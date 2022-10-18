Televerde Chief Impact Officer Michelle Cirocco to Be Inducted into the W.P. Carey Alumni Hall of Fame

Honor recognizes alumni who have made significant contributions to their professions, the community, and the W. P. Carey School of Business.

PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, a global sales and marketing company that provides inside sales, demand generation, and customer experience solutions to B2B businesses around the world, announced today that its Chief Impact Officer, Michelle Cirocco, will be inducted into the W. P. Carey Alumni Hall of Fame. Established in 1977, the W. P. Carey Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes alumni who have made significant contributions to their professions, the community, and the W. P. Carey School of Business. The W. P. Carey School of Business is the business school of Arizona State University and is one of the largest business schools in the United States.

"Michelle is highly respected, personally and professionally, in both the business and non-profit communities," said Vince Barsolo, chief growth officer for Televerde. "Michelle began her journey with Televerde more than 20 years ago and her commitment to our business model, which strives to help incarcerated women find and fulfill their human potential, remains unchanged. As Televerde's Chief Impact Officer and the Executive Director of Televerde Foundation, Michelle has found her calling. She is developing meaningful reentry and workforce development programs, building purpose-led partnerships within the private, public, and non-profit sectors to help drive transformational change in the communities where we live and do business, and educating business leaders about the power of a second chance. She does these things all with the goal of empowering women with opportunities to transform their lives and overcome a generational cycle of poverty and incarceration. Michelle's genuine compassion and proven record are gratifying proof points of her credentials for this esteemed distinction."

During her more than 20 years with Televerde, Cirocco has been instrumental in the company's growth nationally and overseas and the expansion of its prison-to-workforce program that is now operating in four women's correctional facilities in Arizona, Indiana, and Florida. She also led the design and launch of Televerde Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides currently and previously incarcerated women with the personal and professional development programs necessary to successfully join and advance in the global workforce. Her understanding of, respect for, and influential role in Televerde's history and growth are the foundation for her leadership.

"Michelle Cirocco is an inspiration to our school and community, and we are honored to induct her into the W. P. Carey Alumni Hall of Fame," said Charles J. Robel Dean and W. P. Carey Distinguished Chair Ohad Kadan. "I had the privilege to join Michelle at the Perryville prison and witness firsthand how Televerde and the Televerde Foundation are transforming lives. Her story of perseverance and accomplishment — along with her partnership with our school over the years — makes her an ideal member of our Hall of Fame."

Cirocco will be honored in a celebration recognizing all the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the McCord Hall Concourse (W. P. Carey Graduate Building) in Tempe, AZ.

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model that is resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated more than $12B in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies including SAP, GE, Adobe-Marketo, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Incarcerated women staff seven of Televerde's 10 engagement centers, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently documented the model's success in a study. The results reveal that participants of Televerde's program go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The full study can be accessed here. Visit https://televerde.com/.

About Televerde Foundation

Televerde Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides women impacted by incarceration with the personal and professional development programs necessary to successfully join and advance in the global workforce. The foundation seeks to enable women to break the cycle of poverty and recidivism by becoming financially independent, positive role models for their children and families, thereby changing the lives of future generations, and building stronger communities. Visit https://televerdefoundation.org/.

About W.P Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

