Alaska Air Group reports third quarter 2022 results

Delivered adjusted pretax margins of 15.6%;

Recorded record third quarter operating revenue of $2.8 billion;

Finalized new contracts with ALPA, IBT and IAM represented employees

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2022, and provided outlook for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022.

"I am incredibly proud of our entire team for the strong results they delivered in the third quarter, through the busiest travel season in two years," said Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci. "We ran an industry-leading operation with completion rates over 99% every month. We set a new revenue record and our double-digit pretax margin will likely lead the industry. Alaska and Horizon also ratified three major labor deals. This is a strong foundation that we look forward to building on in 2023."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter:

Reported net income for the third quarter of 2022 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $40 million , or $0.31 per share, compared to a net income of $194 million , or $1.53 per share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Reported net income for the third quarter of 2022, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $325 million , or $2.53 per share, compared to a net income, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $187 million , or $1.47 per share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Recorded $2.8 billion in operating revenues for the third quarter, the highest revenue-generating quarter in company history.

Generated RASM in the third quarter of 2022 26.8% above the third quarter 2019 result, driven by strong pricing, a robust demand environment and the execution of our commercial roadmap.

Reported adjusted pretax margin for the third quarter of 15.6%.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity:

Held $3.2 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of Sept. 30, 2022 .

Maintained a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 49% as of Sept. 30, 2022 , within the target range of 40% to 50%.

Generated $174 million in operating cash flow for the third quarter.

Operational Updates and Milestones:

First major carrier to ratify a new labor agreement with mainline pilots, recognizing Alaska's more than 3,300 ALPA-represented employees for their contributions to the company's success.

Ratified a pilot retention agreement in September with 700 Horizon Air pilots represented by the IBT.

Ratified a two-year contract extension in August with nearly 5,700 Alaska Airlines employees represented by the IAM.

Delivered an excellent operation, with 99% completion rates for both mainline and regional for the quarter.

Received five Boeing 737-9 aircraft in the third quarter, bringing the total number of 737-9s in our mainline fleet to 33.

Retired six Airbus A320 aircraft and nine Q400 aircraft during the quarter, progressing on our transition to single fleets. By the end of January 2023 , the remaining 23 A320 aircraft and 22 Q400 aircraft are expected to be retired.

Began retrofit project for the 737-800 fleet to refresh interiors and add three main cabin seats.

Announced new nonstop service between Everett's Paine Field and Anchorage starting in November 2022 .

Awards and Recognition:

Mileage Plan ranked first in the U.S. News & World Report's list of Best Airline Rewards Programs for the eighth consecutive year.

Named to Forbes' America's Best Employers for Women list, receiving the highest ranking of all airlines.

Named for the second year in a row to Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service.

Recognized by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.

Environmental, Social and Governance Updates:

Signed agreement with Gevo Inc. to purchase 185 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) over five years beginning in 2026.

Launched a new SAF initiative in partnership with Microsoft, Boeing and Washington State University to expand the use of SAF and increase education on sustainable travel topics.

Donated funds and miles to multiple organizations assisting disaster relief and recovery in Alaska , Florida and Puerto Rico .

The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income per share (EPS) for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, and 2021 to adjusted amounts.



Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 (in millions, except per-share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

Diluted EPS GAAP net income per share $ 40

$ 0.31

$ 194

$ 1.53 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments 131

1.02

—

— Special items - fleet transition(a) 155

1.21

(9)

(0.07) Special items - labor ratification bonus(b) 90

0.70

—

— Income tax effect of reconciling items above (91)

(0.71)

2

0.01 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share $ 325

$ 2.53

$ 187

$ 1.47

















Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 (in millions, except per-share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

Diluted EPS GAAP net income per share $ 36

$ 0.28

$ 460

$ 3.64 Payroll support program grant wage offset —

—

(914)

(7.24) Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments 64

0.50

(68)

(0.54) Special items - fleet transition(a) 376

2.94

5

0.04 Special items - labor ratification bonus(b) 90

0.70

—

— Special items - restructuring(c) —

—

(12)

(0.09) Income tax effect of reconciling items above (128)

(1.00)

242

1.92 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per share $ 438

$ 3.42

$ (287)

$ (2.27) (a) Special items - fleet transition in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 is primarily for impairment charges and accelerated costs associated with the retirement of the A320 and Q400 fleets by January 2023. (b) Special items - labor ratification bonus in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 is comprised of a one-time payment to Alaska pilots following ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement. (c) Special items - restructuring in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is related to the estimated costs for pilot incentive leaves.



Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.

Alaska will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter results at 8:30 a.m. PDT on Oct. 20, 2022. A webcast of the call is available to the public at www.alaskaair.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the call.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Forecast Information



Q4 Expectation(a) Capacity (ASMs) % change versus 2019(a)

Down 7% to 10% Passenger load factor

83% to 86% Total revenue % change versus 2019(a)

Up 12% to 15% Cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items (CASMex) % change versus 2019(a)

Up 20% to 23% Economic fuel cost per gallon

$3.50 to $3.70 Non-operating expense (benefit)

($3M) to ($5M)

Full Year 2022 Forecast Information



Full Year Expectation(a)

Prior Full Year Expectation(b) Capacity (ASMs) % change versus 2019

Down 8% to 9%

Down 8% to 9% Cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items (CASMex) % change versus 2019

Up 19% to 20%

Up 15% to 17% Adjusted Pre-tax margin

6% to 9%

6% to 9% Capital Expenditures

~$1.5 billion

$1.6 billion to $1.7 billion (a) Due to the unusual nature of 2021 and 2020, all 2022 comparisons are versus the comparable period in 2019. (b) As filed on July 21, 2022.

For full year 2022, we continue to expect capacity down 8% to 9% as we prioritize our transition to single fleet and operational reliability. For the same period we expect CASMex to be up 19% to 20%, now reflecting the impacts of our three newly ratified labor agreements. Despite the impact of elevated fuel and new labor deals, we still expect to deliver a full year adjusted pre-tax margin of 6% to 9%.

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize low fares and award-winning customer service. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Operating Revenues





















Passenger revenue $ 2,615

$ 1,774

47 %

$ 6,544

$ 3,785

73 % Mileage Plan other revenue 146

120

22 %

433

332

30 % Cargo and other 67

59

14 %

190

160

19 % Total Operating Revenues 2,828

1,953

45 %

7,167

4,277

68 %























Operating Expenses





















Wages and benefits 686

578

19 %

1,931

1,581

22 % Variable incentive pay 48

42

14 %

140

109

28 % Payroll Support Program grant wage offset —

—

NM

—

(914)

NM Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 877

376

133 %

2,000

853

134 % Aircraft maintenance 92

89

3 %

331

272

22 % Aircraft rent 76

64

19 %

222

188

18 % Landing fees and other rentals 161

141

14 %

435

414

5 % Contracted services 83

62

34 %

243

167

46 % Selling expenses 82

49

67 %

218

123

77 % Depreciation and amortization 104

99

5 %

310

294

5 % Food and beverage service 52

39

33 %

143

97

47 % Third-party regional carrier expense 53

39

36 %

145

106

37 % Other 207

126

64 %

536

348

54 % Special items - fleet transition 155

(9)

NM

376

5

NM Special items - labor ratification bonus 90

—

NM

90

—

NM Special items - restructuring —

— . NM

—

(12)

NM Total Operating Expenses 2,766

1,695

63 %

7,120

3,631

96 % Operating Income 62

258

(76) %

47

646

(93) % Non-operating Income (Expense)





















Interest income 17

6

183 %

35

19

84 % Interest expense (31)

(30)

3 %

(84)

(101)

(17) % Interest capitalized 3

3

— %

8

9

(11) % Other - net 14

8

75 %

38

27

41 % Total Non-operating Income (Expense) 3

(13)

(123) %

(3)

(46)

(93) % Income Before Income Tax 65

245





44

600



Income tax expense 25

51





8

140



Net Income $ 40

$ 194





$ 36

$ 460



























Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.32

$ 1.55





$ 0.28

$ 3.69



Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.31

$ 1.53





$ 0.28

$ 3.64



























Shares used for computation:





















Basic 126.783

125.250





126.440

124.846



Diluted 128.370

127.188





128.087

126.325





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.













(in millions) September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 688

$ 470 Marketable securities 2,462

2,646 Total cash and marketable securities 3,150

3,116 Receivables - net 345

546 Inventories and supplies - net 94

62 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 221

196 Total Current Assets 3,810

3,920







Property and Equipment





Aircraft and other flight equipment 8,811

8,127 Other property and equipment 1,589

1,489 Deposits for future flight equipment 300

384

10,700

10,000 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 4,046

3,862 Total Property and Equipment - Net 6,654

6,138







Other Assets





Operating lease assets 1,605

1,453 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,040

2,044 Other noncurrent assets 422

396 Other Assets 4,067

3,893







Total Assets $ 14,531

$ 13,951

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.













(in millions, except share amounts) September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 202

$ 200 Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes 583

457 Air traffic liability 1,467

1,163 Other accrued liabilities 805

625 Deferred revenue 1,068

912 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 263

268 Current portion of long-term debt 321

366 Total Current Liabilities 4,709

3,991







Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion 1,889

2,173







Noncurrent Liabilities





Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,482

1,279 Deferred income taxes 571

578 Deferred revenue 1,413

1,446 Obligation for pension and postretirement medical benefits 296

305 Other liabilities 345

378 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 4,107

3,986







Commitments and Contingencies













Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued: 2022 - 136,184,043 shares; 2021 - 135,255,808 shares, Outstanding: 2022 - 126,834,099 shares; 2021 - 125,905,864 shares 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 549

494 Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2022 - 9,349,944 shares; 2021 - 9,349,944 shares (674)

(674) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (328)

(262) Retained earnings 4,278

4,242

3,826

3,801 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 14,531

$ 13,951

SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)









Alaska Air Group, Inc.









(in millions) Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2022

Six Months

Ended June 30,

2022(a)

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2022(b) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income (loss) $ 36

$ (4)

$ 40 Non-cash reconciling items 719

447

272 Changes in working capital 654

792

(138) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,409

1,235

174











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Property and equipment additions (947)

(632)

(315) Other investing activities 59

(89)

148 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (888)

(721)

(167)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities: (296)

(206)

(90)











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 225

308

(83) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 494

494

802 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 719

$ 802

$ 719 (a) As reported in Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2022. (b) Cash flows for the three months ended September 30, 2022, can be calculated by subtracting cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as reported in Form 10-Q for the second quarter 2022, from the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.















































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)





















Revenue passengers (000) 11,437

9,832

16.3 %

31,137

23,211

34.1 % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 14,143

11,592

22.0 %

38,475

27,319

40.8 % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 16,349

14,429

13.3 %

45,743

38,238

19.6 % Load factor 86.5 %

80.3 %

6.2 pts

84.1 %

71.4 %

12.7 pts Yield 18.48¢

15.30¢

20.8 %

17.01¢

13.85¢

22.8 % RASM 17.30¢

13.54¢

27.8 %

15.67¢

11.19¢

40.0 % CASMex(b) 10.05¢

9.21¢

9.1 %

10.17¢

9.67¢

5.2 % Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $3.66

$2.05

78.5 %

$3.38

$1.93

75.1 % Fuel gallons (000,000) 204

183

11.5 %

573

477

20.1 % ASMs per gallon 80.1

78.8

1.6 %

79.8

80.2

(0.5) % Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) 22,878

20,315

12.6 %

22,354

18,819

18.8 % Mainline Operating Statistics:





















Revenue passengers (000) 8,671

7,065

22.7 %

23,557

16,367

43.9 % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 12,846

10,122

26.9 %

34,818

23,677

47.1 % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 14,782

12,540

17.9 %

41,221

33,004

24.9 % Load factor 86.9 %

80.7 %

6.2 pts

84.5 %

71.7 %

12.8 pts Yield 17.26¢

14.08¢

22.6 %

15.76¢

12.68¢

24.3 % RASM 16.34¢

12.66¢

29.1 %

14.72¢

10.44¢

41.0 % CASMex(b) 9.15¢

8.45¢

8.3 %

9.24¢

8.90¢

3.8 % Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $3.61

$2.03

77.8 %

$3.35

$1.91

75.4 % Fuel gallons (000,000) 173

147

17.7 %

484

380

27.4 % ASMs per gallon 85.4

85.3

0.1 %

85.2

86.9

(2.0) % Average number of FTEs 17,453

15,116

15.5 %

17,035

13,870

22.8 % Aircraft utilization 10.5

10.2

2.9 %

10.4

9.6

8.3 % Average aircraft stage length 1,347

1,313

2.6 %

1,348

1,313

2.7 % Operating fleet(d) 232

210

22 a/c

232

210

22 a/c Regional Operating Statistics:(c)





















Revenue passengers (000) 2,767

2,767

— %

7,579

6,843

10.8 % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 1,297

1,470

(11.8) %

3,657

3,642

0.4 % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 1,567

1,889

(17.0) %

4,522

5,235

(13.6) % Load factor 82.8 %

77.8 %

5.0 pts

80.9 %

69.6 %

11.3 pts Yield 30.69¢

23.72¢

29.4 %

28.88¢

21.47¢

34.5 % RASM 26.23¢

19.26¢

36.2 %

24.26¢

15.80¢

53.5 % Operating fleet(d) 94

94

— a/c

94

94

— a/c (a) Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements. (b) See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of the importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages. (c) Data presented includes information for flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers. (d) Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service.

Given the unusual nature of 2021 and 2020, we believe that some analysis of specific financial and operational results compared to 2019 provides meaningful insight. The table below includes comparative results from 2022 to 2019.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING STATISTICS - 2022 Compared to 2019 (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.















































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2019

Change

2022

2019

Change Passenger revenue $ 2,615

$ 2,211

18 %

$ 6,544

$ 6,038

8 % Mileage plan other revenue 146

118

24 %

433

346

25 % Cargo and other 67

60

12 %

190

169

12 % Total Operating Revenues 2,828

2,389

18 %

7,167

6,553

9 %























Operating expenses, excluding fuel and special items 1,644

1,476

11 %

4,654

4,295

8 % Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 877

486

80 %

2,000

1,408

42 % Special items 245

5

NM

466

39

NM Total Operating Expenses 2,766

1,967

41 %

7,120

5,742

24 %























Total Non-operating Expense 3

(6)

(150) %

(3)

(38)

(92) % Income Before Income Tax $ 65

$ 416

(84) %

$ 44

$ 773

(94) %























Consolidated Operating Statistics:





















Revenue passengers (000) 11,437

12,574

(9) %

31,137

35,018

(11) % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 14,143

15,026

(6) %

38,475

42,113

(9) % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 16,349

17,519

(7) %

45,743

50,006

(9) % Load Factor 86.5 %

85.8 %

0.7 pts

84.1 %

84.2 %

(0.1) pts Yield 18.48¢

14.71¢

26 %

17.01¢

14.34¢

19 % RASM 17.30¢

13.64¢

27 %

15.67¢

13.10¢

20 % CASMex 10.05¢

8.43¢

19 %

10.17¢

8.59¢

18 % FTEs 22,878

22,247

3 %

22,354

22,000

2 %

OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.























































Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating & Other(a)

Air Group Adjusted(b)

Special Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 2,217

$ 398

$ —

$ —

$ 2,615

$ —

$ 2,615 CPA revenues —

—

93

(93)

—

—

— Mileage Plan other revenue 133

13

—

—

146

—

146 Cargo and other 65

—

—

2

67

—

67 Total Operating Revenues 2,415

411

93

(91)

2,828

—

2,828 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 1,352

292

94

(94)

1,644

245

1,889 Fuel expense 625

121

—

—

746

131

877 Total Operating Expenses 1,977

413

94

(94)

2,390

376

2,766 Non-operating Income (Expense) 8

—

(5)

—

3

—

3 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ 446

$ (2)

$ (6)

$ 3

$ 441

$ (376)

$ 65 Pretax Margin















15.6 %





2.3 %





























Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating & Other(a)

Air Group Adjusted(b)

Special Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 1,425

$ 349

$ —

$ —

$ 1,774

$ —

$ 1,774 CPA revenues —

—

107

(107)

—

—

— Mileage Plan other revenue 105

15

—

—

120

—

120 Cargo and other 58

—

—

1

59

—

59 Total Operating Revenues 1,588

364

107

(106)

1,953

—

1,953 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 1,060

288

93

(113)

1,328

(9)

1,319 Fuel expense 299

77

—

—

376

—

376 Total Operating Expenses 1,359

365

93

(113)

1,704

(9)

1,695 Non-operating Income (Expense) (8)

—

(6)

1

(13)

—

(13) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ 221

$ (1)

$ 8

$ 8

$ 236

$ 9

$ 245 Pretax Margin















12.1 %





12.5 %



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating & Other(a)

Air Group Adjusted(b)

Special Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 5,488

$ 1,056

$ —

$ —

$ 6,544

$ —

$ 6,544 CPA revenues —

—

288

(288)

—

—

— Mileage Plan other revenue 392

41

—

—

433

—

433 Cargo and other 186

—

—

4

190

—

190 Total Operating Revenues 6,066

1,097

288

(284)

7,167

—

7,167 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 3,808

843

291

(288)

4,654

466

5,120 Fuel expense 1,623

313

—

—

1,936

64

2,000 Total Operating Expenses 5,431

1,156

291

(288)

6,590

530

7,120 Non-operating Income (Expense) 12

—

(15)

—

(3)

—

(3) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ 647

$ (59)

$ (18)

$ 4

$ 574

$ (530)

$ 44 Pretax Margin















8.0 %





0.6 %





























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating & Other(a)

Air Group Adjusted(b)

Special Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 3,003

$ 782

$ —

$ —

$ 3,785

$ —

$ 3,785 CPA revenues —

—

322

(322)

—

—

— Mileage Plan other revenue 287

45

—

—

332

—

332 Cargo and other 157

—

—

3

160

—

160 Total Operating Revenues 3,447

827

322

(319)

4,277

—

4,277 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 2,937

839

272

(349)

3,699

(921)

2,778 Fuel expense 726

195

—

—

921

(68)

853 Total Operating Expenses 3,663

1,034

272

(349)

4,620

(989)

3,631 Non-operating Income (Expense) (31)

—

(16)

1

(46)

—

(46) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (247)

$ (207)

$ 34

$ 31

$ (389)

$ 989

$ 600 Pretax Margin















(9.1) %





14.0 % (a) Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units. (b) The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges. See Note A in the accompanying pages for further information. (c) Includes payroll support program grant wage offsets, special items, and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)







Alaska Air Group, Inc.













CASM Excluding Fuel and Special Items Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in cents) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Consolidated:













CASM 16.91 ¢

11.75 ¢

15.56 ¢

9.50 ¢ Less the following components:













Payroll Support Program grant wage offset —

—

—

(2.39) Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 5.36

2.60

4.37

2.24 Special items - fleet transition(a) 0.95

(0.06)

0.82

0.01 Special items - labor ratification bonus(b) 0.55

—

0.20

— Special items - restructuring(c) —

—

—

(0.03) CASM excluding fuel and special items 10.05 ¢

9.21 ¢

10.17 ¢

9.67 ¢















Mainline:













CASM 16.20 ¢

10.77 ¢

14.59 ¢

8.26 ¢ Less the following components:













Payroll Support Program grant wage offset —

—

—

(2.61) Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 5.52

2.39

4.44

1.99 Special items - fleet transition(a) 0.92

(0.07)

0.69

0.02 Special items - labor ratification bonus(b) 0.61

—

0.22

— Special items - restructuring(c) —

—

—

(0.04) CASM excluding fuel and special items 9.15 ¢

8.45 ¢

9.24 ¢

8.90 ¢ (a) Special items - fleet transition in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 is primarily for impairment charges and accelerated costs associated with the retirement of the A320 and Q400 fleets by January 2023. (b) Special items - labor ratification bonus in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 is comprised of a one-time payment to Alaska pilots following ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement. (c) Special items - restructuring in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is related to the estimated costs for pilot incentive leaves.

Fuel Reconciliation

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 (in millions, except for per-gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gallon

Dollars

Cost/Gallon Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 775

$ 3.80

$ 397

$ 2.16 Losses (gains) on settled hedges (29)

(0.14)

(21)

(0.11) Consolidated economic fuel expense 746

3.66

376

2.05 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment 131

0.64

—

— GAAP fuel expense $ 877

$ 4.30

$ 376

$ 2.05 Fuel gallons



204





183

















Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 (in millions, except for per gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gallon

Dollars

Cost/Gallon Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 2,103

$ 3.67

$ 949

$ 1.99 Losses (gains) on settled hedges (167)

(0.29)

(28)

(0.06) Consolidated economic fuel expense 1,936

3.38

921

1.93 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment 64

0.11

(68)

(0.14) GAAP fuel expense $ 2,000

$ 3.49

$ 853

$ 1.79 Fuel gallons



573





477

Debt-to-capitalization, including operating leases (in millions) September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 1,889

$ 2,173 Long-term and current capitalized operating leases 1,745

1,547 Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt 3,634

3,720 Shareholders' equity 3,826

3,801 Total Invested Capital $ 7,460

$ 7,521







Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases 49 %

49 %

Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and special items (in millions) September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Current portion of long-term debt $ 321

$ 366 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 263

268 Long-term debt 1,889

2,173 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,482

1,279 Total adjusted debt 3,955

4,086 Less: Total cash and marketable securities (3,150)

(3,116) Adjusted net debt $ 805

$ 970







(in millions) Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 GAAP Operating Income(a) $ 86

$ 685 Adjusted for:





Payroll Support Program grant wage offset and special items 462

(925) Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments 85

(47) Depreciation and amortization 410

394 Aircraft rent 288

254 EBITDAR $ 1,331

$ 361 Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR 0.6x

2.7x (a) Operating income can be reconciled using the trailing twelve month operating income as filed quarterly with the SEC.

Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:

By eliminating fuel expense and certain other items (such as the Payroll Support Program grant wage offset and other special items) from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management (and thus investors) to understand the impact of (and trends in) company-specific cost drivers such as labor rates and productivity, airport costs, maintenance costs, etc., which are more controllable by management.





Cost per ASM (CASM) excluding fuel and certain other items, such as the Payroll Support Program grant wage offset and other special items, is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance.

Adjusted income before income tax (and other items as specified in our plan documents) is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.





CASM excluding fuel and certain special items is a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.





Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.





Although we disclose our passenger unit revenues, we do not (nor are we able to) evaluate unit revenues excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenues in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

Adjusted net debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating leases, less cash and marketable securities

Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent)

Aircraft Utilization - block hours per day; this represents the average number of hours per day our aircraft are in transit

Aircraft Stage Length - represents the average miles flown per aircraft departure

ASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flown

CASM - operating costs per ASM, or "unit cost"; represents all operating expenses including fuel and special items

CASMex - operating costs excluding fuel and special items per ASM; this metric is used to help track progress toward reduction of non-fuel operating costs since fuel is largely out of our control

Debt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debt

Diluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstanding

Diluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercised

Economic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging program

Load Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with paying passengers

Mainline - represents flying Boeing 737, Airbus 320 and Airbus 321neo family jets and all associated revenues and costs

Productivity - number of revenue passengers per full-time equivalent employee

RASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, Mileage Plan and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mile

Regional - represents capacity purchased by Alaska from Horizon and SkyWest. In this segment, Regional records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon and SkyWest under the respective capacity purchased arrangement (CPAs). Additionally, Regional includes an allocation of corporate overhead such as IT, finance, other administrative costs incurred by Alaska and on behalf of Horizon.

RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with paying passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPM

Yield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average revenue for flying one passenger one mile

