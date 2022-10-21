CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS OF $16.7 MILLION

Net income of $16.7 million , or $0.61 per diluted share for the quarter.

ROA of 0.91% and ROE of 14.49% for the quarter.

Total loans of $5.42 billion increased by $120.6 million , or 2.3% (9.2% annualized) in the third quarter.

Net interest income increased by $2.4 million , or 4.5% from the previous quarter.

Net interest margin of 3.17% increased by 12 bps from the previous quarter.

Board of Directors approved quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share.

Arnold Martines , current President and Chief Operating Officer announced to succeed Paul Yonamine as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023 .

HONOLULU, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank" or "CPB"), today reported net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $16.7 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.61.

"We continued to execute well in the third quarter as reflected in our strong earnings, loan growth and expanding net interest margin," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While the broader economy is presenting challenges for the entire financial services industry, Hawaii has outperformed the nation during past recessions. Additionally, Central Pacific is well-positioned with solid asset quality and capital."

"We are pleased with our third quarter performance as our teams continue to work hard to meet our customers' needs. We continue to develop our digital and Banking-as-a-Service initiatives as a key part of our long-term strategic goal to build robust digital channels," said Arnold Martines, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Yesterday, the Company announced the promotion of Martines to Chief Executive Officer of both the Company and the Bank, succeeding Yonamine who will become Chairman Emeritus of the Company and the Bank, as well as an advisor to Martines. Also, Catherine Ngo, presently Executive Vice Chair, will become Chair of the Board of Directors of both the Company and the Bank. All changes will be effective January 1, 2023. In commenting on the changes, Yonamine said, "I have had four great years at Central Pacific Bank and have accomplished all of my strategic goals for the Company and the Bank, including our RISE 2020 program with the $40 million renovation of our Central Pacific Plaza headquarters, our online, mobile and ATM upgrades and our total corporate rebrand. These accomplishments have put us on a solid path to becoming a digital-first bank to help us excel in the rapidly changing banking paradigm. I'd like to express my appreciation to the Board, Arnold, David and Catherine, for their partnership and support the past four years. I expect us to continue on our current path and can think of no better banker anywhere than Arnold Martines to lead this great institution into the future."

In commenting on the changes, Martines, who will also be named to the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank, said, "It is my honor and privilege to lead Central Pacific Bank. We are an organization with strong core values and a solid digital roadmap for the future, thanks to Paul and Catherine. We intend to stay true to our founders and continue their legacy of focusing on serving the needs of our customers, by providing exceptional service while leveraging new technologies to provide the ultimate in convenience and value."

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $55.4 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 4.5% from the prior quarter, and a decrease of $0.7 million, or 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.17%, an increase of 12 basis points ("bps") from the prior quarter and a decrease of 14 bps from the year-ago quarter. The year-ago quarter included $8.6 million in net PPP interest income and fees, compared to $0.7 million in the current quarter.

The sequential quarter increase in net interest income and net interest margin is primarily due to higher asset yields and continued strong loan growth. Additional information on average balances, interest income and expenses and yields and rates is presented in Tables 4 and 5.

In the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.4 million, compared to a provision of $1.0 million in the previous quarter and a release of the credit loss reserves of $2.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other operating income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $9.6 million, compared to $17.1 million in the previous quarter and $10.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to the $8.5 million gain on sale of restricted Class B common stock of Visa, Inc. last quarter. Additional information on other operating income is presented in Table 3.

Other operating expense for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $42.0 million, compared to $45.3 million in the previous quarter and $41.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in other operating expense from the previous quarter was primarily due to a non-cash settlement charge of $4.9 million for the termination of the Company's defined benefit pension plan (included in other) last quarter. Additional information on other operating expense is presented in Table 3.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2022 was 64.62%, compared to 64.68% in the previous quarter and 62.32% in the year-ago quarter.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 26.2%, compared to 26.0% in the previous quarter and 24.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at September 30, 2022 of $7.34 billion increased by $38.5 million, or 0.5% from $7.30 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased by $39.4 million, or 0.5% from $7.30 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at September 30, 2022 of $5.42 billion increased by $120.6 million, or 2.3% from $5.30 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased by $376.4 million, or 7.5%, from $5.05 billion at September 30, 2021. Loans by type and geographic distribution are summarized in Table 6.

Total deposits at September 30, 2022 of $6.56 billion decreased by $65.6 million or 1.0% from $6.62 billion at June 30, 2022, but increased by $40.6 million, or 0.6%, from $6.52 billion at September 30, 2021. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $6.04 billion at September 30, 2022, and decreased by $119.3 million from June 30, 2022. Core deposit and total deposit balances are summarized in Table 7.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2022 totaled $4.2 million, or 0.06% of total assets, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.07% of total assets at June 30, 2022, and $7.2 million, or 0.10% of total assets at September 30, 2021. Additional information on nonperforming assets, past due and restructured loans is presented in Table 8.

Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $1.6 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million in the previous quarter, and net charge-offs of $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2022 was 1.19%, compared to 1.23% at June 30, 2022, and 1.48% at September 30, 2021. Additional information on net charge-offs and recoveries and the allowance for credit losses is presented in Table 9.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $438.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $455.1 million and $555.4 million at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The decline in shareholders' equity was primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses on our available-for-sale investment securities portfolio which flow through accumulated other comprehensive income, and were driven by the rising interest rate environment.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 218,000 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $4.9 million, or an average cost per share of $22.33. As of September 30, 2022, $15.2 million remained available for repurchase under the Company's share repurchase program.

At September 30, 2022, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.7%, 11.5%, 13.7%, and 10.6%, respectively, compared to 8.6%, 11.6%, 13.9%, and 10.7%, respectively, at June 30, 2022.

On October 20, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (access code: 420241). A playback of the call will be available through November 21, 2022 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 996439) and on the Company's website. Information which may be discussed in the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation on the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.34 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 27 branches and 65 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

EQUAL HOUSING LENDER | Member FDIC | CPF LISTED NYSE

Forward-Looking Statements ("FLS")

This document may contain FLS concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, credit losses, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our business initiatives; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "hopes," "targeting," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "estimates," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify FLS but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

While we believe that our FLS and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the effects of inflation and rising interest rates; the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus (and ongoing pandemic variants) on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response to COVID-19; the impact of our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and fulfillment of government guarantees on our PPP loans; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to achieve the objectives of our RISE2020 initiative; our ability to successfully implement and achieve the objectives of our Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") initiatives, including adoption of the initiatives by customers and risks faced by any of our bank collaborations including reputational and regulatory risk; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, earthquakes and pandemic viruses and diseases, including COVID-19) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB"), government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulations or regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB" or the "Federal Reserve"); securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the anticipated replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") Index and the impact on our loans and debt which are tied to that index and uncertainties regarding potential alternative reference rates, including the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"); negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; political instability; acts of war or terrorism; pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; the ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB"), the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our personnel, organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the FLS, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the FLS contained in this document. FLS speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any FLS to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Sep 30, except for per share amounts)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



























Net interest income

$ 55,365

$ 52,978

$ 50,935

$ 53,096

$ 56,086

$ 159,278

$ 157,951 Provision (credit) for credit losses

362

989

(3,195)

(7,692)

(2,635)

(1,844)

(6,899) Total other operating income

9,629

17,138

9,551

11,566

10,253

36,318

31,494 Total other operating expense

41,998

45,349

38,205

42,422

41,345

125,552

120,624 Income tax expense

5,919

6,184

6,038

7,605

6,814

18,141

18,153 Net income

16,715

17,594

19,438

22,327

20,815

53,747

57,567 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.61

$ 0.64

$ 0.70

$ 0.80

$ 0.74

$ 1.96

$ 2.05 Diluted earnings per common share

0.61

0.64

0.70

0.80

0.74

1.94

2.03 Dividends declared per common share

0.26

0.26

0.26

0.25

0.24

0.78

0.71





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets (ROA) [1]

0.91 %

0.96 %

1.06 %

1.22 %

1.15 %

0.98 %

1.10 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1]

14.49

14.93

14.44

16.05

14.82

14.62

13.82 Average shareholders' equity to average assets

6.30

6.45

7.34

7.61

7.79

6.69

7.93 Efficiency ratio [2]

64.62

64.68

63.16

65.61

62.32

64.19

63.67 Net interest margin (NIM) [1]

3.17

3.05

2.97

3.08

3.31

3.06

3.22 Dividend payout ratio [3]

42.62

40.63

37.14

31.25

32.43

40.21

34.98





























SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



























Average loans, including loans held for sale

$ 5,355,088

$ 5,221,300

$ 5,114,260

$ 5,073,069

$ 5,022,909

$ 5,231,098

$ 5,070,993 Average interest-earning assets

6,991,773

6,982,556

6,932,649

6,890,829

6,761,643

6,969,326

6,559,740 Average assets

7,320,751

7,309,939

7,341,850

7,315,325

7,210,210

7,323,596

6,998,034 Average deposits

6,535,321

6,626,462

6,581,593

6,536,826

6,424,768

6,580,502

6,219,372 Average interest-bearing liabilities

4,538,893

4,442,172

4,429,114

4,407,612

4,326,589

4,470,461

4,247,745 Average shareholders' equity

461,328

471,420

538,601

556,462

561,606

490,140

555,264































[1] ROA and ROE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in theNIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (ie. 30/360, actual/actual) [2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income) [3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share









CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)

























Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,



2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital ratio

8.7 %

8.6 %

8.5 %

8.5 %

8.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.5

11.6

11.9

12.2

12.2 Total risk-based capital ratio

13.7

13.9

14.2

14.5

14.6 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.6

10.7

10.9

11.2

11.2 Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

9.1

9.0

9.0

8.9

9.0 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.2

12.2

12.6

12.8

13.0 Total risk-based capital ratio

13.4

13.5

13.8

14.0

14.3 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.2

12.2

12.6

12.8

13.0

























Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 BALANCE SHEET



















Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,422,212

$ 5,301,633

$ 5,174,837

$ 5,101,649

$ 5,045,797 Total assets

7,337,631

7,299,178

7,298,819

7,419,089

7,298,231 Total deposits

6,556,434

6,622,061

6,599,031

6,639,158

6,515,863 Long-term debt

105,799

105,738

105,677

105,616

105,556 Total shareholders' equity

438,468

455,100

486,328

558,219

555,419 Total shareholders' equity to total assets

5.98 %

6.23 %

6.66 %

7.52 %

7.61 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 64,382

$ 65,211

$ 64,754

$ 68,097

$ 74,587 Nonaccrual loans

4,220

4,983

5,336

5,881

7,237 Non-performing assets (NPA)

4,220

4,983

5,336

5,881

7,237 ACL to total loans

1.19 %

1.23 %

1.25 %

1.33 %

1.48 % ACL to nonaccrual loans

1,525.64 %

1,308.67 %

1,213.53 %

1,157.92 %

1,030.63 % NPA to total assets

0.06 %

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.10 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 16.08

$ 16.57

$ 17.63

$ 20.14

$ 19.84 Closing market price per common share

20.69

21.45

27.90

28.17

25.68



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) TABLE 2



Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 ASSETS



















Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 116,365

$ 108,389

$ 83,947

$ 81,506

$ 108,669 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

22,332

22,741

118,183

247,401

240,173 Investment securities:



















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

686,681

787,373

1,199,482

1,631,699

1,535,450 Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost; fair value of: $590,880 at September 30, 2022, $635,565 at June 30, 2022, $329,503 at March 31, 2022, and none at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021

662,827

663,365

329,507

—

— Equity securities, at fair value

—

—

—

—

1,593 Total investment securities

1,349,508

1,450,738

1,528,989

1,631,699

1,537,043 Loans held for sale

1,701

535

4,677

3,531

5,290 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,422,212

5,301,633

5,174,837

5,101,649

5,045,797 Less: allowance for credit losses

64,382

65,211

64,754

68,097

74,587 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

5,357,830

5,236,422

5,110,083

5,033,552

4,971,210 Premises and equipment, net

89,979

88,664

79,455

80,354

80,190 Accrued interest receivable

18,134

17,146

16,423

16,709

17,110 Investment in unconsolidated entities

36,769

37,341

31,092

29,679

30,397 Mortgage servicing rights

9,216

9,369

9,480

9,738

9,976 Bank-owned life insurance

167,761

167,202

167,407

169,148

167,961 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

13,546

8,943

8,943

7,964

7,952 Right of use lease asset

35,978

36,978

38,435

39,441

40,757 Other assets

118,512

114,710

101,705

68,367

81,503 Total assets

$ 7,337,631

$ 7,299,178

$ 7,298,819

$ 7,419,089

$ 7,298,231 LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,138,083

$ 2,282,967

$ 2,269,562

$ 2,291,246

$ 2,195,404 Interest-bearing demand

1,441,302

1,444,566

1,433,284

1,415,277

1,372,626 Savings and money market

2,194,991

2,214,146

2,197,647

2,225,903

2,296,968 Time

782,058

680,382

698,538

706,732

650,865 Total deposits

6,556,434

6,622,061

6,599,031

6,639,158

6,515,863 FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings

115,000

—

—

—

— Long-term debt

105,799

105,738

105,677

105,616

105,556 Lease liability

36,941

38,037

39,610

40,731

41,933 Other liabilities

84,989

78,242

68,123

75,317

79,412 Total liabilities

6,899,163

6,844,078

6,812,441

6,860,822

6,742,764 EQUITY



















Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021

—

—

—

—

— Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 27,262,879 at September 30, 2022, 27,463,562 at June 30, 2022, 27,584,929 at March 31, 2022, 27,714,071 at December 31, 2021, and 27,999,588 at September 30, 2021

412,994

417,862

421,153

426,091

436,957 Additional paid-in capital

100,426

98,977

98,270

98,073

97,279 Retained earnings

74,301

64,693

54,252

42,015

22,916 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(149,253)

(126,432)

(87,347)

(7,960)

(1,733) Total shareholders' equity

438,468

455,100

486,328

558,219

555,419 Non-controlling interest

—

—

50

48

48 Total equity

438,468

455,100

486,378

558,267

555,467 Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,337,631

$ 7,299,178

$ 7,298,819

$ 7,419,089

$ 7,298,231

























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) TABLE 3



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 51,686

$ 46,963

$ 44,949

$ 47,576

$ 51,104

$ 143,598

$ 146,202 Interest and dividends on investment securities:



























Taxable investment securities

6,933

7,035

6,969

6,667

6,210

20,937

15,763 Tax-exempt investment securities

805

807

816

642

470

2,428

1,330 Dividend income on investment securities

—

—

21

21

18

21

54 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

107

191

72

86

105

370

176 Dividend income on FHLB stock

138

68

59

61

62

265

184 Total interest income

59,669

55,064

52,886

55,053

57,969

167,619

163,709 Interest expense:



























Interest on deposits:



























Demand

217

144

112

104

101

473

280 Savings and money market

1,054

317

329

352

332

1,700

888 Time

1,092

490

469

478

428

2,051

1,514 Interest on short-term borrowings

660

2

—

—

—

662

2 Interest on long-term debt

1,281

1,133

1,041

1,023

1,022

3,455

3,074 Total interest expense

4,304

2,086

1,951

1,957

1,883

8,341

5,758 Net interest income

55,365

52,978

50,935

53,096

56,086

159,278

157,951 Provision (credit) for credit losses

362

989

(3,195)

(7,692)

(2,635)

(1,844)

(6,899) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses

55,003

51,989

54,130

60,788

58,721

161,122

164,850 Other operating income:



























Mortgage banking income

831

1,140

1,172

1,902

1,327

3,143

5,830 Service charges on deposit accounts

2,138

2,026

1,861

1,800

1,637

6,025

4,558 Other service charges and fees

4,955

4,610

4,488

5,016

4,942

14,053

13,351 Income from fiduciary activities

1,165

1,188

1,154

1,283

1,292

3,507

3,792 Net gain on sales of investment securities

—

8,506

—

—

100

8,506

150 Income from bank-owned life insurance

167

(1,028)

539

946

540

(322)

2,547 Other

373

696

337

619

415

1,406

1,266 Total other operating income

9,629

17,138

9,551

11,566

10,253

36,318

31,494 Other operating expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

22,778

22,369

20,942

23,030

23,566

66,089

67,183 Net occupancy

4,743

4,448

3,774

4,129

4,185

12,965

12,004 Equipment

1,085

1,075

1,082

1,207

1,089

3,242

3,137 Communication

712

744

806

922

824

2,262

2,349 Legal and professional services

2,573

2,916

2,626

2,928

2,575

8,115

7,524 Computer software

4,138

3,624

3,082

3,125

2,998

10,844

10,179 Advertising

1,150

1,150

1,150

1,179

1,329

3,450

4,316 Other

4,819

9,023

4,743

5,902

4,779

18,585

13,932 Total other operating expense

41,998

45,349

38,205

42,422

41,345

125,552

120,624 Income before income taxes

22,634

23,778

25,476

29,932

27,629

71,888

75,720 Income tax expense

5,919

6,184

6,038

7,605

6,814

18,141

18,153 Net income

$ 16,715

$ 17,594

$ 19,438

$ 22,327

$ 20,815

$ 53,747

$ 57,567 Per common share data:



























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.61

$ 0.64

$ 0.70

$ 0.80

$ 0.74

$ 1.96

$ 2.05 Diluted earnings per share

0.61

0.64

0.70

0.80

0.74

1.94

2.03 Cash dividends declared

0.26

0.26

0.26

0.25

0.24

0.78

0.71 Basic weighted average shares outstanding

27,356,614

27,516,284

27,591,390

27,769,651

27,967,089

27,487,237

28,082,632 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

27,501,212

27,676,619

27,874,924

28,045,826

28,175,953

27,666,197

28,316,574

































Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 4



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:



































Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 19,802

2.14 %

$ 107

$ 106,083

0.72 %

$ 191

$ 273,039

0.15 %

$ 105 Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:



































Taxable

1,445,781

1.92

6,934

1,487,129

1.89

7,034

1,351,272

1.84

6,228 Tax-exempt [1]

158,052

2.57

1,018

159,087

2.57

1,023

106,333

2.24

595 Total investment securities

1,603,833

1.98

7,952

1,646,216

1.96

8,057

1,457,605

1.87

6,823 Loans, including loans held for sale

5,355,088

3.84

51,686

5,221,300

3.60

46,963

5,022,909

4.05

51,104 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

13,050

4.23

138

8,957

3.02

68

8,090

3.09

62 Total interest-earning assets

6,991,773

3.41

59,883

6,982,556

3.17

55,279

6,761,643

3.42

58,094 Noninterest-earning assets

328,978









327,383









448,567







Total assets

$ 7,320,751









$ 7,309,939









$ 7,210,210













































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,450,434

0.06 %

$ 217

$ 1,435,088

0.04 %

$ 144

$ 1,356,967

0.03 %

$ 101 Savings and money market deposits

2,208,037

0.19

1,054

2,204,934

0.06

317

2,168,055

0.06

332 Time deposits up to $250,000

228,707

0.42

245

217,605

0.27

148

228,762

0.31

181 Time deposits over $250,000

443,178

0.76

847

478,483

0.29

342

467,289

0.21

247 Total interest-bearing deposits

4,330,356

0.22

2,363

4,336,110

0.09

951

4,221,073

0.08

861 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

102,777

2.55

660

363

1.84

2

—

—

— Long-term debt

105,760

4.80

1,281

105,699

4.30

1,133

105,516

3.84

1,022 Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,538,893

0.38

4,304

4,442,172

0.19

2,086

4,326,589

0.17

1,883 Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,204,965









2,290,352









2,203,695







Other liabilities

115,565









105,979









118,272







Total liabilities

6,859,423









6,838,503









6,648,556







Shareholders' equity

461,328









471,420









561,606







Non-controlling interest

—









16









48







Total equity

461,328









471,436









561,654







Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,320,751









$ 7,309,939









$ 7,210,210













































Net interest income









$ 55,579









$ 53,193









$ 56,211





































Interest rate spread





3.03 %









2.98 %









3.25 %









































Net interest margin





3.17 %









3.05 %









3.31 %













































[1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%







































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 5



Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 94,076

0.53 %

$ 370

$ 180,646

0.13 %

$ 176 Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:























Taxable

1,473,989

1.90

20,958

1,202,564

1.75

15,817 Tax-exempt [1]

160,144

2.56

3,073

97,613

2.30

1,684 Total investment securities

1,634,133

1.96

24,031

1,300,177

1.79

17,501 Loans, including loans held for sale

5,231,098

3.67

143,598

5,070,993

3.85

146,202 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

10,019

3.53

265

7,924

3.11

184 Total interest-earning assets

6,969,326

3.22

168,264

6,559,740

3.34

164,063 Noninterest-earning assets

354,270









438,294







Total assets

$ 7,323,596









$ 6,998,034

































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,437,034

0.04 %

$ 473

$ 1,271,825

0.03 %

$ 280 Savings and money market deposits

2,208,449

0.10

1,700

2,057,194

0.06

888 Time deposits up to $250,000

223,343

0.33

548

232,474

0.36

619 Time deposits over $250,000

461,180

0.44

1,503

579,984

0.21

895 Total interest-bearing deposits

4,330,006

0.13

4,224

4,141,477

0.09

2,682 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

34,756

2.55

662

810

0.30

2 Long-term debt

105,699

4.37

3,455

105,458

3.90

3,074 Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,470,461

0.25

8,341

4,247,745

0.18

5,758 Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,250,496









2,077,895







Other liabilities

112,478









117,113







Total liabilities

6,833,435









6,442,753







Shareholders' equity

490,140









555,264







Non-controlling interest

21









17







Total equity

490,161









555,281







Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,323,596









$ 6,998,034

































Net interest income









$ 159,923









$ 158,305

























Interest rate spread





2.97 %









3.16 %





























Net interest margin





3.06 %









3.22 %































[1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%



























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Loans by Geographic Distribution

(Unaudited) TABLE 6



Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 HAWAII:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 5,208

$ 19,469

$ 43,380

$ 87,459

$ 198,315 Other

358,805

367,676

407,559

422,388

404,751 Real estate:



















Construction

138,724

134,103

122,329

122,867

128,908 Residential mortgage

1,923,068

1,890,783

1,874,048

1,875,980

1,748,729 Home equity

719,399

698,209

676,326

637,249

618,951 Commercial mortgage

1,002,874

994,405

927,241

922,146

915,746 Consumer

347,388

341,213

337,188

333,843

331,987 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,495,466

4,445,858

4,388,071

4,401,932

4,347,387 Allowance for credit losses

(47,814)

(51,374)

(51,521)

(55,808)

(62,126) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,447,652

$ 4,394,484

$ 4,336,550

$ 4,346,124

$ 4,285,261





















U.S. MAINLAND: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ —

$ 712

$ 851

$ 3,868

$ 20,356 Other

158,474

156,567

136,857

107,733

114,122 Real estate:



















Construction

12,872

10,935

988

—

— Commercial mortgage

332,872

309,230

316,258

298,058

292,671 Consumer

422,528

378,331

331,812

290,058

271,261 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

926,746

855,775

786,766

699,717

698,410 Allowance for credit losses

(16,568)

(13,837)

(13,233)

(12,289)

(12,461) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 910,178

$ 841,938

$ 773,533

$ 687,428

$ 685,949





















TOTAL:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 5,208

$ 20,181

$ 44,231

$ 91,327

$ 218,671 Other

517,279

524,243

544,416

530,121

518,873 Real estate:



















Construction

151,596

145,038

123,317

122,867

128,908 Residential mortgage

1,923,068

1,890,783

1,874,048

1,875,980

1,748,729 Home equity

719,399

698,209

676,326

637,249

618,951 Commercial mortgage

1,335,746

1,303,635

1,243,499

1,220,204

1,208,417 Consumer

769,916

719,544

669,000

623,901

603,248 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,422,212

5,301,633

5,174,837

5,101,649

5,045,797 Allowance for credit losses

(64,382)

(65,211)

(64,754)

(68,097)

(74,587) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 5,357,830

$ 5,236,422

$ 5,110,083

$ 5,033,552

$ 4,971,210





















[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Deposits

(Unaudited) TABLE 7



Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,138,083

$ 2,282,967

$ 2,269,562

$ 2,291,246

$ 2,195,404 Interest-bearing demand

1,441,302

1,444,566

1,433,284

1,415,277

1,372,626 Savings and money market

2,194,991

2,214,146

2,197,647

2,225,903

2,296,968 Time deposits less than $100,000

153,238

129,103

132,712

136,584

139,358 Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000

108,723

84,840

87,838

88,873

87,491 Core deposits

6,036,337

6,155,622

6,121,043

6,157,883

6,091,847





















Government time deposits

195,057

165,000

188,000

214,950

238,950 Other time deposits greater than $250,000

325,040

301,439

289,988

266,325

185,066 Total time deposits greater than $250,000

520,097

466,439

477,988

481,275

424,016 Total deposits

$ 6,556,434

$ 6,622,061

$ 6,599,031

$ 6,639,158

$ 6,515,863























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans (Unaudited) TABLE 8



Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021 Nonaccrual loans: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

$ 277

$ 333

$ 293

$ 183

$ 689 Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

2,771

3,490

3,804

4,623

5,351 Home equity

584

592

820

786

880 Consumer

588

568

419

289

317 Total nonaccrual loans

4,220

4,983

5,336

5,881

7,237 Other real estate owned ("OREO"):



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—

—

—

—

— Total OREO

—

—

—

—

— Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

4,220

4,983

5,336

5,881

7,237 Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

669

309

592

945

— Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

503

—

111

—

444 Home equity

—

—

—

44

— Consumer

623

842

621

374

166 Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest

1,795

1,151

1,324

1,363

610 Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

—

—

—

—

12 Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

2,030

2,006

2,751

3,768

4,458 Commercial mortgage

925

965

1,004

1,043

1,577 Consumer

69

76

83

92

99 Total restructured loans still accruing interest

3,024

3,047

3,838

4,903

6,146 Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest

$ 9,039

$ 9,181

$ 10,498

$ 12,147

$ 13,993





















Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.10 %

0.12 %

0.14 % Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.10 %

0.12 %

0.14 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.11 %

0.12 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.16 % Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.17 %

0.17 %

0.20 %

0.24 %

0.28 %





















Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:



















Balance at beginning of quarter

$ 4,983

$ 5,336

$ 5,881

$ 7,237

$ 6,745 Additions

1,072

1,881

1,659

1,375

1,951 Reductions:



















Payments

(329)

(285)

(1,598)

(933)

(767) Return to accrual status

(616)

(979)

(38)

(1,034)

(141) Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments

(890)

(970)

(568)

(764)

(551) Total reductions

(1,835)

(2,234)

(2,204)

(2,731)

(1,459) Balance at end of quarter

$ 4,220

$ 4,983

$ 5,336

$ 5,881

$ 7,237

























[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement were applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as eligible and applicable. This relief ended on January 1, 2022. These loan modifications were not included in the delinquent or restructured loan balances presented above

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (Unaudited) TABLE 9



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):



























ACL at beginning of period

$ 65,211

$ 64,754

$ 68,097

$ 74,587

$ 77,781

$ 68,097

$ 83,269





























(Credit) provision for credit losses on loans [1]

731

1,456

(2,931)

(7,417)

(2,969)

(744)

(6,906)





























Charge-offs:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

550

487

254

379

334

1,291

1,344 Consumer

1,912

1,390

1,216

952

829

4,518

3,450 Total charge-offs

2,462

1,877

1,470

1,331

1,163

5,809

4,794





























Recoveries:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

220

215

350

358

281

785

646 Real estate:



























Construction

14

62

—

1,159

—

76

— Residential mortgage

14

36

112

13

53

162

345 Home equity

36

—

—

—

—

36

9 Commercial mortgage

—

—

—

—

—

—

73 Consumer

618

565

596

728

604

1,779

1,945 Total recoveries

902

878

1,058

2,258

938

2,838

3,018 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

1,560

999

412

(927)

225

2,971

1,776 ACL at end of period

$ 64,382

$ 65,211

$ 64,754

$ 68,097

$ 74,587

$ 64,382

$ 74,587





























Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,355,088

$ 5,221,300

$ 5,114,260

$ 5,073,069

$ 5,022,909

$ 5,231,098

$ 5,070,993 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans

0.12 %

0.08 %

0.03 %

(0.07) %

0.02 %

0.08 %

0.05 %



[1] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities. For roll-forward purposes, in this table we exclude the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

Central Pacific Financial Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Central Pacific Financial Corp.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.