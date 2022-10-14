Florida Blue Medicare enhances Medicare Advantage benefits to improve affordability and accessibility for Floridians

More plans available with $0 copays, including on prescriptions, making hundreds of drugs available at no cost

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue Medicare today released details of its 2023 Medicare offerings, which aim to provide Florida residents with high quality, affordable plans that meet their evolving health needs. New solutions from Florida Blue Medicare will ensure members can access personalized, wrap-around and support services whether at the doctor's office, while traveling or at home.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period opens tomorrow, Oct. 15, and runs through Dec. 7, for coverage effective Jan. 1, 2023.

With many Medicare-eligible consumers particularly concerned about inflation and the rising cost of living, Florida Blue Medicare sought to tackle one of the biggest barriers to better health outcomes, costly prescription drugs. Many Florida Blue Medicare plans for 2023 now offer a $0 tier 1 and 2 copay, enabling members to access hundreds of prescription drugs at no cost.

Preferred pharmacy tiering was also eliminated to simplify the process of selecting a pharmacy. It's now the same lower cost share at any in-network pharmacy.

Florida Blue Medicare offers 24/7 personalized at-home care so all eligible members can receive all of their primary care services in the comfort of their own home, including vaccinations and imaging.

"Florida Blue Medicare is committed to providing comprehensive benefits and expansive programs," said Kathy Feeny, president of Florida Blue Medicare. "We have a long history of serving Florida residents and we pride ourselves on understanding their unique needs. Our strong collaborations with providers allow us to offer more affordable plan options while delivering access to excellent networks, new tools, and supplemental benefits."

More than one in five Floridians are enrolled in Medicare, and more than half of those beneficiaries enroll in Medicare Advantage plans. Florida Blue Medicare has a range of comprehensive options so all eligible beneficiaries can choose the plan that works best for them.

"We know health care, specifically for seniors, is defined by their experiences outside as well as inside the doctor's office," said Camille Harrison, Florida Blue's executive vice president of Medicare and chief innovation and customer experience officer. "That is why we are focused on offering specialized programs and wrap-around care to ensure we are tackling all the elements that help our members and communities achieve better health."

Florida is also home to hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans who have moved to the mainland but maintain close cultural ties with family and friends still on the island. To serve this growing community, Florida Blue Medicare PPO plans offer access to in-network care for members visiting Puerto Rico.

Additionally, Florida Blue Medicare has expanded options in the Panhandle, providing greater choice in a region that has historically had more limited access to care.

Highlights of Florida Blue Medicare's 2023 Medicare Advantage plans include:

Comprehensive, easy to use benefits

Exceptional supplemental benefits on most BlueMedicare Medicare Advantage plans: Members can access dental care, vision and hearing annual allowances, transportation to medical appointments and money to buy over-the-counter products, like toothpaste and aspirin.





Freedom to use all in-network pharmacies: Florida Blue Medicare removed the standard and preferred pharmacy tiering, making prescription drugs from any in-network pharmacy available at the lower cost share. The network includes regional grocers, national pharmacies and big box retailers, plus many physician partners with in-house pharmacies.





Eliminated PCP copay tiering on Value LPPO plans : Now all PCPs are available at the lower cost share, with many plans at $0 .





More robust support for dual eligible members: Those of greatest economic need, who are dual eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, will have access to additional benefits such as extra money toward groceries, along with $0 copays for brand and generic prescription drugs.

Florida-focused, trusted everywhere

Access in Puerto Rico : Florida Blue Medicare PPO members can get care from in-network providers while visiting Puerto Rico .





BlueMedicare Value PPO offers national coverage: Members have access to coverage in 48 states, the District of Columbia , and Puerto Rico .





BlueMedicare Complete Dual Special Needs Plan (D-SNP)-HMO Expanded Coverage Area: These specialized plans are now available in more areas across the state to serve the most vulnerable Floridians.

Adapted benefits for members with diverse needs

Extra benefits for members with chronic conditions: BlueMedicare Premier HMO plan members can qualify for additional benefits if they have heart disease, congestive heart failure, COPD or diabetes. For most members, benefits include extra money each quarter for over-the-counter meds, dietician consultations, free meals delivered to their home, free personal training sessions, plus transportation services.





Enhanced dental benefits: BlueMedicare members who have been diagnosed with certain chronic health conditions that are linked to oral health have $0 copays for x-rays, fluoride treatments and deep cleanings.





Personalized health care at home: Eligible Medicare members have 24/7 access to their primary care doctor and care team through Eligible Medicare members have 24/7 access to their primary care doctor and care team through Emcara Health — including exams, tests, vaccinations and even imaging — in the comfort of their own home.

Industry-leading wrap-around care at no extra cost

Florida Blue Centers : Those looking for personalized support, help finding caregiving resources in their community or assistance finding a doctor can reach out to their local Florida Blue Center and talk with a nurse on the phone or in person. It's easy to find a local center at floridablue.com/center or by calling 1-877-352-5830.



meQuilibrium: This digital, self-guided, personalized program improves resiliency skills and helps with mental well-being and stress reduction from the comfort of home.





Support for Caregivers: Florida Blue offers digital tools, resources, and personalized expert advice to help caregivers care for themselves and their loved ones. Support includes financial advice, assistance in finding local resources for help at home or at senior living facilities and tips to manage decision-making as a family.





Healthy Blue Rewards: Florida Blue Medicare Advantage members can get between $160 and $220 , depending on the plan, in gift cards to restaurants, retailers or local gas stations when they complete healthy activities.





Access to Blue365: A free health and wellness discount program with year-round exclusive discounts of up to 50% on gym memberships, fitness gear, healthy eating options and more.





Papa Pals: Connects youthful, energetic adults (Papa Pals) to older adults who need assistance with transportation, light household chores, errands, technical guidance, and other senior support services, along with offering companionship.





Transportation: To help make sure transportation isn't a barrier to care, many Florida Blue Medicare plans provide rides to doctor appointments at $0 extra cost.





Personalized Condition Management and Guidance: A team of nurses are dedicated to members with complex injuries, or who are chronically ill, very sick or near the end of life, providing coaching and help to deal with their illness, follow their treatment plans and get the care and support they need.

About Florida Blue Medicare

Florida Blue Medicare is committed to helping our Florida neighbors live healthier. We offer a wide range of plan options, including Medicare Advantage plans, to give our members what they need to live their best lives and improve their overall health and well-being. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Florida Blue Medicare is built for Florida's seniors and proud to be affiliated with Florida Blue, a health insurer that has served Floridians for over 75 years. Florida Blue and Florida Blue Medicare are Independent Licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Learn more at FloridaBlue.com/Medicare .

