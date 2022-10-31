ONE Gas Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Narrows 2022 Financial Guidance

Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced its third quarter 2022 financial results, narrowed its 2022 financial guidance and declared its quarterly dividend.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate consistency and our focus on execution," said Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer. "Thanks to our employees for their on-going commitment to our customers and the communities we serve."

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter 2022 net income was $23.7 million , or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with $20.3 million , or $0.38 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2021;

Year to date 2022 net income was $154.7 million , or $2.85 per diluted share, compared with $145.9 million , or $2.72 per diluted share, in the same period last year;

The Company executed forward sale agreements for 570,335 shares of common stock under its at-the-market equity program; had these shares been settled as of Sept. 30, 2022 , it would have generated net proceeds of approximately $45.9 million ;

On Aug. 8, 2022 , the Company issued $300 million of 4.25% senior notes due 2032, the proceeds of which were used to repay commercial paper and for general corporate purposes;

On Aug. 25, 2022 , the Company received approximately $1.3 billion of proceeds from the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority (ODFA), representing Oklahoma Natural Gas' portion of extraordinary natural gas purchase cost recovery related to Winter Storm Uri . Subsequently in September, the Company used those proceeds to settle $1.3 billion of related senior notes outstanding that were due 2023 and 2024; and

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, or $2.48 per share on an annualized basis, payable on Dec. 1, 2022 , to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 15, 2022 .

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ONE Gas reported operating income of $47.1 million in the third quarter 2022, compared with $41.8 million in the third quarter 2021, which primarily reflects:

an increase of $15.6 million from new rates;

an increase of $1.3 million in residential sales due to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas ; and

a decrease of $1.3 million in bad debt expense.

These increases were offset partially by:

an increase of $4.8 million in outside service costs;

an increase of $4.0 million in depreciation expense due to additional capital expenditures being placed in service; and

an increase of $2.4 million in employee-related costs, due primarily to higher labor and employee benefit costs.

For the third quarter 2022, other income, net, increased $2.6 million compared with the same period last year, due primarily to a $2.5 million decrease in net periodic benefit costs other than service costs.

Interest expense increased $4.2 million over the third quarter last year, due primarily to interest on commercial paper and the issuance of $300 million of 4.25 percent senior notes in August 2022.

Income tax expense includes a credit for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with excess accumulated deferred income taxes (EDIT) of $1.6 million and $1.5 million for the three-month periods ended Sept. 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $174.9 million for the third quarter 2022 compared with $144.5 million in the same period last year. The increase was due primarily to expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

YEAR TO DATE 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Operating income for the nine-month 2022 period was $246.4 million, compared with $223.3 million in 2021, which primarily reflects:

an increase of $45.1 million from new rates;

an increase of $5.4 million in residential sales due to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas ;

a decrease of $2.0 million in COVID-19 related expenses; and

a decrease of $4.2 million in bad debt expense.

These increases were offset partially by:

an increase of $14.4 million in outside service costs;

an increase of $13.1 million in depreciation expense due to additional capital expenditures being placed in service; and

an increase of $5.3 million in employee-related costs, due primarily to higher labor and employee benefit costs.

For the nine-month 2022 period, other expense, net, increased $5.6 million compared with the same period last year, due primarily to an $11.5 million decrease in the market value of investments associated with nonqualified employee benefit plans, offset partially by a decrease of $5.1 million in net periodic benefit cost other than service cost.

Interest expense increased $5.6 million over the nine-months ended last year, due primarily to interest on commercial paper and the issuance of $300 million of 4.25 percent senior notes in August 2022.

Income tax expense includes a credit for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with EDIT of $12.5 million and $12.2 million for the nine-month periods ended Sept. 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $446.9 million for the nine-month 2022 period compared with $382.9 million in the same period last year. The increase was due primarily to expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, the Company executed forward sale agreements for shares of its common stock. No shares of common stock have been settled under these forward sale agreements. Had all shares settled under the forward agreements as of Sept. 30, 2022, it would have generated net proceeds of $93.9 million, as detailed below:

Maturity Shares Available Net Proceeds Available (in thousands) Forward Price September 29, 2023 570,335 $ 45,890 $ 80.46 January 2, 2024 591,736 48,052 81.21 Total 1,162,071 $ 93,942 $ 80.84

At Sept. 30, 2022, $85.1 million of equity was available for issuance under the program.

REGULATORY ACTIVITIES UPDATE

Securitization

The following updates reflect recent activity in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas related to financing of costs incurred in February 2021 associated with Winter Storm Uri through the issuance of securitization bonds.

On Aug. 25, 2022, the ODFA completed the issuance of $1.35 billion in ratepayer-backed bonds with varying scheduled final maturities over 30 years, consistent with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) order. The proceeds received were approximately $1.3 billion, which represents the amount of the securitization bonds sold less issuance costs. Beginning Sept. 1, 2022, Oklahoma Natural Gas is acting as a servicer, with responsibility for collecting the securitization charges from Oklahoma customers that are then submitted to the ODFA to repay the bonds. The collection and remittance of these funds are recorded in other current liabilities in the consolidated balance sheets.

On Aug. 25, 2022, the Company called $750 million of its $1.0 billion of 0.85 percent senior notes due March 2023, $150 million of its $700 million of 1.10 percent senior notes due March 2024 and the remaining $400 million outstanding of floating-rate senior notes due March 2023, using the proceeds received from the ODFA related to the securitization transaction for Oklahoma Natural Gas. Proceeds from the issuance of securitized bonds in Kansas and Texas are expected to be used to repay the outstanding senior notes due March 2023 and a portion of the remaining senior notes due March 2024.

On July 14, 2022, Kansas Gas Service, the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) Staff and the Citizens' Utility Ratepayer Board reached a settlement agreement for the issuance of a financing order allowing securitized utility tariff bonds to be issued in the amount of approximately $328 million plus issuance fees. The agreement provides for the issuance of bonds with a scheduled final maturity of between 7 and 10 years. On Aug. 18, 2022, the KCC issued an order approving the agreement and also issued a financing order. As part of the settlement agreement, the Company created Kansas Gas Service Securitization I, L.L.C. (KGSS-I), a special-purpose, wholly-owned subsidiary of ONE Gas, and filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for the purpose of issuing securitized bonds.

The Texas Public Finance Authority has begun the process to issue securitized bonds, which are expected to be issued in the fourth quarter of 2022. At Sept. 30, 2022, Texas Gas Service has deferred approximately $246.7 million in extraordinary costs associated with Winter Storm Uri, including $47.8 million attributable to the West Texas service area which is being recovered through a separate surcharge over a three-year period that started in January 2022.

Other Regulatory Updates

In March 2022, Oklahoma Natural Gas filed its first annual Performance-Based Rate Change (PBRC) application following the general rate case that was approved in November 2021. The filing is for a calendar 2021 test year and includes a requested base rate increase of $19.7 million, an energy efficiency program incentive of $2.3 million and an estimated $9.1 million credit associated with EDIT. The Public Utility Division (PUD) of the OCC filed responsive testimony supporting an increase of $19.6 million, and the Office of the Attorney General filed a statement supporting PUD's position. Pursuant to its tariff, Oklahoma Natural Gas placed new rates into effect on July 13, 2022, reflecting a base rate revenue increase of $19.6 million. These rates are subject to refund until approved by the OCC. On Sept. 29, 2022, an administrative law judge recommended approval of the joint stipulation. An order is expected to be placed on the Commissioners' signing agenda in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In August 2022, Kansas Gas Service submitted an application to the KCC requesting an increase of approximately $7.8 million related to its Gas System Reliability Surcharge (GSRS); the KCC has until late December 2022 to issue an order.

In March 2022, Texas Gas Service made Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program (GRIP) filings for all customers in the West Texas service area, requesting a $5.0 million increase to be effective in July 2022. On June 23, 2022, the city of El Paso denied the requested increase and assessed fees associated with its review of the filing. Texas Gas Service appealed the city's action to the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC), who approved the rates in August 2022. All other municipalities approved the new rates or allowed them to take effect with no action. Texas Gas Service implemented the new rates in July 2022.

In April 2022, Texas Gas Service made its annual Cost-of-Service Adjustment filings for the incorporated area of the Rio Grande Valley service area. In July 2022, the municipalities approved an increase of $2.5 million, and new rates became effective in August 2022.

In June 2022, Texas Gas Service filed a rate case seeking to consolidate its West Texas, North Texas and Borger/Skellytown service areas into a single West-North service area and requesting a rate increase of $13.0 million. If approved, new rates are expected to take effect in early 2023.

2022 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

ONE Gas narrowed its financial guidance issued on Jan. 18, 2022, with 2022 net income and earnings per share now expected to be in the range of $217 million to $226 million, and $4.00 to $4.16 per diluted share. Capital expenditures, including asset removal costs, are expected to be approximately $650 million for 2022.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The ONE Gas executive management team will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10 a.m. Central Daylight Time). The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

To participate in the telephone conference call, dial 888-204-4368, passcode 1615095, or log on to www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, a replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com , for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 888-203-1112, passcode 1615095.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Some of the statements contained and incorporated in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. The forward-looking statements relate to our anticipated financial performance, liquidity, management's plans and objectives for our future operations, our business prospects, the outcome of regulatory and legal proceedings, market conditions and other matters. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following discussion is intended to identify important factors that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include the items identified in the preceding paragraph, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of our operations and other statements contained or incorporated in this news release identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "should," "goal," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "continue," "might," "potential," "scheduled," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning.

One should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are applicable only as of the date of this news release. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Those factors may affect our operations, markets, products, services and prices. In addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with the forward-looking statements, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statement include, among others, the following:

our ability to recover costs (including operating costs and increased commodity costs related to Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 ), income taxes and amounts equivalent to the cost of property, plant and equipment, regulatory assets and our allowed rate of return in our regulated rates or other recovery mechanisms;

cyber-attacks, which, according to experts, have increased in volume and sophistication since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, or breaches of technology systems that could disrupt our operations or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee or Company information; further, increased remote working arrangements as a result of the pandemic have required enhancements and modifications to our IT infrastructure (e.g. Internet, Virtual Private Network, remote collaboration systems, etc.), and any failures of the technologies, including third-party service providers, that facilitate working remotely could limit our ability to conduct ordinary operations or expose us to increased risk or effect of an attack;

our ability to manage our operations and maintenance costs;

the concentration of our operations in Kansas , Oklahoma , and Texas ;

changes in regulation of natural gas distribution services, particularly those in Oklahoma , Kansas and Texas ;

the economic climate and, particularly, its effect on the natural gas requirements of our residential and commercial customers;

the length and severity of a pandemic or other health crisis, such as the outbreak of COVID-19, including the impact to our operations, customers, contractors, vendors and employees, the effectiveness of vaccine campaigns (including the COVID-19 vaccine campaign) on our workforce and customers and the effect of other measures or mandates that international, federal, state and local governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address the pandemic or other health crisis, which could (as with COVID-19) precipitate or exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned and/or other risks, and significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period;

competition from alternative forms of energy, including, but not limited to, electricity, solar power, wind power, geothermal energy and biofuels;

adverse weather conditions and variations in weather, including seasonal effects on demand and/or supply, the occurrence of severe storms in the territories in which we operate, and climate change, and the related effects on supply, demand, and costs;

indebtedness could make us more vulnerable to general adverse economic and industry conditions, limit our ability to borrow additional funds and/or place us at competitive disadvantage compared with competitors;

our ability to secure reliable, competitively priced and flexible natural gas transportation and supply, including decisions by natural gas producers to reduce production or shut-in producing natural gas wells and expiration of existing supply and transportation and storage arrangements that are not replaced with contracts with similar terms and pricing;

our ability to complete necessary or desirable expansion or infrastructure development projects, which may delay or prevent us from serving our customers or expanding our business;

operational and mechanical hazards or interruptions;

adverse labor relations;

the effectiveness of our strategies to reduce earnings lag, revenue protection strategies and risk mitigation strategies, which may be affected by risks beyond our control such as commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk;

the capital-intensive nature of our business, and the availability of and access to, in general, funds to meet our debt obligations prior to or when they become due and to fund our operations and capital expenditures, either through (i) cash on hand, (ii) operating cash flow, or (iii) access to the capital markets and other sources of liquidity;

our ability to obtain capital on commercially reasonable terms, or on terms acceptable to us, or at all;

limitations on our operating flexibility, earnings and cash flows due to restrictions in our financing arrangements;

cross-default provisions in our borrowing arrangements, which may lead to our inability to satisfy all of our outstanding obligations in the event of a default on our part;

changes in the financial markets during the periods covered by the forward-looking statements, particularly those affecting the availability of capital and our ability to refinance existing debt and fund investments and acquisitions to execute our business strategy;

actions of rating agencies, including the ratings of debt, general corporate ratings and changes in the rating agencies' ratings criteria;

changes in inflation and interest rates;

our ability to recover the costs of natural gas purchased for our customers, including those related to Winter Storm Uri and any related financing required to support our purchase of natural gas supply, including the securitized financings currently contemplated in Kansas and Texas ;

impact of potential impairment charges;

volatility and changes in markets for natural gas and our ability to secure additional and sufficient liquidity on reasonable commercial terms to cover costs associated with such volatility;

possible loss of local distribution company franchises or other adverse effects caused by the actions of municipalities;

payment and performance by counterparties and customers as contracted and when due, including our counterparties maintaining ordinary course terms of supply and payments;

changes in existing or the addition of new environmental, safety, tax and other laws to which we and our subsidiaries are subject, including those that may require significant expenditures, significant increases in operating costs or, in the case of noncompliance, substantial fines or penalties;

the effectiveness of our risk-management policies and procedures, and employees violating our risk-management policies;

the uncertainty of estimates, including accruals and costs of environmental remediation;

advances in technology, including technologies that increase efficiency or that improve electricity's competitive position relative to natural gas;

population growth rates and changes in the demographic patterns of the markets we serve, and economic conditions in these areas' housing markets;

acts of nature and the potential effects of threatened or actual terrorism and war, including recent events in Europe ;

the sufficiency of insurance coverage to cover losses;

the effects of our strategies to reduce tax payments;

the effects of litigation and regulatory investigations, proceedings, including our rate cases, or inquiries and the requirements of our regulators as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017;

changes in accounting standards;

changes in corporate governance standards;

existence of material weaknesses in our internal controls;

our ability to comply with all covenants in our indentures and the ONE Gas Credit Agreement, a violation of which, if not cured in a timely manner, could trigger a default of our obligations;

our ability to attract and retain talented employees, management and directors, or a shortage of skilled labor;

unexpected increases in the costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postemployment health care benefits, as well as declines in the discount rates on, declines in the market value of the debt and equity securities of, and increases in funding requirements for, our defined benefit plans; and

our ability to successfully complete merger, acquisition or divestiture plans, regulatory or other limitations imposed as a result of a merger, acquisition or divestiture, and the success of the business following a merger, acquisition or divestiture.

These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other factors could also have material adverse effects on our future results. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Part 1, Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our Annual Report. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or change in circumstances, expectations or otherwise.

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (Unaudited)

2022

2021

2022

2021



(Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

















Total revenues

$ 359,363

$ 273,923

$ 1,759,797

$ 1,214,862

















Cost of natural gas

126,197

59,399

954,394

467,169

















Operating expenses















Operations and maintenance

113,832

105,732

339,506

320,152 Depreciation and amortization

55,234

51,150

167,414

154,288 General taxes

17,048

15,835

52,105

49,999 Total operating expenses

186,114

172,717

559,025

524,439 Operating income

47,052

41,807

246,378

223,254 Other income (expense), net

793

(1,805)

(7,335)

(1,758) Interest expense, net

(19,551)

(15,392)

(51,466)

(45,828) Income before income taxes

28,294

24,610

187,577

175,668 Income taxes

(4,593)

(4,357)

(32,867)

(29,746) Net income

$ 23,701

$ 20,253

$ 154,710

$ 145,922

















Earnings per share















Basic

$ 0.44

$ 0.38

$ 2.86

$ 2.73 Diluted

$ 0.44

$ 0.38

$ 2.85

$ 2.72

















Average shares (thousands)















Basic

54,310

53,710

54,164

53,516 Diluted

54,482

53,793

54,282

53,618 Dividends declared per share of stock

$ 0.62

$ 0.58

$ 1.86

$ 1.74

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













September 30,

December 31, (Unaudited)

2022

2021 Assets

(Thousands of dollars) Property, plant and equipment







Property, plant and equipment

$ 7,647,792

$ 7,274,268 Accumulated depreciation and amortization

2,172,271

2,083,433 Net property, plant and equipment

5,475,521

5,190,835 Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

10,366

8,852 Accounts receivable, net

192,741

341,756 Materials and supplies

66,966

54,892 Natural gas in storage

343,377

179,646 Regulatory assets

316,131

1,611,676 Other current assets

28,845

27,742 Total current assets

958,426

2,224,564 Goodwill and other assets







Regulatory assets

624,484

724,862 Goodwill

157,953

157,953 Other assets

105,125

103,906 Total goodwill and other assets

887,562

986,721 Total assets

$ 7,321,509

$ 8,402,120











APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)



September 30,

December 31, (Unaudited)

2022

2021 Equity and Liabilities

(Thousands of dollars) Equity and long-term debt







Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 250,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 54,137,925 shares at September 30,

2022; issued and outstanding 53,633,210 shares at December 31, 2021

$ 541

$ 536 Paid-in capital

1,833,480

1,790,362 Retained earnings

618,669

565,161 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,416)

(6,527) Total equity

2,446,274

2,349,532 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities and net of issuance costs of $14,520 and $12,418,

respectively

2,429,053

3,683,378 Total equity and long-term debt

4,875,327

6,032,910 Current liabilities







Current maturities of long-term debt

250,012

11 Short-term debt

423,400

494,000 Accounts payable

191,117

258,554 Accrued taxes other than income

73,387

67,035 Regulatory liabilities

38,171

8,090 Customer deposits

62,005

62,454 Other current liabilities

66,572

90,349 Total current liabilities

1,104,664

980,493 Deferred credits and other liabilities







Deferred income taxes

690,146

695,284 Regulatory liabilities

536,612

552,928 Employee benefit obligations

22,151

35,226 Other deferred credits

92,609

105,279 Total deferred credits and other liabilities

1,341,518

1,388,717 Commitments and contingencies







Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,321,509

$ 8,402,120

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended



September 30, (Unaudited)

2022

2021



(Thousands of dollars) Operating activities







Net income

$ 154,710

$ 145,922 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

167,414

154,288 Deferred income taxes

(21,498)

29,224 Share-based compensation expense

8,286

8,076 Provision for doubtful accounts

3,885

8,128 Proceeds from securitization of winter weather event costs

1,330,582

— Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

149,533

166,474 Materials and supplies

(12,074)

128 Natural gas in storage

(163,731)

(72,832) Asset removal costs

(34,386)

(35,195) Accounts payable

(84,404)

(17,244) Accrued taxes other than income

6,352

5,574 Customer deposits

(449)

(8,595) Regulatory assets and liabilities - current

16,324

(273,659) Regulatory assets and liabilities - noncurrent

60,650

(1,651,445) Other assets and liabilities - current

(23,051)

(10,537) Other assets and liabilities - noncurrent

(2,317)

(8,884) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,555,826

(1,560,577) Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(412,519)

(347,701) Other investing expenditures

(2,419)

(3,374) Other investing receipts

2,695

1,676 Cash used in investing activities

(412,243)

(349,399) Financing activities







Borrowings (repayments) on short-term debt, net

(70,600)

(82,225) Issuance of debt, net of discounts

297,591

2,498,895 Long-term debt financing costs

(2,695)

(35,110) Issuance of common stock

37,104

24,104 Dividends paid

(100,386)

(92,832) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of stock compensation

(3,083)

(4,382) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,142,069)

1,908,450 Change in cash and cash equivalents

1,514

(1,526) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

8,852

7,993 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 10,366

$ 6,467

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. INFORMATION AT A GLANCE

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30, (Unaudited) 2022

2021



2022



2021

(Millions of dollars)











Natural gas sales $ 322.9

$ 241.2

$ 1,643.1

$ 1,106.7 Transportation revenues $ 28.0

$ 25.3

$ 92.8

$ 87.8 Other revenues $ 8.5

$ 7.4

$ 23.9

$ 20.4 Total revenues $ 359.4

$ 273.9

$ 1,759.8

$ 1,214.9 Cost of natural gas $ 126.2

$ 59.4

$ 954.4

$ 467.2 Operating costs $ 130.9

$ 121.5

$ 391.6

$ 370.1 Depreciation and amortization $ 55.2

$ 51.2

$ 167.4

$ 154.3 Operating income $ 47.1

$ 41.8

$ 246.4

$ 223.3 Net income $ 23.7

$ 20.3

$ 154.7

$ 145.9 Capital expenditures and asset removal costs $ 174.9

$ 144.5

$ 446.9

$ 382.9























Volumes (Bcf)





















Natural gas sales





















Residential

7.5



6.8



81.9



84.5 Commercial and industrial

4.3



3.5



29.8



27.6 Other

0.1



0.3



1.8



1.8 Total sales volumes delivered

11.9



10.6



113.5



114.0 Transportation

50.7



57.6



171.2



174.4 Total volumes delivered

62.6



68.2



284.7



288.4























Average number of customers (in thousands)





















Residential

2,068



2,058



2,079



2,065 Commercial and industrial

161



159



163



161 Other

3



3



3



3 Transportation

12



12



12



12 Total customers

2,244



2,232



2,257



2,241























Heating Degree Days





















Actual degree days

14



7



6,348



6,358 Normal degree days

54



48



5,978



5,919 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

*



*



6 %



7 %























Statistics by State





















Oklahoma





















Average number of customers (in thousands)

907



900



913



905 Actual degree days

0



0



2,204



2,319 Normal degree days

8



2



2,028



1,968 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

*



*



9 %



18 %























Kansas





















Average number of customers (in thousands)

643



644



649



648 Actual degree days

14



7



2,945



2,912 Normal degree days

46



46



2,901



2,901 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

*



*



2 %



— %























Texas





















Average number of customers (in thousands)

694



688



695



688 Actual degree days

0



0



1,199



1,127 Normal degree days

0



0



1,049



1,050 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

*



*



14 %



7 %

*Not meaningful



Analyst Contact: Brandon Lohse

918-947-7472 Media Contact: Leah Harper

918-947-7123

