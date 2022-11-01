PREDICTION: PROPANE TO REPLACE MOST DIESEL GENERATION BY 2030

Combined Heat and Power Generation with Propane is the Clean Solution

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual National Summit on Combined Heat and Power convenes in Washington D.C. Nov. 2 and 3 to highlight how technology advances in combined heat and power (CHP) generation could replace diesel-fueled units by the end of the decade. Propane CHP systems can operate independently of the electric grid and produce significantly fewer emissions than diesel options.

"Extreme weather events, greenhouse gas emissions, and local air quality are re-wiring the power generation market," said Dr. Gokul Vishwanathan, Director of Research and Sustainability at the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC). "By using propane, we can reduce harmful emissions as the use of diesel backup power has grown in residential and commercial communities due to the frequency of climate-driven weather disasters."

Dr. Vishwanathan is the author of a white paper outlining the opportunity to decarbonize power generation by shifting from diesel to a propane alternative. He will lead a panel of experts at the National Summit on CHP to discuss how propane and renewable propane are the clean future of backup power, CHP, and microgrids. Compared with diesel, stationary propane engines improve air quality by reducing NOx and particulate matter by as much as 88%, and will also reduce CO2 emissions.

The introduction of renewable propane is another significant innovation in the propane industry. Renewable propane is structurally and functionally identical to conventional propane and is produced from renewable feedstocks. The CHP panel will also discuss how policymakers could help facilitate the development of renewable propane for power generation applications, leading to a 50%-70% reduction in lifecycle CO2 emissions compared with diesel.

As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, tax credits for CHP projects have increased from 10% to 30% for systems that are in service by the end of 2024, making now an attractive time to invest in CHP technology.

