Cover Whale and Imperial PFS® Form Partnership to Offer an Enhanced Premium Finance Platform

Partnership brings efficiency, speed, and more access to Cover Whale coverage for commercial truck drivers, fleets, and their insurance agents

NEW YORK and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Whale Insurance Solutions, Inc., a leading commercial trucking insurer and fast-growing insurtech, and IPFS Corporation (IPFS®), North America's leading premium finance company, today announced a partnership that allows insurance agents to provide greater access to Cover Whale commercial trucking insurance to their owner-operator and small-fleet clients.

"This is a great partnership for us because as we continue our rapid growth, our agents are seeing the need for more premium finance capacity and choice," said Dan Abrahamsen, CEO of Cover Whale. "IPFS is an industry leader not just in its premium finance capabilities but also in the technology that supports it. They are an efficient and effective partner that embodies what we value most, speed. A lot of time and waste is going to be taken out of the premium financing process for all parties involved, which is invaluable to our business."

Cover Whale and IPFS together deliver an enhanced premium finance platform for agents and policyholders. This includes greater financing capacity that accelerates the growth of Cover Whale's book of business, customizable financing terms for drivers and fleet owners, and IPFS's industry-leading servicing for all parties involved.

"We're already seeing quality deal flow from Cover Whale's base of agents," said Brian Fugere, Chief Growth Officer of IPFS. "Cover Whale's goal of creating a best-in-class commercial auto insurance experience for agents and drivers alike aligns well with our mission of promoting excellence throughout the property and casualty ecosystem. By partnering with IPFS, Cover Whale will benefit from our investment in developing technology and pursuing continued innovation in the insurance industry"

About Cover Whale

Cover Whale, an insurtech founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans, focuses on technology, underwriting, and data to launch innovative insurance programs. Cover Whale delivers the industry's most agent-friendly online quoting experience to more than 5,000 agents so they can deliver fast, easy coverage for their clients. Maintaining excellent agent relationships has driven more than $150 million in active premium through the Cover Whale platform. For more information, visit CoverWhale.com. Stay up to date with Cover Whale on LinkedIn, Facebook , and our blog.

About IPFS Corporation

IPFS is a privately owned premium finance company, providing "One Platform" of convenient, customer-focused solutions that bring together premium financing, payments, and eSignature. Founded in Kansas City, Missouri in 1977, IPFS has grown from one branch into the largest premium finance company in North America with over 30 locations. Learn more at www.ipfs.com.

