Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, November 4, 2022.

ameh logo (PRNewsfoto/Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Participant Dial-in Numbers

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): (877) 858-9810

International (Toll): (201) 689-8517

To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website ( https://www.apollomed.net/investors/news-events/ir-calendar ) after issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast

The call will also be available via online webcast at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=yO0KycVd.

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net .

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

(626) 943-6491

investors@apollomed.net

Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group

(408) 538-4577

csohn@equityny.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.