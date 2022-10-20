BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANY EVOLVED BY NATURE DEBUTS FIRST NAMESAKE SKINCARE PRODUCT USING ACTIVATED SILK™ 33B TECHNOLOGY

The company enters 'biotech beauty' with its Barrier Redux Emulsion, featuring its novel Activated Silk™ 33B, a first of its kind polypeptide solution that enhances the look and feel of a healthy skin barrier while replacing harmful and commonly used, fossil-fuel derived skincare ingredients.

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolved By Nature, the biotechnology company innovating renewably-sourced ingredients in skincare, textiles, and therapeutics through its breakthrough Activated Silk™ technology, announces today the development and launch of the first skincare product under its own brand – the Barrier Redux Emulsion. The skin barrier product is formulated around Activated Silk™ 33B, a natural, sustainable polypeptide solution designed specifically to help support the skin cells responsible for skin barrier health, promoting youthful, hydrated, and smooth skin.

Evolved By Nature Logo (PRNewswire)

Activated Silk™ 33B helps to support the skin barrier cells that produce claudin, a protein that binds skin cells together for a firmer, healthier-looking skin barrier. It represents a breakthrough discovery in skincare that prevents moisture-loss while allowing the skin barrier to protect itself from harsh environmental stressors. In blinded, placebo-controlled studies totaling 54 participants, Activated Silk™ 33B improved the appearance of fine lines, dullness, and redness. Made by isolating naturally occurring peptides from renewably-sourced, upcycled silk protein, it can be an alternative to fossil-fuel derived skincare ingredients like petrolatum, dimethicone and liquid plastic acrylates, as well as synthetic waxes such as ceramides.

The Barrier Redux Emulsion is composed of 14 sustainably-sourced ingredients. The serum product is naturally-derived, cruelty-free, petrochemical-free, hypoallergenic and biodegradable in the environment. Lightweight and fragrance-free, the Barrier Redux Emulsion can be used alone against skin, or 2-3 drops can be added to favorite serums and moisturizers to help boost your barrier. It is designed for use on all skin types and skin tones, including sensitive and reactive, and is available direct to consumer via evolvedbynature.com.

"Everyone can benefit from a healthy skin barrier," says Laura Muollo, Ph.D. and Senior Director of Personal Care R&D at Evolved By Nature, "so our goal was to design an innovative product in a format that anybody can incorporate into their skincare routine. The Barrier Redux Emulsion is uniquely versatile – unlike many synthetic and fossil fuel-derived ingredients that claim barrier benefits. We have created a wonderfully lightweight and simple formula that can be used alone or added to favorite products".

Following its $120M Series C funding round in June led by Teachers' Venture Growth (TVG) and the launch if its first full-scale production facility, Evolved By Nature will also be making its novel Activated Silk™ 33B ingredient available next year to skincare partners to help move the industry further toward sustainability and create a community of partners working to make better products that are better for the planet. The company has also built capabilities to engage in ground-up skincare brand development for strategically defined challenger brand partners – including polypeptide creation, formulation, branding, distribution, regulatory advisory, marketing and business strategy. The biotechnology company released its first partnered commercial skincare line, Michael Strahan Daily Defense, in Fall 2022 – a first of many intended development and formulation partnerships.

Skincare and personal care represent just one of three focal verticals for Evolved By Nature, which is also leveraging Activated Silk™ biotechnology to disrupt synthetic and fossil-fuel derived supply chains in skincare, textiles, and therapeutics. Evolved By Nature has leveraged its proprietary innovations to develop biodegradable, high-performance alternatives to the petrochemical coatings used by the leather and wider fashion industry and is also advancing the discovery of therapeutics that may treat skin ailments and barrier related health issues.

ABOUT EVOLVED BY NATURE

Founded in 2013 in Boston, MA, Evolved By Nature is a biotechnology company that creates sustainable, renewably sourced solutions to human health needs. Activated Silk™ biotechnology leverages natural silk protein to create novel polypeptides and therapeutic molecules with the potential to help protect and enhance the barrier function of anything with a surface, creating and maintaining sustainable barriers. Enabling the next generation of products that advance the health of people and the planet, Evolved By Nature has unlocked applications for Activated Silk™ biotechnology within textiles, personal care, aesthetic and medical treatments, therapeutics and more, with limitless possibilities.

Evolved By Nature (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evolved By Nature