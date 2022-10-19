Education Resources, Inc. Announces 23rd Annual Therapies in the School Conference A Live Virtual Webinar - November 17 and 18, 2022

ERI Offers Dynamic Topics Presented by Leading Experts for School-Based Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech-Language Pathologists and Special Educators.

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) announces the 23rd Annual Therapies in the School Conference, a live virtual webinar set for November 17 and 18, 2022 at 9:30 am EST (US). The 23rd annual conference is back for the third year in a row as a virtual offering, where school-based therapists and professionals will learn the latest techniques from world-renowned faculty.

Sessions will be taught by Amy Barr with Christy Hupka, Cara Koscincki, Amy Lewis, Karen Pryor, Cynthia Dodds and more.

Participants can expect to receive new and easily applicable, evidence-based tools and strategies to help improve the lives of their students, as well as new methods to address the continuous COVID-19 related challenges.

Attendees from last year's virtual conference shared numerous positive experiences. Rachel Dolan, a PT from New York said, "Thank you for this conference geared specifically for school-based therapists...we are a rare breed, and I so appreciate having continuing education that is applicable to our unique setting." Heather Bernier, a PT from Vermont said, "I have already started implementing some things learned...and have had some great discussions with my co-workers."

ERI's 23rd Annual Therapies in the School Conference 2022 offers up to 12 continuing education hours (1.2 CEUs) with energetic experiential learning, lively panel discussions and challenging breakout sessions related to:

Strategies for Addressing Dysregulation

Updates in Trauma Informed Care

Interoception as a Building Block for Executive Function Skills

Using RTI to Reduce Referrals when Evaluating Students with Autism

Addressing Vestibular Impairments in the Classroom

Why Every School-Based Therapist Should Be Addressing Reflexes

How to Use UDL to Develop Accessible Lessons for all Students

Importance of Transition Planning from an Early Age

How to Improve Outcomes for the Medically Complex Student

Plus, Much More!

ERI's 23rd Annual Therapies in the School Conference 2022 is offered for $439/person for both days or $225/person for 1-day. Group rates are available. Register HERE or email info@educationresourcesinc.com for group rates.

About Education Resources, Inc.

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education that helps PTs, OTs, and SLPs transform the lives of their patients. Visit www.educationresourcesinc.com.

