PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Peoples reported net income of $10.0 million, or $1.38 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a 9.6% increase when compared to $9.1 million, or $1.26 per share for the comparable period of 2021. The increase in earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is due to a $3.0 million increase to net interest income when compared to the year ago period. Partially offsetting the increases were higher noninterest expenses of $1.8 million due to higher salaries and benefits and occupancy and equipment costs in part due to ongoing investment in the Company's market expansion strategy and digital technology upgrade.
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $29.0 million or $4.01 per diluted share, a 6.8% increase over $27.1 million or $3.74 per diluted share in the prior year's period. The increase in earnings in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is a result of increased net interest income of $8.3 million and an increase of $0.3 million in noninterest income. Partially offsetting the increases were a $1.7 million increase in provision for loan losses and an increase of $5.5 million in noninterest expense. Strong loan growth resulted in a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million in the current nine month period, as compared to no loan loss provision in the year ago period. Higher noninterest expenses were mainly due to higher salaries and benefits of $2.7 million and higher occupancy and equipment costs of $2.2 million in part due to our continued investment in the market expansion strategy and our recent digital technology upgrade implemented during the second half of 2021.
NOTABLES
- Record year-to-date earnings of $29.0 million or $4.01 per diluted share.
- Dividends paid during the first nine months of 2022 totaled $1.18 per share representing a 5.4% increase from the same period in 2021.
- Net loan growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, was $340.7 million or 20.2% annualized.
- Deposit growth during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding brokered deposits, totaled $230.2 million and $127.4 million, respectively. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, deposit growth enabled the Company to pay-off its short-term borrowings at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh.
- Return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.14% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 1.17% and 1.21% for the comparable periods in 2021.
- Return on average equity ("ROE") was 12.69% and 11.93% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 11.01% and 11.24% for the comparable periods in 2021.
- Return on average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure1, was 15.94% and 14.82% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 13.69% and 14.03% for the comparable periods in 2021.
- Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, increased $8.6 million or 13.4% to $72.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $64.1 million for the same period in 2021.
- Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at September 30, 2022 improved to 0.12% as compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2021, and 0.19% at September 30, 2021.
1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on p.17 and 18
INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
In March 2022, the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") began increasing the federal funds rate in an attempt to curb inflation. Since then, there have been 5 rate increases, totaling 300 basis points and additional rate hikes are anticipated through year-end. These increases directly impact our core source of income, net interest income through yields on investments and loans and the cost of funding via deposits and borrowings. Through September 30, 2022, we have realized higher rates on our existing adjustable and variable rate loans and new originations. The benefit of higher asset yields however, has been partially mitigated by higher funding costs primarily during the three months ended September 30, 2022, as rate-sensitive depositors are seeking higher rates. We anticipate that funding costs will continue to increase in the future as a result of the FOMC rate adjustments, local competition for deposits or the cost of alternative funding.
Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE"), a non-GAAP measure1, our net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.08%, an increase of 2 basis points when compared to the three months ended June 30 2022, and an increase of 1 basis point when compared to 3.07% for the same three month period in 2021. The increase in net interest margin from the prior three month period was due to an increase in the volume and yield of earning assets, which offset higher funding costs. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 25 basis points to 3.59% during the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.34% during the three months ended June 30, 2022, and increased 22 basis points when compared to 3.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 33 basis points to 0.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to 0.39% during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and increased 30 basis compared to 0.42% in the prior year period. Each of these increases was due to the higher costs of deposits and short-term borrowings used to fund loan growth.
Third Quarter 2022 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter
Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended September 30, increased $3.1 million or 13.9% to $25.5 million in 2022 from $22.4 million in 2021. The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was due to higher tax-equivalent interest income of $5.2 million less higher interest expense of $2.1 million.
The higher interest income was the result of an increase in average earning assets, which offset a negative rate variance due to lower yields on the investment portfolio. Average earning assets were $391.1 million higher in the three month period ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the year ago period. PPP loans averaged $27.5 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 with interest and net fees totaling approximately $0.2 million compared to average balances of $122.3 million with interest and net fees totaling $2.5 million in the year ago period. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.09% and 4.06% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the tax-equivalent yield of the loan portfolio was 4.10% and 3.83% at September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. This increase was due to the higher rates on adjustable and floating rate loans, which comprise 49.0% of our portfolio loans, and new loan originations. Loans, net averaged $2.6 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $2.2 billion for the comparable period in 2021. For the three months ended September 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 1.67% in 2022 from 2.01% in 2021. Average investments totaled $656.4 million in 2022 and $365.5 million in 2021.
The increased interest expense in the current three month period is due primarily to higher rates on public funds and customer non-maturity deposits driven by the higher interest rate environment. The Company's total cost of deposits increased during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the year ago period by 19 basis points to 0.44%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 0.59% from 0.34% in the previous year three month period. The Company utilized short-term FHLB borrowings during the current period which added $0.5 million of interest expense at a cost of 2.30% compared to no short-term borrowings in the year ago period.
Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $297.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the corresponding period last year due to an increase in non-maturity and public fund deposits and short-term borrowings. Average noninterest-bearing deposits also increased by 10.8% from the prior period and now represent 25.7% of total deposits.
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $0.5 million, the result of $62.5 million of non-PPP net loan growth during the quarter. For the year ago period, the provision for loan losses was $0.4 million due to loan growth, improved credit quality and the reversal of previous COVID-related asset quality qualitative adjustments.
Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $3.3 million, a $0.1 million decrease from $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The decline was due to reduced wealth management fees, which are based on account valuations and have been negatively impacted by stock market fluctuations, as well as mortgage banking revenue which has declined due to lower originations and volumes of mortgages sold into the secondary market as the interest rates on mortgages have risen.
Noninterest expense increased $1.8 million or 12.6% to $15.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from $14.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.6 million or 8.2% due to annual merit increases and the addition of lending teams and credit support staff in our newest expansion markets of Piscataway, New Jersey and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that opened during the fourth quarter of 2021. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.7 million in the current period due to information technology investments related in part to mobile/digital banking solutions implemented during the second half of 2021.
The provision for income tax expense increased $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the year ago period due to higher taxable income in the current period.
Nine-Month Results – Comparison to Prior Year First Nine Months
Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE"), a non-GAAP measure1, the net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.04%, a decrease of 2 basis points over the prior year's period of 3.06%. Excluding the impact of PPP loan interest and net fees, the net interest margin increased to 3.00% in the current period from 2.95% in the year ago period. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the nine months ended September 30, increased $8.6 million or 13.4% to $72.7 million in 2022 from $64.1 million in 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by an increase in average earning assets of $400.0 million, partially offset by a negative rate variance, and higher funding costs due to an increase of $295.0 million in average interest-bearing liabilities and higher interest rates. The 2022 period included $1.7 million in SBA PPP interest and fees, a decrease of $4.6 million compared to the $6.3 million in the year ago period. Average loans increased $272.4 million and investments increased $304.5 million compared to September 30, 2021. The yield on earning assets was 3.39% for the first nine months of 2022 compared to 3.41% in 2021. The cost of interest bearing liabilities during the nine month period fell slightly to 0.49% from 0.50% a year ago.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $1.7 million, primarily the result of $340.7 million growth of non-PPP loans. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, there was no provision for loan losses due to improved credit quality and reversal of COVID related asset quality adjustments made in the prior year's period.
Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $10.6 million, a $0.3 million increase from $10.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. During the period, service charges, fees and commissions increased $0.7 million due in part to the reversal of an accrual of a $0.3 million bank owned life insurance benefit in the year ago period, higher consumer and commercial deposit service charges and higher revenue related to debit card activity. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the prior year on lower sales volumes.
Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $45.7 million, an increase of $5.5 million from $40.2 million for the prior year's period. The increase was due primarily to $2.7 million in higher salaries and benefits expense due to annual merit increases, our investment into our newest expansion markets and lower deferred loan origination costs, which are recorded as a contra-salary expense. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $2.2 million in the current period due to information technology investments related to mobile/digital banking solutions implemented during the second half of 2021 and additional costs related to entrance into the Piscataway, New Jersey and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania markets. Other expenses, which include professional, consulting and loan processing fees, accounted for an increase of $0.4 million.
The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased $0.3 million and the effective tax rate was 16.2% as compared to 17.7% in the prior period. The lower effective tax rate in 2022 was due to a $0.6 million deferred tax adjustment recorded in 2021 and higher levels of tax-exempt income in the current period.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
At September 30, 2022, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.5 billion, $2.6 billion and $3.1 billion, respectively. Loan growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, excluding SBA PPP loans, was $340.7 million or 20.2% annualized due to improved loan demand and organic growth in our newest markets. Loan growth, excluding PPP loans, during the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $62.5 million. Higher interest rates and economic uncertainty may result in lower loan demand and lower growth over the near-term when compared to the first nine months of 2022. Commercial real estate loans made up the majority of the growth with tax-exempt loans and residential real estate loans also showing increases. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the SBA forgave PPP loans totaling $46.2 million. Gross SBA PPP loans remaining at September 30, 2022 total $22.7 million. Net deferred SBA PPP fees remaining at September 30, 2022 totaled $0.3 million and are expected to be earned throughout the remainder of 2022 as the remaining SBA PPP loans are forgiven or repaid. Total investments were $570.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $588.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease to the investment portfolio resulted from the unrealized loss on the available for sale portfolio, maturities and pay-downs, offset in part by purchases completed during the first six months of 2022. At September 30, 2022, the available-for-sale investment portfolio had an unrealized loss of $74.6 million compared to an unrealized loss of $1.8 million at December 31, 2021, which was the result of the rapid increase in interest rates as the FOMC increased rates five times from March through September 2022 totaling 300 basis points. Our federal funds sold balance decreased $172.8 million to $69.6 million at September 30, 2022 from $242.4 million at December 31, 2021 and was used to fund our loan growth and investment purchases during the period. Total deposits increased $160.7 million from December 31, 2021 as we experienced an increase of $109.4 million in public fund deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $32.2 million, or 4.4% and interest-bearing deposits increased $128.5 million, or 5.8% during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Short-term borrowings used to fund a portion of our loan growth and offset the deposit outflows in the second quarter were repaid in the third quarter from the increase of $212.9 million in deposits, in part due to seasonal inflows of public fund deposits.
Stockholders' equity equaled $301.8 million or $42.14 per share at September 30, 2022, and $340.1 million or $47.44 per share at December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2021 is primarily attributable to a decrease to accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") resulting from an increase to the unrealized loss on investment securities and dividends paid to shareholders, partially offset by net income. Tangible stockholders' equity decreased to $33.26 per share at September 30, 2022, from $38.54 per share at December 31, 2021. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $1.18 per share, a 5.4% increase from the 2021 period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 29.4%. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, 7,911 shares were purchased and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan.
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
Asset quality metrics remained strong and continued to improve. Nonperforming assets were $4.2 million or 0.16% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2022, compared to $5.0 million or 0.21% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2021. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets improved to 0.12% at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in non-performing assets from the end of the year was primarily due to the sale in the current period of the Company's foreclosed properties which totaled $0.5 million at December 31, 2021; at September 30, 2022 People's had no foreclosed properties.
The Company's allowance for loan losses increased to $29.8 million as net charge-offs of $0.3 million were offset by a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million. The allowance for loan losses equaled $29.8 million or 1.14% of loans, net at September 30, 2022 compared to $28.4 million or 1.22% of loans, net, at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans which do not carry an allowance for loan losses due to a 100% government guarantee, the ratio equaled 1.15% at September 30, 2022. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, equaled $0.3 million or 0.02% of average loans, compared to $0.2 million or 0.02% of average loans for the comparable period last year.
About Peoples:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.
In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely the gain on the sale of the Visa Class B shares. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.
Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.
Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; the COVID-19 crisis and the governmental responses to the crisis; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.
The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
Summary Data
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Key performance data:
Share and per share amounts:
Net income
$
1.38
$
1.30
$
1.33
$
2.28
$
1.26
Core net income (1)
$
1.38
$
1.30
$
1.33
$
0.95
$
1.26
Cash dividends declared
$
0.40
$
0.39
$
0.39
$
0.38
$
0.38
Book value
$
42.14
$
43.50
$
44.64
$
47.44
$
45.66
Tangible book value (1)
$
33.26
$
34.62
$
35.76
$
38.54
$
36.75
Market value:
High
$
56.09
$
56.99
$
52.99
$
53.06
$
46.92
Low
$
46.84
$
47.41
$
46.35
$
45.64
$
41.91
Closing
$
46.84
$
55.84
$
50.48
$
52.69
$
45.57
Market capitalization
$
335,503
$
400,410
$
362,398
$
377,754
$
327,057
Common shares outstanding
7,162,750
7,170,661
7,179,037
7,169,372
7,177,028
Selected ratios:
Return on average stockholders' equity
12.69
%
11.71
%
11.82
%
19.34
%
11.01
%
Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)
12.69
%
11.71
%
11.82
%
8.03
%
11.01
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
15.94
%
14.62
%
14.65
%
23.87
%
13.69
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)
15.94
%
14.62
%
14.65
%
9.91
%
13.69
%
Return on average assets
1.14
%
1.12
%
1.17
%
1.97
%
1.17
%
Core return on average assets (1)
1.14
%
1.12
%
1.17
%
0.82
%
1.17
%
Stockholders' equity to total assets
8.58
%
9.12
%
9.56
%
10.09
%
10.14
%
Efficiency ratio (1)(2)
54.95
%
54.89
%
53.57
%
59.80
%
54.32
%
Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets
0.16
%
0.18
%
0.20
%
0.21
%
0.28
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.12
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.15
%
0.19
%
Net charge-offs to average loans, net
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.05
%
0.01
%
0.08
%
Allowance for loan losses to loans, net
1.14
%
1.14
%
1.18
%
1.22
%
1.21
%
Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)
3.59
%
3.34
%
3.22
%
3.08
%
3.37
%
Cost of funds
0.72
%
0.39
%
0.35
%
0.37
%
0.42
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (3)
2.87
%
2.95
%
2.87
%
2.71
%
2.95
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (3)
3.08
%
3.06
%
2.97
%
2.82
%
3.07
%
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
(2)
Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and
(3)
Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Sept 30
Sept 30
Nine months ended
2022
2021
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
67,990
$
62,205
Tax-exempt
3,717
2,859
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
6,176
3,804
Tax-exempt
1,546
1,233
Dividends
2
72
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
61
6
Interest on federal funds sold
201
228
Total interest income
79,693
70,407
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
6,381
5,731
Interest on short-term borrowings
579
78
Interest on long-term debt
67
225
Interest on subordinated debt
1,330
1,330
Total interest expense
8,357
7,364
Net interest income
71,336
63,043
Provision for loan losses
1,700
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
69,636
63,043
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
5,167
4,476
Merchant services income
833
759
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
1,697
1,725
Wealth management income
1,064
1,207
Mortgage banking income
407
764
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
731
669
Interest rate swap revenue
757
744
Net (losses) gains on equity investment securities
(37)
9
Total noninterest income
10,619
10,353
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
24,365
21,649
Net occupancy and equipment expense
11,673
9,464
Amortization of intangible assets
289
375
Net gain on sale of other real estate owned
(478)
(195)
Other expenses
9,868
8,941
Total noninterest expense
45,717
40,234
Income before income taxes
34,538
33,162
Provision for income tax expense
5,587
6,057
Net income
$
28,951
$
27,105
Other comprehensive loss:
Unrealized loss on investment securities available-for-sale
$
(72,791)
$
(8,409)
Change in derivative fair value
(740)
(22)
Income tax benefit related to other comprehensive loss
(15,442)
(1,771)
Other comprehensive loss net of income tax benefit
(58,089)
(6,660)
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(29,138)
$
20,445
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
4.04
$
3.76
Net income - diluted
4.01
3.74
Cash dividends declared
$
1.18
$
1.12
Average common shares outstanding - basic
7,171,382
7,204,399
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,214,966
7,239,463
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Three months ended
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
25,128
$
22,009
$
20,853
$
20,288
$
21,276
Tax-exempt
1,338
1,218
1,161
1,098
1,024
Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:
Taxable
2,096
2,108
1,972
1,660
1,285
Tax-exempt
521
515
510
498
432
Dividends
2
2
24
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
41
18
2
2
2
Interest on federal funds sold
106
22
73
102
124
Total interest income
29,230
25,892
24,571
23,650
24,167
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
3,316
1,597
1,468
1,579
1,698
Interest on short-term borrowings
457
122
Interest on long-term debt
16
23
28
35
41
Interest on subordinated debt
443
443
444
444
443
Total interest expense
4,232
2,185
1,940
2,058
2,182
Net interest income
24,998
23,707
22,631
21,592
21,985
Provision for loan losses
450
950
300
1,750
400
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
24,548
22,757
22,331
19,842
21,585
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
1,714
1,761
1,692
1,693
1,667
Merchant services income
157
562
114
120
158
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
591
551
555
548
639
Wealth management income
339
374
351
330
432
Mortgage banking income
135
128
144
211
244
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
269
244
218
220
225
Interest rate swap revenue
130
284
343
15
79
Net (loss) gain on investment securities
(18)
(23)
4
(7)
5
Net gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
12,153
Total noninterest income
3,317
3,881
3,421
15,283
3,449
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
8,474
7,851
8,040
8,087
7,829
Net occupancy and equipment expense
3,898
3,950
3,825
3,384
3,150
Amortization of intangible assets
96
97
96
116
125
Net gains on sale of other real estate
(20)
(458)
(15)
(97)
Other expenses
3,467
3,615
2,786
3,198
3,140
Total noninterest expense
15,935
15,493
14,289
14,770
14,147
Income before income taxes
11,930
11,145
11,463
20,355
10,887
Income tax expense
1,962
1,792
1,833
3,941
1,791
Net income
$
9,968
$
9,353
$
9,630
$
16,414
$
9,096
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Unrealized (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale
$
(21,510)
$
(18,669)
$
(32,612)
$
(3,078)
$
(3,130)
Change in derivative fair value
(46)
(201)
(493)
(300)
(128)
Income tax (benefit) related to other comprehensive (loss)
(4,527)
(3,963)
(6,952)
(266)
(684)
Other comprehensive (loss), net of income tax (benefit)
(17,029)
(14,907)
(26,153)
(1,003)
(2,574)
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(7,061)
$
(5,554)
$
(16,523)
$
15,411
$
6,522
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
1.39
$
1.30
$
1.34
$
2.29
$
1.26
Net income - diluted
1.38
1.30
1.33
2.28
1.26
Cash dividends declared
$
0.40
$
0.39
$
0.39
$
0.38
$
0.38
Average common shares outstanding - basic
7,169,809
7,172,181
7,172,455
7,172,501
7,198,125
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,213,147
7,215,890
7,216,421
7,207,565
7,233,189
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable
$
2,377,803
$
25,128
4.19
%
$
2,033,752
$
21,276
4.15
%
Tax-exempt
225,637
1,694
2.98
169,273
1,296
3.04
Total loans
2,603,440
26,822
4.09
2,203,025
22,572
4.06
Investments:
Taxable
544,782
2,096
1.53
280,767
1,309
1.85
Tax-exempt
111,578
659
2.34
84,701
547
2.56
Total investments
656,360
2,755
1.67
365,468
1,856
2.01
Interest-bearing deposits
9,180
41
1.77
12,004
2
0.07
Federal funds sold
13,665
106
3.08
311,015
124
0.16
Total earning assets
3,282,645
29,724
3.59
%
2,891,512
24,554
3.37
%
Less: allowance for loan losses
29,863
26,947
Other assets
210,724
229,403
Total assets
$
3,463,506
$
29,724
$
3,093,968
$
24,554
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market accounts
$
630,165
$
1,228
0.77
%
$
567,971
$
452
0.32
%
NOW accounts
770,582
1,184
0.61
667,867
499
0.30
Savings accounts
527,244
123
0.09
476,966
96
0.08
Time deposits less than $100
132,599
358
1.07
128,846
338
1.04
Time deposits $100 or more
168,239
423
1.00
166,218
313
0.75
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,228,829
3,316
0.59
2,007,868
1,698
0.34
Short-term borrowings
78,922
457
2.30
—
—
0.00
Long-term debt
1,369
16
4.64
3,475
41
4.68
Subordinated debt
33,000
443
5.33
33,000
443
5.37
Total borrowings
113,291
916
3.21
36,475
484
0.45
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,342,120
4,232
0.72
2,044,343
2,182
0.42
Noninterest-bearing deposits
770,833
696,331
Other liabilities
38,840
25,635
Stockholders' equity
311,713
327,659
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,463,506
4,232
$
3,093,968
2,182
Net interest income/spread
$
25,492
2.87
%
$
22,372
2.95
%
Net interest margin
3.08
%
3.07
%
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
$
356
$
272
Investments
138
115
Total adjustments
$
494
$
387
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable
$
2,260,993
$
67,990
4.02
%
$
2,054,486
$
62,205
4.05
%
Tax-exempt
213,803
4,705
2.94
147,952
3,619
3.27
Total loans
2,474,796
72,695
3.93
2,202,438
65,824
4.00
Investments:
Taxable
540,512
6,178
1.53
268,573
3,876
1.93
Tax-exempt
111,041
1,957
2.36
78,512
1,561
2.66
Total investments
651,553
8,135
1.67
347,085
5,437
2.09
Interest-bearing deposits
9,846
61
0.83
11,589
6
0.07
Federal funds sold
66,057
201
0.41
241,103
228
0.13
Total earning assets
3,202,252
81,092
3.39
%
2,802,215
71,495
3.41
%
Less: allowance for loan losses
29,144
27,264
Other assets
216,960
227,297
Total assets
$
3,390,068
$
81,092
$
3,002,248
$
71,495
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market accounts
$
604,918
$
2,061
0.46
%
$
538,524
$
1,551
0.39
%
NOW accounts
790,852
2,248
0.38
616,518
1,659
0.36
Savings accounts
517,381
316
0.08
462,865
289
0.08
Time deposits less than $100
128,639
965
1.00
128,152
1,100
1.15
Time deposits $100 or more
160,949
791
0.66
175,673
1,132
0.86
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,202,739
6,381
0.39
1,921,732
5,731
0.40
Short-term borrowings
40,401
579
1.92
18,682
77
0.55
Long-term debt
1,911
67
4.69
9,629
226
3.14
Subordinated debt
33,000
1,330
5.39
33,000
1,330
5.37
Total borrowings
75,312
1,976
3.51
61,311
1,633
3.56
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,278,051
8,357
0.49
1,983,043
7,364
0.50
Noninterest-bearing deposits
751,549
670,748
Other liabilities
35,947
25,929
Stockholders' equity
324,521
322,528
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,390,068
8,357
$
3,002,248
7,364
Net interest income/spread
$
72,735
2.90
%
$
64,131
2.91
%
Net interest margin
3.04
%
3.06
%
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
$
988
$
760
Investments
411
328
Total adjustments
$
1,399
$
1,088
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Three months ended
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Net interest income:
Interest income:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
25,128
$
22,009
$
20,853
$
20,288
$
21,276
Tax-exempt
1,694
1,542
1,470
1,390
1,296
Total loans, net
26,822
23,551
22,323
21,678
22,572
Investments:
Taxable
2,096
2,110
1,972
1,662
1,309
Tax-exempt
659
652
646
630
547
Total investments
2,755
2,762
2,618
2,292
1,856
Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks
41
18
2
2
2
Federal funds sold
106
22
73
102
124
Total interest income
29,724
26,353
25,016
24,074
24,554
Interest expense:
Deposits
3,316
1,597
1,468
1,579
1,698
Short-term borrowings
457
122
Long-term debt
16
23
28
35
41
Subordinated debt
443
443
444
444
443
Total interest expense
4,232
2,185
1,940
2,058
2,182
Net interest income
$
25,492
$
24,168
$
23,076
$
22,016
$
22,372
Loans, net:
Taxable
4.19
%
3.92
%
3.94
%
3.85
%
4.15
%
Tax-exempt
2.98
%
2.92
%
2.93
%
2.97
%
3.04
%
Total loans, net
4.09
%
3.83
%
3.85
%
3.78
%
4.06
%
Investments:
Taxable
1.53
%
1.53
%
1.53
%
1.48
%
1.85
%
Tax-exempt
2.34
%
2.35
%
2.37
%
2.38
%
2.56
%
Total investments
1.67
%
1.67
%
1.68
%
1.65
%
2.01
%
Interest-bearing balances with banks
1.77
%
0.68
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
0.07
%
Federal funds sold
3.08
%
0.37
%
0.18
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
Total interest-earning assets
3.59
%
3.34
%
3.22
%
3.08
%
3.37
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
0.59
%
0.30
%
0.27
%
0.29
%
0.34
%
Short-term borrowings
2.30
%
1.40
%
%
Long-term debt
4.64
%
4.85
%
4.59
%
4.68
%
4.68
%
Subordinated debt
5.33
%
5.38
%
5.38
%
5.38
%
5.37
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.72
%
0.39
%
0.35
%
0.37
%
0.42
%
Net interest spread
2.87
%
2.95
%
2.87
%
2.71
%
2.95
%
Net interest margin
3.08
%
3.06
%
2.97
%
2.82
%
3.07
%
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
At period end
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
35,000
$
39,693
$
35,863
$
30,415
$
33,662
Interest-bearing balances in other banks
8,410
8,040
4,440
7,093
7,425
Federal funds sold
69,600
101,200
242,425
319,500
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale
477,590
513,911
535,482
517,321
461,372
Equity investments carried at fair value
103
121
144
140
147
Held-to-maturity
92,771
94,446
95,829
71,213
32,848
Loans held for sale
653
681
161
408
997
Loans
2,623,706
2,565,579
2,397,681
2,329,173
2,205,661
Less: allowance for loan losses
29,822
29,374
28,407
28,383
26,693
Net loans
2,593,884
2,536,205
2,369,274
2,300,790
2,178,968
Premises and equipment, net
54,394
53,094
51,977
51,502
50,682
Accrued interest receivable
10,082
9,303
9,221
8,528
8,280
Goodwill
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
Other intangible assets, net
179
276
372
468
584
Bank owned life insurance
48,235
47,968
43,828
42,754
42,734
Other assets
62,535
54,431
41,640
33,056
32,956
Total assets
$
3,516,806
$
3,421,539
$
3,352,801
$
3,369,483
$
3,233,525
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
769,935
$
747,558
$
759,986
$
737,756
$
712,601
Interest-bearing
2,354,205
2,163,725
2,204,878
2,225,641
2,128,318
Total deposits
3,124,140
2,911,283
2,964,864
2,963,397
2,840,919
Short-term borrowings
14,700
129,170
Long-term debt
1,104
1,646
2,182
2,711
3,235
Subordinated debt
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
Accrued interest payable
1,129
1,269
844
408
872
Other liabilities
40,923
33,274
31,450
29,841
27,767
Total liabilities
3,214,996
3,109,642
3,032,340
3,029,357
2,905,793
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
14,330
14,346
14,352
14,341
14,356
Capital surplus
126,845
126,986
127,192
127,549
127,826
Retained earnings
224,238
217,139
210,584
203,750
190,061
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(63,603)
(46,574)
(31,667)
(5,514)
(4,511)
Total stockholders' equity
301,810
311,897
320,461
340,126
327,732
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,516,806
$
3,421,539
$
3,352,801
$
3,369,483
$
3,233,525
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
At the period end
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Commercial
Taxable
$
371,164
$
371,153
$
370,574
$
424,455
$
414,956
Non-taxable
224,764
225,656
210,184
188,672
173,510
Total
595,928
596,809
580,758
613,127
588,466
Real estate
Commercial real estate
1,620,116
1,569,658
1,436,196
1,343,539
1,248,693
Residential
326,223
317,672
306,068
297,624
291,404
Total
1,946,339
1,887,330
1,742,264
1,641,163
1,540,097
Consumer
Indirect Auto
70,006
69,161
64,870
65,791
68,148
Consumer Other
11,433
12,279
9,789
9,092
8,950
Total
81,439
81,440
74,659
74,883
77,098
Total
$
2,623,706
$
2,565,579
$
2,397,681
$
2,329,173
$
2,205,661
At the period end
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Interest-bearing deposits:
Money market accounts
$
706,947
$
592,989
$
605,686
$
588,245
$
571,679
NOW accounts
813,743
752,397
797,333
851,086
780,033
Savings accounts
530,124
518,146
515,169
491,796
478,012
Time deposits less than $250
224,517
219,690
200,345
203,719
208,691
Time deposits $250 or more
78,874
80,503
86,345
90,795
89,903
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,354,205
2,163,725
2,204,878
2,225,641
2,128,318
Noninterest-bearing deposits
769,935
747,558
759,986
737,756
712,601
Total deposits
$
3,124,140
$
2,911,283
$
2,964,864
$
2,963,397
$
2,840,919
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Average quarterly balances
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Assets:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
2,377,803
$
2,254,405
$
2,148,251
$
2,088,935
$
2,033,752
Tax-exempt
225,637
211,885
203,645
185,471
169,273
Total loans, net
2,603,440
2,466,290
2,351,896
2,274,406
2,203,025
Investments:
Taxable
544,782
553,078
523,301
446,096
280,767
Tax-exempt
111,578
111,138
110,394
105,044
84,701
Total investments
656,360
664,216
633,695
551,140
365,468
Interest-bearing balances with banks
9,180
10,694
5,888
9,739
12,004
Federal funds sold
13,665
23,920
162,218
264,068
311,015
Total interest-earning assets
3,282,645
3,165,120
3,153,697
3,099,353
2,891,512
Other assets
180,862
181,900
187,864
202,123
202,456
Total assets
$
3,463,506
$
3,347,020
$
3,341,561
$
3,301,476
$
3,093,968
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$
2,228,828
$
2,167,569
$
2,211,629
$
2,176,429
$
2,007,868
Noninterest-bearing
770,833
756,225
734,348
725,414
696,331
Total deposits
2,999,661
2,923,794
2,945,977
2,901,843
2,704,199
Short-term borrowings
78,922
34,953
Long-term debt
1,369
1,901
2,474
2,959
3,475
Subordinated debt
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
Other liabilities
38,841
33,080
29,816
26,924
25,635
Total liabilities
3,151,794
3,026,728
3,011,267
2,964,726
2,766,309
Stockholders' equity
311,713
320,292
330,294
336,750
327,659
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,463,506
$
3,347,020
$
3,341,561
$
3,301,476
$
3,093,968
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
At quarter end
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual/restructured loans
$
3,938
$
4,387
$
4,573
$
4,461
$
5,559
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
280
190
103
13
78
Foreclosed assets
487
487
Total nonperforming assets
$
4,218
$
4,577
$
4,676
$
4,961
$
6,124
Three months ended
Allowance for loan losses:
Beginning balance
$
29,374
$
28,407
$
28,383
$
26,693
$
26,739
Charge-offs
101
98
355
105
466
Recoveries
99
115
79
45
20
Provision for loan losses
450
950
300
1,750
400
Ending balance
$
29,822
$
29,374
$
28,407
$
28,383
$
26,693
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Three months ended
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Core net income per share:
Net income GAAP
$
9,968
$
9,353
$
9,630
$
16,414
$
9,096
Adjustments:
Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
12,153
Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment
2,552
Net income Core
$
9,968
$
9,353
$
9,630
$
6,813
$
9,096
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
7,213,147
7,215,365
7,216,421
7,207,565
7,233,189
Core net income per share
$
1.38
$
1.30
$
1.33
$
0.95
$
1.26
Tangible book value:
Total stockholders' equity
$
301,810
$
311,897
$
320,461
$
340,126
$
327,732
Less: Goodwill
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
63,370
Less: Other intangible assets, net
179
276
372
468
584
Total tangible stockholders' equity
$
238,261
$
248,251
$
256,719
$
276,289
$
263,778
Common shares outstanding
7,162,750
7,170,661
7,179,037
7,169,372
7,177,028
Tangible book value per share
$
33.26
$
34.62
$
35.76
$
38.54
$
36.75
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
9,968
$
9,353
$
9,630
$
16,414
$
9,096
Adjustments:
Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
12,153
Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment
2,552
Net income Core
$
9,968
$
9,353
$
9,630
$
6,813
$
9,096
Average stockholders' equity
$
311,713
$
320,292
$
330,294
$
336,750
$
327,659
Core return on average stockholders' equity
12.69
%
11.71
%
11.82
%
8.03
%
11.01
%
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income GAAP
$
9,968
$
9,353
$
9,630
$
16,414
$
9,096
Average stockholders' equity
$
311,713
$
320,292
$
330,294
$
336,750
$
327,659
Less: average intangibles
63,598
63,694
63,790
63,896
64,017
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
248,115
$
256,598
$
266,504
$
272,854
$
263,642
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
15.94
%
14.62
%
14.65
%
23.87
%
13.69
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
9,968
$
9,353
$
9,630
$
16,414
$
9,096
Adjustments:
Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
12,153
Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment
2,552
Net income Core
$
9,968
$
9,353
$
9,630
$
6,813
$
9,096
Average stockholders' equity
$
311,713
$
320,292
$
330,294
$
336,750
$
327,659
Less: average intangibles
63,598
63,694
63,790
63,896
64,017
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
248,115
$
256,598
$
266,504
$
272,854
$
263,642
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
15.94
%
14.62
%
14.65
%
9.91
%
13.69
%
Core return on average assets:
Net income GAAP
$
9,968
$
9,353
$
9,630
$
16,414
$
9,096
Adjustments:
Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares
12,153
Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment
2,552
Net income Core
$
9,968
$
9,353
$
9,630
$
6,813
$
9,096
Average assets
$
3,463,506
$
3,347,020
$
3,341,561
$
3,301,476
$
3,093,968
Core return on average assets
1.14
%
1.12
%
1.17
%
0.82
%
1.17
%
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and nine
Three months ended September 30
2022
2021
Interest income (GAAP)
$
29,230
$
24,167
Adjustment to FTE
494
387
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
29,724
24,554
Interest expense
4,232
2,182
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
$
25,492
$
22,372
Nine months ended September 30
2022
2021
Interest income (GAAP)
$
79,693
$
70,407
Adjustment to FTE
1,399
1,088
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
81,092
71,495
Interest expense
8,357
7,364
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
$
72,735
$
64,131
The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:
Three months ended September 30
2022
2021
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
15,935
$
14,147
Less: amortization of intangible assets expense
96
125
Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)
15,839
14,022
Net interest income (GAAP)
24,998
21,985
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
494
387
Noninterest income (GAAP)
3,317
3,449
Less: net (losses) gains on equity securities
(18)
5
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
28,827
$
25,816
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
54.95
%
54.32
%
Nine months ended September 30
2022
2021
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
45,717
$
40,234
Less: amortization of intangible assets expense
289
375
Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)
45,428
39,859
Net interest income (GAAP)
71,336
63,043
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
1,399
1,088
Noninterest income (GAAP)
10,619
10,353
Less: net (losses) gains on equity securities
(37)
9
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
83,391
$
74,475
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
54.48
%
53.52
%
