Royal House Partners Makes New Investment in Total Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning to Continue Growing Home Services Portfolio in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Royal House Partners ("RHP") a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma welcomes the addition of Total Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning based in Saint Louis, Missouri, to their family of businesses.

RHP was founded in 2021 by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based investment firm, and 1801 Holdings, a Dallas-based group of seasoned home services professionals, who have spent a considerable amount of time developing a residential and light commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical roll-up strategy.

As a leadership team, we have been busy the last several months acquiring businesses in the HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical & Home Services space. The addition of Total Comfort allows Royal House Partners to further expand its footprint in Missouri.

Total Comfort's service team consists of experienced, licensed journeymen technicians/installers and licensed apprentice technicians/installers. Total Comfort has been caring for their loyal residential and light commercial clients for 40+ years.

Paul Adams, Chief Growth Officer & Founder of RHP, notes "We are super excited to welcome the Total Comfort team. Tom & Kimberly Donahue have carried on the Total Comfort legacy and further built it to one of the most reputable HVAC operations in Missouri."

Tom Donahue, Owner, notes, "Their business model, service and care of their customers and employees keep with our standards and is exceptional. The Total Comfort team is excited to merge and grow operations with Antons Heating and A/C. We are looking forward to a successful future for our employees and customers with Royal House Partners/ Antons."

Craig Denton, Regional Vice President Missouri, notes, "We are excited to add Total Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning to our home services family. This addition will strengthen our HVAC division and give us a stronger reach in the Saint Louis & Saint Charles area."

HVAC businesses interested in joining the RHP team should contact Paul Adams paul@royalhousepartners.com For more information about RHP, visit https://www.royalhousepartners.com/home

About CPS Capital:

CPS Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm, based in Toronto, founded by owner-operators who look to partner with business owners to realize their growth and transition goals. CPS Capital is focused on North American opportunities to invest in exceptional businesses in growing industries with attractive characteristics. We look to become value-added partners with every business we work with. We bring significant capability, expertise, and capital to provide business owners with an attractive option compared to traditional financial or strategic buyers.

For more information, please visit us at https://cpscapital.com/

