Peter Coe Verbica Endorsed by Santa Barbara News-Press

Santa Barbara News-Press Endorses Peter Coe Verbica for State Board of Equalization, District 2

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Barbara News-Press endorses Peter Coe Verbica for State Board of Equalization, District 2, 2022. The daily paper traces its roots back to 1868 and the Santa Barbara Post.

Verbica is seen by many as the common sense candidate for Board of Equalization (BOE). He is also endorsed by former Congressman Tom Campbell, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC, former California Board of Education Trustee Dr. Gloria Hom, Damon Danielson, a founder of Zero Motorcycles, California farmer Carlos Montalvo, Michael Levine, MD, and many others.

The fiscal conservative works as a Managing Director at Silicon Private Wealth and has a Certified Financial Planner® designation. He obtained a BA and JD from Santa Clara University, an MS from MIT and attended UC Santa Barbara. He is a father to four daughters, the oldest of whom served in the US Navy.

For Peter Coe Verbica's recent opinion piece, entitled "Let's Make the Board of Equalization Better," turn to the Santa Barbara News-Press' Voices section. Verbica continues to strongly advocate that other elements of the California Franchise Tax Board provide a Taxpayers' Rights Advocate Office, similar to the BOE.

More information about Verbica's campaign: www.peterverbica.com

