Syte Accepted Into the AWS ISV Accelerate Partner Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syte, the world's leading Product Discovery Platform, has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Partner Program.

The ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell initiative for organizations that provide software solutions running on or integrating with AWS. The program helps drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting participating independent ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Syte's visual AI-powered technology enables brands and retailers to connect shoppers with products they'll love through inspiring, visual product discovery experiences. Syte built its development infrastructure on AWS and uses various AWS solutions to ensure the best possible performance for its client base.

Syte relies on tools including OpenSearch, SageMaker, Well-Architected Framework (WAF), CloudWatch, and Amazon EC2 to manage databases, build machine learning (ML) technology, monitor activity, and protect its infrastructure.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program will provide Syte with co-sell support and benefits to connect with AWS field sellers globally which service millions of active AWS customers.

About Syte

As the world's first Product Discovery Platform, Syte uses visual AI to create intuitive search and discovery experiences for all types of shoppers. Syte's solutions include visual search, automated product tagging, personalized recommendations, shoppable social curation, and more.

Brands and retailers like Farfetch, Prada, SHEIN, H. Samuel, Coleman Furniture, and Baycrew's, partner with Syte to boost revenue and drive business growth.

To learn more about Syte's solutions, products, technology, patents, and trademarks, visit www.syte.ai.

About Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. AWS cloud computing web services provide distributed computing processing capacity and software tools via AWS server farms.

