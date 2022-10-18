Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Continental Resources, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with the Hamm Family

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Continental Resources, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with the Hamm Family

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Continental (NYSE: CLR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with the Hamm Family.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/continental-resources-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Continental's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Continental holders will receive only $74.28 per share. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Continental by imposing a significant penalty if Continental accepts a superior bid. Continental insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Continental's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Continental.

If you own Continental common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/continental-resources-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP