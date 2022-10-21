Adventures by Disney to Debut Its First-Ever Adriatic Sea Expedition Cruise in 2024

New, one-of-a-kind adventure along the Adriatic coastline joins the full lineup of 2024 Adventures by Disney expedition cruise itineraries

CELEBRATION, Fla., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, guests will set sail on the all-new Adventures by Disney expedition cruise along the picturesque Adriatic Sea. This famed waterway filled with captivating history, exquisite cuisine and breathtaking views provides the perfect setting for an enchanting adventure.

Adventures by Disney will embark on a new expedition cruise itinerary to the Adriatic Sea in 2024 with two summer departure dates. Guests aboard the PONANT ship Le Bougainville, a small, purpose-built vessel specially designed to access remote locations, will sail along the beautiful coastline on an eight-day, seven-night round-trip sailing from Venice, Italy and enjoy stops at ports in Croatia and Montenegro. (Adventures by Disney) (PRNewswire)

The eight-day, seven-night round-trip sailing from Venice, Italy, will visit seven ports in Croatia and Montenegro before returning to the Floating City. The chartered Adventures by Disney expedition voyage is planned for two sailings in 2024 (departures set for June 25 and July 2).

Bookings open to the public on Oct. 27. More details on Adventures by Disney expedition cruises, including the full lineup of itineraries in 2024, can be found on the Expedition Cruising with Disney page of AdventuresByDisney.com.

Setting Sail on the Adriatic Sea with Adventures by Disney

Families will experience expedition cruising on the luxuriously appointed PONANT ship Le Bougainville, a small, purpose-built intimate ship, specially designed to access remote locations. The ship will sail along the beautiful Adriatic Sea coastline, where guests will be immersed in the culture and stories of the region. Each day will offer new adventures and exciting excursions curated by the travel experts at Disney, including:

Discovering the islands adorning the Adriatic coast with stops at Korcula to taste the famed Mali Ston oysters or Hvar to kayak along the Pakleni Islands.

Enjoying delicious food, Croatian wine, captivating architecture and culture unique to the region.

Biking through vineyards and lavender fields of the UNESCO Stari Grad Plain (also known as Hora or Ager).

Tasting local delicacies such as Dalmatian Prosciutto, aged by the bura, a northerly-blowing wind common in the winter months.

Exploring picturesque Boka Bay in Montenegro by catamaran or strolling the cobbled streets of Old Town Kotor.

Wandering medieval Croatian port-towns awash in warm limestone and distinctive, red-tiled roofs, and visiting the world-famous Predjama Castle in Slovenia .

Delving into the massive underground labyrinth at Slovenia's Postojna Cave and discovering the "dragons" that call it home.

Stepping back in time to learn about time-honored Croatian traditions including methods of pressing olive oil.

Signature service and storytelling, hallmarks of Adventures by Disney vacations, are brought to life by a team of Disney-trained Adventure Guides. Up to six Adventure Guides will accompany guests on the Adriatic Expedition Cruise and will lead unique, themed activities both aboard and ashore.

More Memories, More Magic: Onboard Activities for Everyone in the Family

On board, the fun will continue with themed karaoke nights, game/trivia nights, a talent show and Disney movies. Adults-only activities include cocktail workshops and fitness classes. Junior Adventurers (adventurers 12 years and younger) have their own set of special programming led by the Adventure Guides, such as a "Pirates of the Adriatic" swim party, a pizza party, a Dalmatian Dash scavenger hunt, navigation lessons and more.

Announcing 2024 Itineraries: Expedition Cruising with Adventures by Disney

Also in 2024, guests will have more opportunities to explore Antarctica, the Arctic and the Galapagos Islands with added expedition cruises to these destinations:

Antarctica and Patagonia Expedition Cruise : This southern region itinerary offers the chance to discover the pristine splendor of Antarctica and Argentina's beautiful Patagonia region. Here, the magic of wildlife takes the stage as guests observe animals such as penguins, seals and whales in their natural habitat. Dates: Dec. 17-28, 2023 , and Feb. 17-28, 2024 .

Arctic Expedition Cruise : This expedition cruise in the northern polar region features the Arctic waters and surrounding landscapes of Svalbard . Guests will sail past deep fjords, discover the human history of the Arctic, marvel at massive glaciers and see amazing wildlife including polar bears, reindeer and walruses. Date: July 1-10, 2024 .

Galapagos Islands Expedition Cruise: This island-hopping expedition cruise through the Galapagos Archipelago is an immersive family adventure. Guided by expert naturalists, guests will discover more about the amazing ecosystems and unique species endemic to the islands as they experience the unmatched views of this UNESCO World Heritage site. Dates: March 17-25 , June 9-17 , July 14-22 , Aug. 7-15 , and Dec. 18-26, 2024 .

Guests can also extend their expedition cruise vacations in select cities through an Adventures by Disney Escape , a series of short-stay getaways that are big on adventure. Escapes often complement a trip — immediately before or following an existing itinerary — and are ideal for those wishing for a deeper dive into a region's culture, history and landscape. The four-day Buenos Aires Escape is a great way to discover the cosmopolitan capital of Argentina before embarking on the Antarctica Expedition Cruise. The six-day Amazon Escape takes guests on an exploration of the Amazon rainforest prior to the start of their Galapagos Islands Expedition Cruise.

Traveling with Adventures by Disney

With exceptional service, storytelling and authentic cultural experiences, all Adventures by Disney vacations are designed to appeal to the interests and needs of the entire family, allowing parents, grandparents and Junior Adventurers to discover the world together. From hassle-free travel, to engaging storytelling, to magical moments sprinkled throughout the vacation, all adventures are designed to give families the chance to focus on what matters — enjoying time together as they experience the magic of the world.

To learn more about Adventures by Disney or to book a vacation, guests can visit AdventuresbyDisney.com , call 1-800-543-0865 or contact a travel agent.

