Relativity Evolves Partnership with CPS to Build Law and Technology Career Pathways for Students

Relativity commits to financial and developmental partnership with Corliss High School

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced an extension of its partnership with Chicago Public Schools (CPS) to deliver early college and career programming to Corliss STEM High School. Relativity has been a CPS partner for over 10 years, and is focusing this year on building the Corliss STEM programming.

Relativity (PRNewswire)

The partnership with Corliss STEM High School will include financial investments and dedicated early career development initiatives. Over the coming years, Corliss and Relativity will work together to increase the number of early college credits that Corliss students earn by graduation, sponsor interactive on-site STEM Days for freshmen and sophomores, provide summer learning opportunities for Corliss students to learn more about legal and technology careers, and more. This last year alone, Relativity has donated $175,000 to Corliss and $75,000 to CPS' Legal Pathways Career and Technical Education Program that serves students across the District. Additionally, the Corliss-CPS partnership remains focused on the far southside of the City, near Chicago State University, also a Relativity partner, paving the way for individual and community success.

"Partnerships advancing career pathways provide vital opportunities for high school students to earn college credit and take part in internships, apprenticeships, and other hands-on learning experiences," said Megan Hougard, CPS Chief of College & Career Success. "It's not an overstatement when we say that this is the future of education."

Relativity selected Corliss STEM High School to deepen its CPS partnership given the school's history of innovation and commitment to community outcomes. Corliss was one of five founding members of the 2012 CPS Early College STEM Schools (ECSS) initiative put in place to connect K-12, higher education and the business community to students who are interested in filling high-demand job vacancies in STEM/STEAM fields in Chicago. Early College STEM schools leverage external partnerships to prepare students for the technology careers of the future. Through Early College STEM programming, students get access to industry expertise, while learning a 21st Century STEM Curriculum, increasing opportunities to gain internship experience, and earn several hours of college credit or complete an associate degree while still in high school.

"In partnering with Corliss STEM High School, we seek to enable their continued reflection of the Pullman District's legacy of innovation and contribution to our greater society," said Colleen Costello, Head of Social Impact at Relativity. "We're thrilled to witness the staff and students at Corliss further their mission of becoming a connector in the community and look forward to the new heights that Corliss graduates will be able to reach."

Students from Corliss will attend the 13th annual Relativity Fest, an event for the e-discovery and compliance communities, taking place in Chicago October 26-28, 2022. This will expose students who are interested in the intersection of law and technology to experts in the field and judges from all over the globe.

About Children First Fund

Children First Fund (CFF), the Chicago Public Schools Foundation, is the philanthropic and partnership arm of Chicago Public Schools (CPS). It serves as a knowledge hub and liaison between CPS and its community of partners, securing and organizing resources that advance CPS' mission to provide a high-quality public education that prepares every child in every neighborhood for success in college, career, and civic life. For more information, please visit https://www.childrenfirstfund.org or find us on social @ChiFirstFund.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relativity