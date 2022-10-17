Quora launches video ads

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quora, the knowledge sharing platform, expands brand advertising business with new video ads. Brands know Quora as the place to go to reach the high-intent, affluent, and educated audience that will deliver results. Unique ad types like Promoted Answers drive traffic and boost conversions for marketing campaigns and now with video, brands can more effectively tell their story. The format will be horizontal, paired with a banner to boost clickthrough rate. CPC and CPV bidding options will be available and ads can range from 6-30 seconds.

"We have always had more video assets than static ones, and Quora supporting video ads helps us showcase our Brand Videos." -Swapnil Kumar Associate Manager - Performance & Brand Marketing at HealthifyMe.

Vinay Pandey, Chief Revenue Officer at Quora, says "Video ads offer a rich and engaging experience while delivering superior performance for advertisers. We are very excited to see how brands are going to use this new ad format to deliver a more powerful message about their products and services."

More details are available at https://business.quora.com/advertising/video-ads/

About Quora:

Quora is a knowledge sharing platform with earning options for creators and a mission to share and grow the world's knowledge. Founded in 2009, Quora serves over 300 million readers a month with important insights that have never been shared anywhere else, from people that couldn't be reached any other way. Millions of people search the web for answers and millions of people write answers on Quora, every week. Brands can reach this high-intent, affluent audience with unique ad types and precise targeting.

