Stearns & Foster Introduces New Era of Comfort with Elevated Mattress Collections

Crafted by Hand for Unparalleled Comfort and Stunning Style

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy"), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced that Stearns & Foster® is introducing an all-new generation of mattresses. The elevated collections feature fresh designs and upgraded, indulgent comfort that can only come from being crafted by hand with the most luxurious materials.

The new Stearns & Foster® mattresses are built on the brand's heritage of indulgent comfort, luxury, and exquisite hand-craftsmanship while incorporating new innovative comfort features and a modern aesthetic design to appeal to a broader range of consumers. With five distinct new collections, the line is designed to meet the needs and preferences of luxury innerspring mattress shoppers across a broad range of price points.

While many of the new products feature the brand's exclusive IntelliCoil™ innersprings for exceptional comfort and pressure relief, Stearns & Foster is redefining what a hybrid mattress can be with the new IntelliFlex™ hybrid system. This exclusive new technology adds a layer of memory foam to the top of each innerspring, to create individual innerspring pockets that perfectly conform to each sleeper's unique shape and allow for an incredible level of airflow that delivers all-night cooling.

"Consumer research has identified an unmet market need for high-end, traditional-innerspring bedding products. Our new Stearns & Foster® mattress collections are designed to address this need and to do so in a manner that offers consumers unparalleled comfort and style," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO. "We are proud to introduce these new products, which will further elevate the brand's appeal and accelerate our progress in establishing Stearns & Foster® as the most-desired premium innerspring mattress available."

The new Stearns & Foster® collections will be available at select retailers and online at www.stearnsandfoster.com in November. The collection will be available across the nation in the first half of 2023. Pricing for the collection ranges from $1,799 to $6,499 for a Queen mattress.

About the Company

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Our distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures our products are offered where ever and how ever customers want to shop.

Lastly, we accept our global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, our community and environment. We have and are implementing programs consistent with our responsibilities.

