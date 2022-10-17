3Pillar Global Welcomes Jeff Lundberg as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer

Innovative product development partner expands executive leadership team with new EVP and CRO amidst continued growth

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global , a leading developer of breakthrough digital products, today announced the hiring of Jeff Lundberg as its new EVP and CRO, continuing 3Pillar's explosive growth.

Lundberg will lead go-to-market efforts and scale 3Pillar's global sales organization, including its sales enablement function, exploring new channels to market and partnering with clients in building their digital businesses.

"Jeff has consistently demonstrated the ability to create high-performing sales organizations and grow revenue exponentially," said David DeWolf , president and CEO at 3Pillar. "Moving into a new year, Jeff is part of an incredible team that will help us drive new value and reshape mindsets to stay competitive amid the rapid growth of our market, helping us achieve our goal of becoming the preeminent provider."

With more than 20 years of experience, Lundberg is a seasoned sales leader, most recently serving as Head of Sales, North America for Fujitsu. He also served in previous sales leadership roles at other professional services firms, including Cognizant.

"New technologies are transforming the world around us, and 3Pillar has proven to be on the pulse of the next generation of business," said Lundberg. "I'm excited to be a part of a team on the forefront of digital transformation, and more than that, a team that values making an impact at work and in the world."

