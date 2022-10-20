Vade Celebrates a Year of Achievements

Fundraising, key appointments, and channel growth mark a momentous year

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade , a global leader in threat detection and response with 1.4 billion mailboxes protected, today announced a string of achievements that made 2022 one of the strongest yet for the cybersecurity company. From raising a significant fundraising round to earning one of the world's most prestigious and challenging security certifications, Vade is celebrating a momentous year of achievements.

"Vade has experienced significant growth and achieved a number of strategic goals and priorities in 2022," said Georges Lotigier, CEO of Vade. "Despite market and economic challenges throughout the world, Vade has continued its forward momentum. This speaks to the strength of the company and is a key reason why Vade has attracted investors during this challenging time."

In 2022, Vade marked a series of achievements and milestones:

€30 Million Funding Round : Vade announced a €30 million investment from Tikehau Ace Capital, Bpifrance and Auriga Partners. This new round of financing will help accelerate Vade's international expansion and optimize its cybersecurity offerings for ISPs, MSPs and SMEs. The funding is the first of a larger round expected later in the year, with a significant amount to be raised to support additional growth efforts, including acquisitions.

Channel Growth : Vade continued its channel momentum in 2022 with 65% YoY growth of Vade for M365, Vade's AI-based cybersecurity solution for MSPs, sold exclusively through the channel in the US. Additionally, Vade signed a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics to bring Vade for M365 to ArrowSphere, Arrow Electronics' cloud delivery and management platform.

Leadership Appointments : Vade appointed Brian Fravel as Vice President of Marketing. Fravel brings to Vade 25 years of marketing leadership experience, including 17 years at Intel. Additionally, Vade appointed Mike Pate , former Vice President of I.B. Sales at SolarWinds, to the role of Vice President, Sales.

ISO 27001 Certification : One of the premier security certifications in the world, ISO 27001 is the international standard on the management of information security. Vade achieved ISO27001 certification in July 2022 .

Significant Employee Growth : Vade added 76 employees so far in 2022 and plans to hire 50 additional employees before the end of the year, with open positions in France , Canada , the US, Israel , and Japan .

New Patents: Vade was awarded two new patents by the US Patent Trademark Office in 2022, including a programmatic method of automatically collecting phishing email samples and a new method of preventing phishing kits from initiating defensive actions when examined by URL scanning technology.

"Cybercriminals continue to keep pace with the technologies designed to stop them," said Lotigier. "Vade's goal is to stay one step ahead of them by investing in our technology and our people. What we have accomplished this year demonstrates our commitment to that goal and solidifies Vade's place in cybersecurity on the global stage."

To learn more about Vade's solutions, visit vadesecure.com .

About Vade

Vade is a global cybersecurity company specializing in the development of threat detection and response technology with artificial intelligence. Vade's products and solutions protect consumers, businesses, and organizations from email-borne cyberattacks, including malware/ransomware, spear phishing/business email compromise, and phishing.

Founded in 2009, Vade protects more than 1 billion corporate and consumer mailboxes and serves the ISP, SMB, and MSP markets with award-winning products and solutions that help increase cybersecurity and maximize IT efficiency.

To learn more, please visit www.vadesecure.com and follow us on Twitter @vadesecure or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/vade-secure/ .

