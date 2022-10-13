Roadtrips offers packages for soccer fans to attend the World Cup

Variety of trip options available for the tournament, which takes place November 20 to December 19 in Qatar

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Held every four years, soccer's World Cup is one of the most thrilling events in sports, and Roadtrips can help you experience all of the excitement in person this fall with luxury travel packages.

Specializing in sports travel, Roadtrips has created packages that cover every match in the entire tournament, which takes place from November 20 to December 19 in the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar.

Your options include a 7-night Group Stage package starting at $10,775, 7-night Round of 16/Quarterfinals starting at $9,275, and 8-night Finals Week packages starting at $16,850. You can also follow your favorite team throughout the tournament with a 12-night package that starts at $18,145, or you can work with Roadtrips to create a completely customized experience. All rates are per person.

Through add-on excursions, you'll have an opportunity to explore this small but fascinating country on the Arabian Peninsula, from its busting capital of Doha to the magnificent desert. Qatar offers visitors world-class museums, gorgeous beaches, enticing markets, impressive architecture and a unique landscape.

Whichever package you select, you'll enjoy first-class accommodations at one of Doha's top hotels, with daily breakfast, transfers between the airport and the hotel and between the hotel and stadium on match days, and high-touch service from Roadtrips' 24-7 on-site host team.

Before you leave, you'll have a dedicated personal concierge who can answer all of your questions and provide assistance with all of the details that go into making your trip perfect.

In addition, Roadtrips has put together an outstanding team in Qatar of experienced event specialists and multilingual local experts. They'll do everything they can to make your trip as seamless as possible. The high-touch service includes a meet-and-greet when you arrive, maintaining close contact throughout your stay and seeing you off when it's time to depart. The team will be at your disposal at any time for anything you need, via phone, text, email or in person.

Privately guided tours, hand-picked by Roadtrips, complement its 2022 World Cup travel packages. You can see the sights in Doha, including its stunning Museum of Islamic Art and popular Corniche, a waterfront promenade. You can also take a journey into the desert, where you'll ride over the sand dunes on a camel and in a 4x4 vehicle, then enjoy a traditional Bedouin-style meal in a spectacular setting.

Roadtrips also offers luxury travel packages for the Women's World Cup, to be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

A customizable travel package allows you to design your own itinerary, so that you can be on hand for any of the tournament's 64 matches. Roadtrips also offers packages that allow you to follow Team USA throughout the tournament, with a 7-night trip starting at $3,945 and a 12-night trip from $6,335. Other Follow Your Team packages are available, from $4,295 for 7 nights and $7,125 for 12 nights. The 6-night Women's World Cup Final package starts at $4,875. All rates are per person.

The packages include standard or deluxe hotels, with five-star luxury upgrades available in some host cities. And of course you'll receive the high-touch service for which Roadtrips is known, including pre-travel concierge, transfers between the airport and hotel and between the hotel and stadium on match days and a 24/7 onsite host team to handle all of your needs.

Both Australia and New Zealand are incredible destinations for travelers, with great food and drink, unique culture and breathtaking natural features. Each of the nine host cities will give you a different perspective, from the beaches of Sydney to the sophistication of Melbourne in Australia, to the natural beauty surrounding Auckland, a major city on New Zealand's North Island. Roadtrips can also assist you with your plans if you want to arrive early or stay later to get in more sightseeing.

Visit TravelLeaders.com to find a travel advisor who can book your Roadtrips adventure to the World Cup.

About Roadtrips

For almost 30 years, Roadtrips has been providing completely customized luxury sports travel experiences to the world's most sought-after and exclusive sporting events. The company prides itself on delivering top quality sports travel experiences that take the worry out of travel, allowing our guests to enjoy special moments that will create lifetime memories. Roadtrips is part of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group.

