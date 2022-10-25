SAIGroup Welcomes Deepthi Bathina to Create New Advanced AI Health Platform Company

New leader to build a transformative customer-centric platform using advanced AI to streamline care access and reduce costs across payers and providers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAIGroup, a private investment firm focused on businesses with the potential to become leaders in enterprise AI, announced today that Deepthi Bathina has joined the firm as an operating partner and CEO-in-residence.

Bathina will be responsible for building and launching a new customer-centric AI business applying SAIGroup's advanced technologies and data-driven solutions to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs for payers and providers. The new platform company will serve as a system of intelligence to deliver proactive and cost-efficient care across the care continuum. It will leverage SAIGroup's Eureka AI technology platform and the committed capital of SAIGroup for investment in innovation and acquisitions. Bathina will also support portfolio healthcare strategy, partnerships, operations, and acquisition activity.

"The moment is right to accelerate and further streamline care access and costs for individuals and families and deliver better returns for payers and providers. SAIGroup is uniquely positioned to unite payers and providers to deliver improved health outcomes for people," said Bathina. "SAIGroup's reputation for building scalable, real-world AI solutions for real-world problems, and delivering value fast, are uniquely suited to break the impasses holding healthcare back today. I love the culture here to keep customers' problems and their experience at the center and focus the power of platforms and expertise on concrete and scalable solutions."

"Deepthi has been focused on seeking out and proving the best and most effective paths to eliminate bottlenecks and divisions holding back healthcare today, and I look forward to her doing the same at SAIGroup," said SAIGroup Founder and Chairman Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. "She adds to our culture of diving deep into real problems to build real, durable, and scalable solutions. SAIGroup is dedicated to applying AI to solve real-world problems, and improving healthcare and patient outcomes are easily among the most important areas where the application of AI can have enormous impact."

Within SAIGroup's current portfolio, ConcertAI is the leader in real-world data and enterprise AI for life sciences and healthcare. SymphonyAI is the leader in enterprise AI for key vertical sectors, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT operations. In five years, SAIGroup has become one of the largest, fastest-growing players in enterprise AI.

Bathina is chair of the board of the Kerry Murphy Healey Center for Health Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Babson College. She is the former chief clinical product officer at Humana. She led Humana's evolution to a product, service, and experience focus while overseeing the product design, development, and delivery for chronic condition management, behavioral health, social determinants of health, caregiver solutions, utilization management, care management, oncology, musculoskeletal and pharmacy areas across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial segments. She also led customer success organizations at Fortune 50 market integrated healthcare leader Humana, where she was responsible for winning new business, implementations, and overall customer satisfaction.

Before Humana, Bathina was general manager of operations for the approximately $1 billion Healthcare Technology Division of Nuance Communications, the market leader in AI-powered solutions serving more than 450,000 clinicians at more than 10,000 healthcare institutions worldwide. She is also the former head of global operations for the clinical decision support division at Wolters Kluwer, leading product management, technology and engineering, global customer operations, implementations, and global IT infrastructure in 170 countries.

Bathina founded HealthTech Ventures to accelerate growth-oriented health-tech companies across providers, payers, and consumers. She has worked directly with investors and boards at leading private equity and venture capital firms.

About SAIGroup

SAIGroup is a private firm investing in businesses with the potential to become leaders in enterprise AI solutions. SAIGroup's investments enable portfolio companies to accelerate innovation and growth. Principal owner and investor Dr. Romesh Wadhwani has committed to investing up to $1 billion in SAIGroup.

Media Contact:

Chris Gale

chris@galestrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE SAIGroup