Majors Management Announces Acquisition of Six Convenience Stores from Bay Shores Oil in Baldwin County, Alabama

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management, LLC, and its affiliates ("Majors"), a growing leader in the convenience store industry, announces it has acquired 6 convenience stores from Bay Shores Oil, Inc. ("Bay Shores"). The sites, located in Baldwin County, AL, are in the 7th fastest growing metropolitan area in the United States. This acquisition further expands Majors' footprint in Alabama.

"We are pleased to have worked with the Bay Shores Oil team to close this acquisition quickly, efficiently, and without disruption to the stores." said Majors' President, Ben Smith. "We are excited to acquire additional sites in this rapidly growing region of Alabama, and we look forward to providing exceptional service to the residents and visitors of Baldwin County."

Paul Moore, CEO of Bay Shores added, "It was great to work with Majors on this transaction and to have my stores transition to a talented and first-class team to build on my legacy to serve the customers of this wonderful region."

About Majors Management, LLC

Lawrenceville, GA-based Majors Management, LLC is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of high-quality branded motor fuels. Majors and its affiliates supply fuel to over 1,200 convenience store locations. Majors partners with leading petroleum brands including BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon, Marathon, Citgo, Mobil, Texaco, Valero, Phillips, Sunoco, 76, and Alon. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. In the last three years, Majors has completed fourteen acquisitions across eleven states.

