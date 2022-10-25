Trawick International Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran as President, Latin America

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading international insurance company, today announced the appointment of David Capote as President of its recently-launched Latin America division, effective immediately.

Capote is an international insurance industry veteran in the Latin America space, with 25 years of experience in leadership roles for companies such as Amedex Insurance Company, Bupa International, Pan-American Life, and, most recently, as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Best Doctors Insurance/Now Health International. In the newly created executive leadership role of President, Latin America for Trawick International, Capote is responsible for developing and overseeing the overall strategy for Latin America.

Daryl Trawick, Founder and President, Trawick International, commented, "David Capote joining Trawick International to lead the Latin America division is a big win for the company. His deep knowledge of and vast experience in the market are critical to our success in Latin America and help position us to become a disruptor in the space. I am pleased to have him on the team and look forward to the success that I am confident he will achieve in leading and growing business in this region."

Capote commented, "I am thrilled to join Trawick International as president of the Latin America division. The prospect of developing a strategy to increase Trawick's presence in Latin America is energizing. I look forward to working with the team in building out a robust portfolio of products and services specific to the Latin American market and making Trawick international as common a name in Latin America as it is in the U.S."

Capote leads the growing Trawick International Latin America team of Alexandra Rangel, Senior Manager, Jesse Matas, Business Development Manager, Daniela Kimel, Account Manager, and Surama Garcia, Provider Relations Manager. Katherine Cañas, Director of Claims Accounting and Ruth Erazo, Claims Examiner, both part of SureGo Administrative Services, will also work closely with Capote in supporting the Latin America team.

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services for nearly 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com.

