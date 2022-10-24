InventHelp Inventors Develop New Dosing Device for Liquid Narcotics (PBT-187)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better device for administering and tracking liquid narcotics," said one of two inventors, from Scottsdale, Ariz., "so we invented the NARKPEN. Our design would provide extremely accurate and precise dosing and it could help to avoid opioid abuse."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved dosing device for administering liquid narcotics or other liquid medications. In doing so, it increases accuracy and control. It also offers better accountability in tracking what is left of the narcotic between doses. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical settings, nursing homes, assisted living, hospice and home care.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp