Noah Holdings Limited Provides Updates on the Status of the Legal Proceedings Related to Certain Credit Funds Managed by Shanghai Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Noah Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "Noah") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today provides an update on the status of the legal proceedings related to certain credit funds managed by Shanghai Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Shanghai Gopher").

As the Company previously disclosed on June 21, June 29 and July 6, 2022 and August 25, 2020, certain credit funds (the "Camsing Credit Funds") managed by Shanghai Gopher had invested in supply chain account receivables (the "Camsing Accounts Receivables") with respect to the sale of computer, consumer electronics and communication products by affiliates (the "Sellers") of Camsing International Holding Limited (the "Camsing") as underlying investable assets to a buyer (the "Buyer"). Certain companies and individuals in connection with such supply chain account receivables were later suspected to commit fraudulent activities (the "Camsing Incident"). Shanghai Gopher reported such suspected fraudulent activities to relevant PRC governmental authorities, initiated legal proceedings against the Sellers, the Buyer and relevant guarantors, and has been assisting the PRC governmental authorities with their investigations in connection with the Camsing Incident.

On November 1, 2022, the Shanghai No.2 Intermediate People's Court (the "Court") entered an initial judgment on the criminal case of Camsing Incident, pursuant to which the Court convicted the controlling shareholder of the Camsing to life imprisonment for contract fraud, among other crimes, and the treasurer of Camsing to 17 years and six months imprisonment for contract fraud, among other crimes. Other defendants in the criminal proceeding were respectively sentenced to imprisonment for a definite term for contract fraud. As of the date hereof, the above judgment has not yet come into effect and the defendants in the criminal proceeding were granted with leave to appeal to the Shanghai High People's Court.

The Company believes that the results of the criminal proceeding would not have any material adverse effect on its business, results of operations. The Company will continue to closely monitor and evaluate any future development of the legal proceedings in connection with the Camsing Incident and provide further updates as appropriate.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. Noah is a Cayman Islands holding company and carries on business in Hong Kong as Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited. In the first half of 2022, Noah distributed RMB34.3 billion (US$5.4 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB155.4 billion (US$23.2 billion) as of June 30, 2022.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual fund and other products denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. Noah's network covers 79 cities in mainland China, as well as offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore. A total of 1,255 relationship managers provide customized financial solutions for clients through this network, and meet their international investment needs. The Company's wealth management business had 418,675 registered clients as of June 30, 2022. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides other businesses.

