stock (212,839)

(94,919) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 23,161

10,948 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (12,853)

(24,194) Proceeds from issuance of common stock through employee stock purchase plan 4,445

- Principal payments under finance lease obligations -

(90) Net cash used in financing activities (198,086)

(108,255) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 56,574

71,608 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 138,528

75,332 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 195,102

$ 146,940

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income $ 27,660

$ 27,769

$ 79,666

$ 49,139 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 6,875

7,218

21,248

21,796 Amortization of intangible assets 1,346

1,665

4,525

4,956 Income tax provision 6,178

4,282

19,637

10,554 Stock-based compensation 13,291

9,463

37,856

56,218 Other income (expense), net (492)

(74)

571

(1,059) Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,858

$ 50,323

$ 163,503

$ 141,604 Adjusted EBITDA margin as a % of revenues 44 %

48 %

46 %

47 %

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP Cost of revenues $ 25,992

$ 22,479

$ 75,040

$ 65,711 Less: Stock-based compensation (1,384)

(986)

(3,739)

(2,702) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (1,261)

(1,620)

(4,271)

(4,861) Non-GAAP Cost of revenues $ 23,347

$ 19,873

$ 67,030

$ 58,148















GAAP Gross profit $ 99,569

$ 82,455

$ 283,834

$ 235,681 Plus: Stock-based compensation 1,384

986

3,739

2,702 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 1,261

1,620

4,271

4,861 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 102,214

$ 85,061

$ 291,844

$ 243,244















GAAP Research and development $ 25,478

$ 21,336

$ 73,376

$ 58,890 Less: Stock-based compensation (3,236)

(2,723)

(10,064)

(7,520) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (85)

(45)

(254)

(95) Non-GAAP Research and development $ 22,157

$ 18,568

$ 63,058

$ 51,275















GAAP Sales and marketing $ 25,047

$ 18,569

$ 68,919

$ 54,328 Less: Stock-based compensation (2,495)

(1,642)

(6,829)

(4,356) Non-GAAP Sales and marketing $ 22,552

$ 16,927

$ 62,090

$ 49,972















GAAP General and administrative $ 15,698

$ 10,573

$ 41,665

$ 63,829 Less: Stock-based compensation (6,176)

(4,112)

(17,224)

(41,640) Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 9,522

$ 6,461

$ 24,441

$ 22,189















GAAP Operating expenses $ 66,223

$ 50,478

$ 183,960

$ 177,047 Less: Stock-based compensation (11,907)

(8,477)

(34,117)

(53,516) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (85)

(45)

(254)

(95) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 54,231

$ 41,956

$ 149,589

$ 123,436















GAAP Income from operations $ 33,346

$ 31,977

$ 99,874

$ 58,634 Plus: Stock-based compensation 13,291

9,463

37,856

56,218 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 1,346

1,665

4,525

4,956 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 47,983

$ 43,105

$ 142,255

$ 119,808















GAAP Net income $ 27,660

$ 27,769

$ 79,666

$ 49,139 Plus: Stock-based compensation 13,291

9,463

37,856

56,218 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 1,346

1,665

4,525

4,956 Plus (Less): Tax adjustment (5,459)

(4,743)

(14,376)

(14,791) Non-GAAP Net income $ 36,838

$ 34,154

$ 107,671

$ 95,522















Non-GAAP Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.96

$ 0.88

$ 2.78

$ 2.44 Diluted $ 0.94

$ 0.86

$ 2.72

$ 2.38 Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP net income per share:











Basic 38,317

38,925

38,680

39,077 Diluted 39,220

39,938

39,634

40,147

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES FREE CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)









Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021 GAAP Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 155,010

$ 160,741 Less:





Purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from disposal (12,391)

(20,083) Principal payments under finance lease obligations -

(90) Non-GAAP Free cash flows $ 142,619

$ 140,568















Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES CALCULATED CURRENT BILLINGS (Unaudited) (in thousands)









Three Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021 GAAP Revenue $ 125,561

$ 104,934 Plus: Current deferred revenue at September 30 278,947

237,539 Less: Current deferred revenue at June 30 (275,725)

(228,180) Non-GAAP Calculated current billings $ 128,783

$ 114,293 Calculated current billings growth compared to same quarter of prior year 13 %

22 %

