HOSPARUS HEALTH RETURNS TO COMPLIA HEALTH'S SUNCOAST EMR

Complia Health Chosen for Hospice Expertise, Exceptional Customer Service, and Innovative Agility

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology provider, announced today their selection by Hosparus Health, a not-for-profit provider of hospice and advanced illness care. The contract includes Mobile Edge, EMMA (the Electronic Medical Management Assistant), integration with Hosparus' DeltaCare Pharmacy partnership, and full back-office and offline support.

Under the new direction of President & CEO David Cook, Hosparus Health has established a number of strategic initiatives, and EMR is fundamental to that. "Our partnership with Complia Health aligns with our mission to provide goal-oriented, compassionate care," Cook explained. "After listening to our employees, it was essential our new EMR system enabled teams to spend more time focused on patient visits. Suncoast EMR's investments in new tools, such as Mobile Edge and EMMA, allow employees to efficiently provide care throughout our service area, confirming it was the right decision," he concluded.

Complia Health technology solutions are designed to improve clinician and consumer experiences, and clinical and financial outcomes. The following two solutions, which will be delivered as part of the Hosparus Health contract, are new to the Suncoast EMR portfolio.

Mobile Edge - An integrated electronic visit verification (EVV) application designed to increase documentation accuracy and efficiency, streamline the scheduling process, and improve the caregiver experience.

EMMA - The dynamic face of Complia Health's Smart Aging Platform™, which connects consumers, their devices, their care team, and agency administrators. Utilizing secured text messages, secured email communications and in-app chat options, EMMA streamlines communication to increase timeliness and convenience, improving front-line engagement and satisfaction for caregivers.

"Suncoast was built by Hospice industry experts, and we take our commitment to supporting not only Hospice, but advanced illness and palliative care very seriously. Hosparus is the second client that has returned to Complia Health because of our solution and service offering investments. Earlier this year we announced the return of HopeWest, and we are excited to see Hosparus join them in coming back," said CEO Rich Berner. "The fact that their employees specifically requested our technology so they could work more efficiently and provide better care, is affirmation of our mission to provide better experiences for caregivers and the patients they serve," he added.

About Complia Health

Complia Health develops powerful, scalable, enterprise solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for healthcare agencies that deliver pre- and post-acute care. From supporting the widest range of payer models to simplifying the most complex billing scenarios, Complia Health addresses the entire continuum of care in one integrated platform. To learn more, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.

About Hosparus

Since 1978, Hosparus Health, a fully accredited not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organization, has provided medical care, grief counseling, symptom, and medication management and more for people facing serious and chronic illnesses in Kentucky and Indiana. To learn more, visit https://hosparushealth.org/.

