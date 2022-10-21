Schneider Electric Sponsors Habitat for Humanity Women's Build Event

Women's Build empowers women to build their own homes, help other women and create places where families can thrive

Schneider Electric continues its support of nonprofit organizations helping to build more sustainable communities

Event helps hardworking families overcome high cost of living by building decent, safe and affordable homes

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is sponsoring the Essex County Habitat for Humanity's Women Build Event in Essex County, Mass. to support and celebrate women serving their communities and building a better future for their families.

The 2022 Women's Build event is a joint effort between the Essex County Habitat for Humanity and volunteer groups from Institution for Savings and Thrive (through the North Shore Chamber of Commerce). The future owners of the homes, three of whom are single mothers, are low to moderate-income, hardworking families who were selected by lottery.

Habitat for Humanity and Institution for Savings and Thrive have also invited female elected officials to help kick off the build day on Friday, October 21st and show their support.

"Sustainability and our community members are at the core of Schneider Electric's purpose," said Jennifer Vachon, Habitat volunteer and Head of Marketing for BIM Electric at Schneider Electric. "The company is proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity to support women volunteers and homeowners as they create more sustainable communities where families can thrive. We look forward to continuing our partnership helping more communities create resilient and sustainable homes."

Schneider Electric Continues Support for Local Communities

In Massachusetts, 47% of renters and 25% of homeowners are cost-burdened, paying more than 30% of their income on housing. In Essex County one in four Essex County residents experiences housing insecurity. To help Habitat build the more than 150,000 homes needed to address housing insecurity, Schneider Electric is honored to continue its support of the organization.

This fiscal year, Schneider Electric donated nearly $3.5 million to Habitat for Humanity, which included solar grants and product donations of electrical equipment for home construction. The company's employees have also volunteered in 30 projects across North America with their local Habitat chapters, in places like Boston; Dallas; Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Orange County, California. Throughout the partnership, Schneider Electric has also sponsored and participated in multiple Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Projects.

