Inflation's Impact on Fleets Revealed in Recent Utilimarc Survey

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11, Utilimarc released the results of their most recent survey covering 2022 Fleet Inflation rates. The survey was run in partnership with Xcel Energy, a utilities company based in Minnesota, and studied how recent inflation has affected the ways in which fleets operate and manage rising costs.

Inflation's Impact on Fleets Revealed in a Recent Utilimarc Survey done in September, 2022.

Record high inflation rates and fuel costs have led fleet managers to take a more careful approach to capital spending.

In general, the record high inflation rates and fuel costs have led fleet managers to take a more careful approach to capital spending. Of the fleets reported to utilize fuel hedging today, two-thirds were not using that same strategy last year. This shows the increase in caution that managers have had to take to protect their fleets from high, volatile fuel prices.

Buying fuel in bulk is another proven strategy that 70 percent of fleets reported using to their advantage. While only 39 percent are using exclusively bulk fuel, the other 31 percent used a combination of cheaper, bulk fuel with retail fuel. This could be an unavoidable reality for vehicles with long routes who must stop to refuel before returning to the fleet yard.

Managers are also being proactive, with 88 percent updating fleet rates more than once throughout the year. Other strategies include closely monitoring fleet costs by group, such as fuel, labor, parts and depreciation, and negotiating surcharges from outside vendors when possible.

To read the full 2022 Fleet Inflation Survey results, view the report here.

About Utilimarc

Utilimarc leads the industry in business intelligence solutions for enterprise fleets, reporting on over 500,000 fleet assets today. Twenty years of working with data from the nation's largest utility fleets led to the development of a data-agnostic BI platform that unifies fleet data sources into a single environment. The team of expert data scientists and fleet analysts work closely with customers to build custom scheduled reports and need-specific dashboards. The results are a true understanding of fleet performance and reliable data that inform change within the organization.

Utilimarc is headquartered in Minneapolis with remote teams around the world, currently working alongside North America's highest performing fleet organizations. For more information visit www.utilimarc.com.

Utilimarc, the leading business intelligence platform for fleets.

